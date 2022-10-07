...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half
mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than a half
mile in dense fog. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low
as 34 degrees will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM MDT this morning.
For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS..Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&