The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" (Nintendo Switch. Genres: Action, Adventure, Open-World)
"Humanity” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Genres: Puzzle)
"Crusader Kings III: Royal Court” (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S. Genres: RPG, Strategy, Simulation)
"Starship Troopers: Extermination” (PC. Genres: Shooter, First-Person)
"World Championship Boxing Manager 2” (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Sports, Boxing, Simulation)
"WrestleQuest” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Wrestling, RPG)
"Dead Hook” (Meta Quest. Genres: Action, Shooter)
"System of Souls” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Genres: Action, Platformer, First-Person)
"The Outlast Trials” (PC. Genres: Action, Horror)
"LEGO 2K Drive” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Racing)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.