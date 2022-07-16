Netflix’s hit survival thriller was nominated for the Emmy Award for drama series on Tuesday. The acclaimed South Korean drama is the first non-English language series to be nominated for an Emmy.
The brutal and buzzy show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows a group of contestants who are in dire financial trouble as they compete in a series of deadly children’s games for a cash prize. After its global premiere in September, word-of-mouth buzz helped propel the Korean drama into becoming Netflix’s most successful show ever, according to the streamer’s own secret metrics.
Actor Lee Jung-jae also earned a nod for his performance on “Squid Game.” Lee, who portrayed the kindhearted but debt-ridden father Seong Gi-hun, was nominated for lead actor in a drama series.
“Squid Game’s” recognition by the TV Academy is a culmination of its historic awards season run. It made history at the SAG Awards as the first non-English TV series to be nominated. Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon’s individual SAG Award wins – for performance by a male actor and performance by a female actor, respectively – were the first for any non-English language or Korean series.
Among “Squid Game’s” other accolades are a Gotham Award, a People’s Choice Award and Critics’ Choice Awards. The series has also earned nominations for various critics groups.
The 74th Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 12.