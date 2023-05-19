The following is a list of video games scheduled for release next week, according to ign.com. Release dates are subject to change.
"Cyber Citizen Shockman" (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch. Genres: Platformer)
"Amnesia: The Bunker” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Genres: Action, Horror, Open-World)
"Farming Simulator 23" (Nintendo Switch, iPhone, Android. Genres: Simulation)
"Miasma” (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC. Genres: RPG)
"Planet of Lana” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Genres: Adventure, Puzzle)
"Star Trek Resurgence” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC. Genres: Sci-Fi, Adventure)
"Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Shooter, First-Person)
"Dark Quest 3” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: RPG, Strategy, Early Access)
"The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure)
"Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue” (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Meta Quest, PC. Genres: Adventure, Horror, Puzzle)
"Evil Wizard” (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC. Genres: Action, Adventure, RPG, Indie)
