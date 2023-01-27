The following is a list of the best video games according to www.ign.com. "Elden Ring" was named their Best Game of 2022.
“Dead Space” (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC. Genres: Horror, Shooter)
"Wonderland Nights: White Rabbits Diary" (PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Adventure, RPG, Strategy, Simulation, Indie, Casual)
"Inkulinati" (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Macintosh, Nintendo Switch. Genres: Strategy)
"Season: A Letter to the Future” (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC. Genres: Adventure)
“We Were Here Forever" (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Genres: Adventure, Puzzle)
“Deliver Us Mars" (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC. Genres: Adventure)
"Fashion Police Squad” (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC. Genres: Shooter, First-Person)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.