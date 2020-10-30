We’ve already had some cold weather here in Cheyenne, which means winter is definitely on its way. The summer constellations still dazzle in the western sky, but will be sinking lower each day.
The bright stars of the Summer Triangle, which are Deneb, Vega and Altair, are easily picked out in the western sky. Facing east, you’ll find Pegasus high in the sky, which is most easily picked out by its Great Square. Near the eastern horizon is the red star, Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus the Bull. Above Aldebaran is the Pleiades or Seven Sisters, always a favorite of many stargazers. It looks like a tiny little dipper, but it is not the Little Dipper that is home to Polaris, our North Star.
Looking overhead this month, you’ll find Cassiopeia, Cepheus and, of course, the Little Dipper. The Big Dipper is sitting upright on the northern horizon.
We have some great planetary sights this month. Planets shine as a steady light, unlike stars, that twinkle. Earth is now racing away from Mars, so you’ll see Mars still in Pisces fade from -2.1 magnitude to -1.1 magnitude this month. Jupiter is again brighter than Mars, shining at -2.2 in Sagittarius, found in the SSW to SW about an hour after sunset. The beautiful ringed planet Saturn shines near Jupiter at +0.6 magnitude. Jupiter and Saturn start November at roughly 5 degrees apart, which means you could line up 10 full moons between them.
Keep an eye on these two gas giant planets this month as they get closer to each other until they have a spectacular conjunction on Dec. 21 when they are only 0.1 degree apart. For reference, 0.1 degrees is 1/5th the diameter of a full moon. The conjunction in December will show the planets at their closest since 1623, and they won’t be that close again until 2080. Jupiter and Saturn pair up in the sky roughly every 20 years. The two planets are so close for this conjunction they are both visible in the same field of view in telescopes. You can catch Jupiter and Saturn near a crescent Moon on both Nov. 18 and 19 about an hour after sunset.
Locating constellations take practice – some are easier to spot than others. One of the easiest constellations to find is Cassiopeia, which is named after a legendary queen of Ethiopia. If you go out this month between 8 and 10 p.m. and look due north, you’ll see the Big Dipper, part of Ursa Major, above the northern horizon. If you then look about halfway up in the sky, you can find the Little Dipper. Continuing to look up farther in the sky, you will find five bright stars that look like a squashed letter M. Those five stars are Cassiopeia. The Big Dipper and Cassiopeia are known as circumpolar stars because you can see them circling around Polaris every night of the year.
Now that you’ve found Cassiopeia, you can use it to find a galaxy that can be glimpsed with the unaided sky when you are away from city lights. More amazing is when you see this galaxy you are looking back in time. Some science fiction stories include fanciful tales about time travel, but when you look at the stars, you are actually looking back in time.
We know that light is the fastest-moving thing in the universe, and it travels at 186,000 miles per second, or 670 miles per hour. This means the objects we see in the sky appear to us not as they exist now, but as they looked in the past. The moon averages 250,000 miles away, so the moon we see was actually as it appeared 1.3 seconds ago. The Sun is an average 93 million miles away, so we see the Sun as it appeared about 8.3 minutes ago. Once you look at stars and galaxies, you are really looking back in time.
The distance to stars and galaxies are listed in light years, which is the distance light can travel in one year, or 6 trillion miles. The brightest star overhead this month is Deneb, and you are seeing Deneb as it was 3,200 years ago. The light shining from Deneb is actually how it appeared in 1180 B.C. That you can see the Andromeda Galaxy, also known as Messier 31 or M31, with the naked eye, is kind of mind boggling. M31 is the farthest object that can be seen with the unaided eye, and you are looking at a galaxy as it appeared over 2.2 million years ago.
To find M31, you’ll need to go somewhere that is really dark, away from city lights, and when the moon is not out. Cassiopeia can help guide you to M31, but you’ll also need to find the Great Square of Pegasus. Look almost directly overhead to find visible stars, but not super bright, that if you connected them with lines it would make a large square. That square marks the body of the winged horse Pegasus. Now look to the north and find Cassiopeia. Use the three stars on the right side of Cassiopeia to point toward the upper left star in the Great Square. Now look about 1/3 of the way back up that imaginary line from the Great Square, and you will see a small fuzzy spot. That is the Andromeda Galaxy.
If you point binoculars at that fuzzy object, you’ll see more detail, and if you use a telescope, you’ll see the giant spiral Galaxy we call M31 that is over 2 million light years away. Just think, over 2 million years ago, the Austaralopithecus (the Lucy creature) walked the Earth, long before the beginning of modern man. Also, long before any creature began to use stone tools and well before the use of fire.
M31 covers about two degrees of the sky, or roughly four times the width of the moon. We see M31 almost edge-on so the spiral arms are not very obvious. A telescope will also reveal two small satellite galaxies known as M32 and NGC205.
M31 was the key to determining distances in the universe and led to the realization the Milky Way was only one of the countless number of galaxies in the universe. Like the Milky Way Galaxy, M31 contains hundreds of billions of stars but only the brightest of those stars show up in the most powerful telescopes. Luckily cepheid variable stars are among the most luminous stars and are known to brighten and dim on a regular basis. In 1912, Cepheids were determined to show a direct relationship between the luminosity of a cepheid and the period of variability.
The longer period of variability, the more luminous the star. Because cepheids are generally found in older, globular star clusters and presumably located at the same distance from Earth, astronomers determined the apparent brightness of cepheids were directly proportional to their true luminosity. In 1923, Edwin Hubble used this period-brightness relationship to determine the distance from the Cepheids in the Andromeda Galaxy. Hubble determined M31 was millions of light years away, and was actually another galaxy, rather than a nebula in our own galaxy. The Andromeda Galaxy and our Milky Way Galaxy are the two largest galaxies in our local group of about two dozen galaxies.