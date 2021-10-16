Sorry, an error occurred.
The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to www.ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
“The Caligula Effect 2” (Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch. Genre: RBG. Rating: Teen)
“War Mongrels” (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4. Genre: Strategy, Real-Time. Rating: Pending)
“Inscryption” (PC. Genre: Adventure, Horror, Rougelike/ Rouge-Lite, Deckbuilder)
“Dying Light” (PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch. Genre: Action, First-Person. Rating: Mature)
“Eternal Return” (PC. Genre: Strategy, MOBA. Rating: Teen)
“Spectacular Sparky” (PC, Nintendo Switch. Genre: Shooter, Platformer. Rating: Pending)
“Corpse Party” (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4. Genre: Adventure, Horror. Rating: Mature)
“Gloomhaven” (PC. Genre: RPG, Rougelike/ Rouge-lite)
“Resident Evil 4 [VR]” (Oculus Quest. Genre: Action/ VR. Rating: Pending)
“Gravewood High” (PC. Genre: Action, Horror)
“Tandem: A Tale of Shadows” (PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch. Genre: Adventure, Puzzle, Platformer. Rating: Pending
“Disciples: Liberation” (Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Genre: RPG, Strategy. Rating: Pending)
“Toy Soldiers HD” (Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC. Genre: Shooter. Rating: Teen)
“Evertried” (Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 5, PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch. Genre: Strategy, Rougelike/ Rouge-Lite. Rating: Everyone 10+)
“Unplugged” (Oculus Quest, PC. Genre: Music, VR. Rating: Teen)
