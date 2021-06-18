Giovanni Trevino bounced back from a suicide attempt by doing the one thing he knows best: making people laugh.
Trevino, known by those in the Cheyenne entertainment scene as Geo the Leo, was constantly picked on growing up. That later evolved into depression, but after he hit rock bottom, a light bulb went off.
“After that whole suicide attempt, it made me realize that life’s too short to be worried about the little things,” he said. “I’ll make myself look dumb to make someone’s day, and it doesn’t really hurt my feelings. I went to Walmart one time and bought a $300 Kid Flash suit and just started running.”
As an aspiring comedian and one half of the new event promotion business A&G Promoters, Trevino’s latest endeavor was starting an open mic series at Forum 619. He felt inspired after performing stand-up comedy for the first time at Dillinger’s open mics, and decided to create something similar – but with more of an urban, hip-hop vibe – on the south side of town.
Trevino’s dad works at Forum 619 and the venue is for ages 18 and up, so it felt like the perfect fit in an area of Cheyenne that doesn’t have many entertainment opportunities.
“I live kind of out in the country on the south side, and one thing I noticed is that the Cadillac and like the Peppermill they’re all the way on the other side of town,” he said. “So what I’m also trying to do is bring more of a nightlife [to the area].”
Trevino hosted his first open mic on May 21 with comics Andy Johnson, Joseph Munoz and Jared Chandler as well as local hip-hop artist Richiebando, and he was happy with the results. It’s been hard trying to attract both Colorado and Wyoming performers, which is his goal, but that got a little easier once his business partner came onboard.
Ariyan Trawick, the other half of A&G Promoters, has a background in the corporate world, but once he got tired of working for other people, he got into the entertainment business by managing local hip-hop musicians.
“I’ve worked so hard for other people … so I just really do it for myself at this point, that’s the main motivation,” Trawick said. “My friend [Trevino], we’re interested in the same thing. So why not, instead of working for strangers, why not try to find friends or family to just put your brains together and make some type of source of income.”
Trevino agreed, adding that he also just wants to offer a space for people to get their name out there and practice performing. (Or, for those that aren’t performing, just a space to go out and have a good time.)
“I would like a lot of people who’ve ever wanted to try doing that type of stuff, like comedy,” he said of his target audience. “Anybody who really wants to be a part of showbiz.”
For the last several weeks the open mics have been on Fridays, but now that Fridays on the Plaza and other events are coming back to downtown on Fridays, the pair decided to switch the event to Sundays. Their goal is to offer a Sunday Funday-type vibe, filling a void in a city where very few establishments are open on Sundays.
People who attend can expect a casual yet energetic environment, they agreed, including a bottle raffle, big dance floor, full bar and taco truck outside for some late-night bites. They should also expect some audience participation, especially when Trevino hits the floor with his improv games.
Trevino was having a hard time balancing all the work that it takes to maintain an event series until Trawick got on board – especially because he has to plan every event on top of his day job at his dad’s lawn care business – but he’s getting by, and his own drive to become an entertainer coupled with seeing how happy the events are making people so far helps keep him motivated.
“I live by that idea that everybody wants to be famous but nobody wants to put the work in,” he said. “I really, truly want to be something. I know that I’m built for something greater, and I don’t want to just live my life like anybody else. I want to be my own boss.”