The following is a list of the best video games according to www.ign.com. "Elden Ring" was named their Best Game of 2022.
“Fire Emblem Engage” (Nintendo Switch. Genres: RPG, Strategy)
"Monster Hunter Rise" (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action)
"The Pioneers: Surviving Desolation" (PC. Genres: RPG, Simulation, Strategy, Early Access).
"Roller Drama” (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android. Genres: Adventure, Visual Novel, Sports, Simulation)
“OddBallers" (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Luna. Genres: Sports, Dodgeball)
“Story of Seasons: Wonderful Life" (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Luna. Genres: Sports, Simulationl)
"Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection” (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. Genres: Compilation, Platformer)
