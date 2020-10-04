One morning at Cheyenne’s East High School stands out for Daniel Junge.
He was a sophomore sitting in Dwayne Trembly’s pre-algebra class on Jan. 28, 1986, when someone ran in and told Trembly to turn on the TV. What Junge and his classmates saw was a replay of a disaster that quickly imprinted on their collective memory: a solid rocket booster had failed on NASA’s Space Shuttle Challenger, causing it to break apart just 73 seconds after launch. All seven astronauts onboard died.
Just 2.5 miles north, at Anderson Elementary, Junge’s mother was among the teachers showing students the launch live. When the accident happened, he was told, they immediately turned off the TVs and didn’t talk about it because they didn’t have a narrative prepared for the tragic incident. At East, however, talk of the Challenger could be heard in the hallways for days.
“Especially for my generation, this was our Kennedy moment – this was our 9/11,” Junge said. “They encouraged us to talk about it, and it was what we talked about for at least a week. I remember some students being quite traumatized by it. It was the first experience of death for a lot of kids.”
So, when producer and writer Glen Zipper and writer/director/producer Steven Leckart approached Junge a couple years ago about a Challenger documentary series they wanted to pitch to Netflix, Junge was in.
Zipper and Leckart had already been working on the project for a few years, Junge said, but they needed another seasoned director to join the crew before they made the big pitch. Zipper and Junge have a long history, and because they trusted each other’s ability, it was a natural fit. Netflix bought the docuseries almost immediately – a rarity in the film industry.
Junge guesses Netflix was interested because of the recent popularity of documentaries on its platform, but also because the project gained big names such as JJ Abrams, who signed on as an executive producer.
As an Emmy Award and Academy Award-winning director of films dealing with serious subject matters such as acid attacks, Junge wasn’t so worried about the emotions involved in making “Challenger: The Final Flight.” He was worried about the film encouraging audiences to wallow in those feelings.
“The emotional part wasn’t difficult, it was just low-hanging fruit,” said Junge. “Our challenge was to hopefully not be gratuitous about it. … We wanted this to be the consummate telling of the story, and nobody else has had four hours (to do so), so the challenge really was to balance the parts.”
Those various pieces of the story include the science of what went wrong, the systemic organizational issues that contributed and the personal stories of those who not only watched the launch live on TV, but in person outside the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Among the latter were the most harrowing: the first-hand accounts of the deceased astronauts’ loved ones.
Balancing out those moving parts was difficult for Junge and the rest of the team, and that’s why it’s the longest edit he’s ever been a part of (more than a year long).
“We wanted to introduce the element of danger, go deeper into the specifics of how this was in some way inevitable, this accident, and then to finally replay the accident,” he said. “But more than that, we wanted at least an hour to unwind from it and talk about what happened in the aftermath. How NASA reacted, how the country reacted and how ultimately we returned the shuttle to flight.”
Another huge challenge was catering to several audiences. Junge knew this series would attract the classic space fans who watch everything related to NASA and thus already know a great deal about Challenger, but he also wanted to speak to the younger generations that know so little about it and might confuse it with the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.
To educate both the under and overinformed, the series dives deeper into why the design of the shuttle itself was inherently dangerous. Using clear visuals and graphics, the filmmakers efficiently explained what an O-ring is – a circular gasket that sealed the solid rocket booster segments – and why the primary O-ring caused the Challenger tragedy. Junge said it was hard to not get bogged down in the science of it all, but he’s happy with the final, succinct telling they created.
They did something right, because the response has been quite positive. The Rotten Tomatoes “Tomatometer” critics’ rating gave it an 88%, with an audience score of 89%, and Junge said he’s received a great deal of positive direct feedback.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of heavy duty topics, (such as) death and disfigurement and gore and politics, so I guess what surprised me now that the series is out and we’re getting a lot of reaction … is how raw this is 34 years later,” Junge said.
He believes that’s only amplified by the current global pandemic.
“I think the fact that it was a shared national tragedy, and we’re now going through another shared national tragedy, and I think we’re all consciously aware of how important teachers are right now, so the fact that there’s a teacher in the middle of the story [Christa McAuliffe] ... that plays into it,” he said. “So I think there are a lot of parallels and reasons why people are connecting (with it).”