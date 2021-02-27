Navajo artist Jeremy Salazar brings authentic native artwork to Dillinger's

Down a dusty dirt road in the northwest corner of New Mexico sits a community with no running water or electricity. Growing up there was riddled with challenges, but it was the only place a young Jeremy Salazar ever called home: Navajo Nation.
“I’m very intentional in making native artwork because I grew up on the Navajo reservation,” said Salazar, who’s now an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based painter. “At the time, my father was an alcoholic, so life wasn’t that good … it was a really bad environment, but I wanted to show that as a Native person, we can make it. I wanted to prove that through my artwork, so that’s part of the reason I pursued more of a professional career, whereas some people just make this a hobby.”
Salazar’s father, Jerry, is a master painter, but his son never had an interest in the medium – even though he dabbled in drawing and was a skilled sketcher. Instead, Salazar went to school for welding and pursued a career in that field for about eight years. When the craft started affecting his eyes nearly four years ago, Salazar was about to become a father. He decided it was time to pursue a new career that would allow him more time at home with his daughter.
Something intrinsic drew him to painting, and he spent the first year teaching himself everything he could about the medium. A nagging inner voice kept saying he was behind after getting into art later in life, so Salazar decided to pick a certain style and develop his skills in that one focus as much as possible. The budding artist picked contemporary Native painting, which he’s since developed into his own distinctly vibrant, semi-impressionistic style.
One day during his first year, his brother wandered over from next door to see what Salazar was up to. He took one look at the canvas in Salazar’s garage, chuckled and walked out, clearly unimpressed. When he came back a year later, he was so taken with the painting he saw, he bought it. It was Salazar’s first sale.
Since then, his career has progressed rapidly.
“I always figured my artwork would sell itself, because if you do something long enough, you tend to get good at it,” Salazar said. “Social media has played a big part in my growth, as has going to pow wows … developing some collectors, and then it just builds to a certain point where all the work you put in, you start to see it come back to you. Collectors from my first and second year are still messaging me.”
Salazar now has pieces hanging everywhere from Jackson to Park City, Utah, and thanks to his local art representative, Anna Bilderback of Powder River Art Gallery, Cheyenne residents can now enjoy (and purchase) his pieces as the first artist on display at Dillinger’s.
“He has over 50,000 followers on Facebook, and so I thought there is no way he’d want to come into the gallery,” Bilderback said. “He is totally unique. It’s hard to explain, but when you look at art a lot, you notice when someone’s special. … and also with everything he does, most of the proceeds go back to his tribe for things they need.”
Bilderback is always looking for emerging artists to hang in her own gallery, so she got Salazar into Powder River not long after first seeing his work. But when she learned Dillinger’s had a large blank wall it was hoping to fill with some artwork, she decided to offer the bar’s co-owner, Ann Clement, some of the paintings she had in her gallery.
Clement was immediately on board, and Salazar drove up with several additional paintings on Feb. 24. The seven works are now on display through March 10, so the weekly open mics and other performing arts events at Dillinger’s will be set against a colorful backdrop representing Salazar’s roots.
“I want my artwork to get to a point where it competes with other well-known artisans in the Western art world,” Salazar said. “If you look at all the big names, the vast majority of them are done by non-Native people, and I figured, well, who’s better at telling the Native stories than the Native people themselves? That’s one of the main reasons I do what I do as a Native artisan from the middle of nowhere. I hope … to get to the point where my artwork can speak for itself and represent my own culture.”
Salazar has big plans for the rest of his career. Thanks to the momentum he’s currently riding in Cheyenne, he might open a gallery in the capital city with Bilderback, and he definitely wants to open a gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and another on the reservation (the latter of which is already in the works). He’s not aware of any other Native-run galleries on Native lands, and he’s excited by the prospect of giving back to his tribe.
“We want to promote it in a way that shows the authenticity of how it’s done by Native hands on a real Native reservation,” he said.