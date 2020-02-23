Some scientific concepts are best learned outside the classroom. OpenStage Theatre’s latest production, “Constellations” by Nick Payne, uses a stage play to exemplify Quantum Multiverse Theory.
“The play really intrigued me because of its format,” said director Natalie Scarlett. “Instead of being a play about these scientific ideas, it’s a model or demonstration of them. The action of the scenes moves from one parallel universe to another … It plays with time and space in an interesting way, but also asks ‘What about a person remains the same if their circumstances are changing all the time?’”
Despite these changes and a nonlinear format, the central characters remain the same. The story centers around a physicist and a beekeeper who connect after meeting at a party. In one universe, they hit it off and grab a drink together as a first date. In another, they don’t. In one universe, she’s engaged to another person. In a different universe, he’s the one who’s engaged. Scenes jump from one reality to another, and making those transitions seamless is something the two actors (who are the only members of the cast) are working on right now.
Scarlett said this play is a challenge because the two actors – Keegan Bockhorst as Roland and Ariel Greenspoon as Marianne – are on stage the entire show without a break, and they also have to shift from one completely unique world to another within seconds. The rewarding aspect that outweighs those difficulties, she added, is that the production is able to dig deeper by offering so many perspectives.
“This is kind of a pretentious analogy, but it’s been helpful for me: the Cubist painters like Picasso would sometimes do portraits, and we think of them as really weird, fractured-looking faces that are all angular and strange. But their idea was instead of standing and painting a picture in one place, just capturing what you see from one perspective, they would move around and look at it from various perspectives,” she said. “We’re looking at (these characters) like a Cubist from a bunch of different perspectives.”
Scarlett’s job is to help the actors make this constant state of change appear natural, and one method she’s utilized to do so is the Meisner technique. This method of acting developed by the late performer Sanford Meisner is all about reacting in the moment, rather than performing something you’ve already planned, she said. The goal is for the actors to focus on listening and reacting, so they’re constantly making new choices.
It’s a somewhat scary process to watch as a director, she added, but it helps the performers be more agile in their decision making, thus keeping the material fresh.
In order to accomplish this logistically, Scarlett and her crew are using few set pieces. Instead, they’re relying on a series of original animations projected onto the OtterBox Digital Dome Theater inside the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.
“Because it’s happening in a 360-degree dome – imagine a planetarium meets an Imax screen – the audiences can see the actors, but there’s also a dome angled toward the audience right in front of them. It has the effect of feeling like it’s totally surrounding you because of the shape of the space, so we’re only using animation and abstract movement and colors and lights and sounds.”
Those sounds are made up of an original score composed by Jesse Bates, and the visuals were all created by animator Sara Wade. The two met with Scarlett several times starting last June to compare visions and brainstorm ways to make these complex ideas (such as string theory) come to life.
Scarlett said her vision for the setup was largely inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s “Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity,” an installation work in which visitors walk through a seemingly infinite space filled with shimmering lights. She wanted to add a striking visual component to the production without taking away from the action onstage, so the goal is for these two elements to assist one another throughout the storytelling process.
“Preparing for this show was much more like directing a film than directing a play because of the lights and sounds and animation and movement,” she said. “I’m able to move the audience’s attention with not just actors on the stage in front of them.”
That preparation included Scarlett creating what she half-jokingly calls her “serial killer wall” – a Post-it note-covered storyboard in which she drew out (and then stuck to the wall) the way every single scene should look. Moving back and forth through time and space got complicated, she said, so having a physical timeline in front of her that she could manipulate made a huge difference.
Being part of this production allowed her to combine two of her biggest passions: directing and writing for both film and the stage, and Scarlett said being able to do both while harnessing this dome technology offered her a special learning experience.
“I’m excited to hear what people make of it, what connections they make that I haven’t seen, because there isn’t really a right interpretation of it,” she said. “I think it asks the audience to become really invested for a brief period of time, and then let it go and do it all over again … the audience will leave the theater having experienced a glimpse or snapshot of what Quantum Multiverse Theory would look like in practice.”