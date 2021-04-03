The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according towww.ign.com
“Carrier Command 2” (PC. Genre: Strategy, Real-Time. Rating: Not available)
“Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana” (PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC, Nintendo Switch, Stadia. Genre: RPG. Rating: Teen)
“Dungeon and Puzzles” (PC, Nintendo Switch. Genre: Adventure, Puzzle. Rating: Not available)
“Star Wars Republic Commando” (Xbox, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch. Genre: Shooter. Rating: Teen)
“Oddworld: Soulstorm” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Genre: Adventure. Rating: Pending)
“Lost Words: Beyond the Page” (Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC. Genre: Platformer. Rating: Everyone)
“What The Dub?!” (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Macintosh. Genre: Party. Rating: Pending)
“Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood” (PC. Genre: Adventure. Rating: Pending)
“Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale” (PC, Nintendo Switch. Genre: RPG. Rating: Teen)
“Cozy Grove” (iPhone, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One. Genre: Simulation. Rating: RPG)