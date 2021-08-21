Jim Autry has been selling antique Winchester and Colt firearms since he was 14 years old.
It wasn’t a family business, he just found himself drawn to the feeling of holding history in his hands. Now, 25 years later, the Chandler, Arizona resident is preparing to drive 15+ hours northeast to the Events Center at Archer to sell at the New Frontier Western Collectibles and Firearm Show Aug. 27-29.
Autry, the owner of Autry’s Antique Winchesters and Colts, is one of more than 180 vendors who will have tables at the show, which is being hosted for the second year in a row in Cheyenne.
Event promoter Scott Tarbell said the Loveland, Colorado-based operation moved north last summer due to more relaxed pandemic-related restrictions in Wyoming, and after seeing the success of that show at Little America Hotel & Resort, it was time to expand to a larger space at the Events Center at Archer.
“I’m a Wyoming native and grew up there, so that was part of the reasoning, and I just think that the Cheyenne area just has a calling for this kind of thing,” Tarbell added. “For that Western history, and a big following for guns.”
Autry agreed, adding that there’s “no place like Cheyenne” for an event like this. He grew up in a family of cowboys, so he feels right at home in Wyoming among the ranchers, rodeo competitors and other Western clients who have become his friends. And it’s the great exposure resulting from the sheer number of people this show draws that makes his long drive worth it.
This year’s show, Tarbell said, features dealers from all over the U.S. – there are currently 11 states represented – coming to Cheyenne to sell a large assortment of antique firearms, accessories, knives, cowboy and Indian artifacts, relics, Western memorabilia, jewelry and more. At 2 p.m. Saturday, there also will be an auction featuring 393 Western items.
Eventgoers who work up an appetite from all their shopping can get a bite to eat from 307 BBQ, a Wyoming business that Tarbell said now has more to offer on its carnivore-friendly menu.
“It’s gonna be a fun event for everyone,” he said. “You can meet people from all over the country, from different walks of life, and then you can also buy things in an auction – and everybody loves an auction.”
Meeting new people is also Autry’s favorite part of making the trip to Cheyenne for this show, which he thoroughly enjoyed doing last year to sell his museum-quality artifacts.
“That’s the best neck of the woods right there to meet those kinds of people,” he said. “It’s a great crowd.”
This is the 12th year Tarbell has organized this event on the Front Range, and he said it’s his love of Western history that fuels the business.
“I grew up in it,” he said. “At an early age, I fell in love with history and the American dream. … I guess I’ve just carried on with that passion for sharing Western history with everyone.”
He’s happy to be having this year’s event at Archer, where vendors can spread out a little bit at one of the newest venues in town (where, he added, there seems to always be something happening). Tarbell plans on having three shows a year at the event center, including his spring and fall gun show.
The last year and a half have been hard on the event business, but Tarbell is determined to do what it takes to make sure his shows go on.
“Especially in today’s COVID world, I want everybody to just be able to come together and just have a good time with people from all over the U.S.,” he said. “To get back to normal American life and have fun.”