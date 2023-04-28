The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to www.ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
"The Companion" (Nintendo Switch. Genres: Adventure)
"Genatombe” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Casual, Indie, Strategy)
"Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action)
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure)
"Age of Wonders 4” (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC. Genres: Strategy, Turn-Based)
"Redfall” (Xbox Series X|S, PC. Genres: Action, Horror, Shooter, First-Person, Open-World)
"Ravenlok” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure, RPG)
