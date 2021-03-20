“To be or not to be.” That’s truly the question in OpenStage Theatre & Company’s latest production, “Natural Shocks.”
Shakespeare’s iconic soliloquy from “Hamlet” is the centerpiece of this work by playwright Lauren Gunderson, known for her modern spins on theater classics.
“She’s a Shakespeare buff, and I am a Shakespeare buff, as well. In fact, I’m even teaching a Shakespearean acting class,” said director Debbie Swann. “The thing that I love about Gunderson’s script is that she takes the idea of being put forth in that monologue and puts it in a contemporary context, conveying this idea of ‘Should I act or should I not? Should I live or should I not?’”
The play centers on Angela, a woman trapped in her basement due to an impending tornado. The one-woman show is entirely from Angela’s point of view, through the lens of her camera as she videotapes her thoughts about this anxiety-inducing experience and what it makes her question about her own life.
This is the Fort Collins, Colorado-based theater company’s inaugural virtual show, which Swann admitted she wouldn’t normally be interested in directing. But when she read this script in the fall of 2020, she excitedly brought it to the OpenStage team.
“It’s poignant, and it’s current. It seems very now,” she said. “I never would have thought that this is something I would have done, but as I’m reading this script I’m just thinking ‘Oh my gosh, this is meant to be strange, like this will be better streamed as though it’s a woman filming herself in her basement’ because I couldn’t help but feel like that’s also what we’re doing. We’re seeing these moments of crisis all of a sudden in our modern world, and we whip out our phones and start recording.”
So, Swann went from thinking she would wait for theaters to reopen before directing again to driving the virtual theater bandwagon. Gunderson is one of the most produced American playwrights right now, Swann added, so it was the strong, social distancing-friendly script that made her confident she could pull it off virtually.
Instead of a livestream, Swann opted to make “Natural Shocks” a film – in partnership with Playhaus Productions – that will be released for on-demand viewing from March 19-26. Once a viewer pays the $20 ticket price, they will have 48 hours to view the virtual work.
Making the production a hybrid play/movie felt right to the whole OpenStage team, but the logistics were tricky. When a theater company secures the rights to a show, it has to inform the dramatist (the owner of the copyright) how many people are expected to see the production. That’s much easier to do when you have a maximum occupancy of 220 in person somewhere, such as The Lincoln Center’s Magnolia Theatre, but when it’s a show that audiences are streaming from home, those measurements become nearly impossible.
Dramatists have a hard time determining what to charge you when you can’t give them an audience count, but with the increasing popularity of virtual shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to figure it out, Swann said.
While Swann was waiting for the rights to be secured, she’d contacted OpenStage company member and close friend Molly McGuire, who she felt would be the perfect actor to portray Angela. Sure enough, OpenStage Producing Artistic Director Sydney Parks Smith agreed.
The next step was to find someone with video experience. Swann and Parks Smith are trained theater actors, not on-camera actors, and they don’t have experience with film editing. So, company member Jack Krause stepped up.
“We needed somebody on the team that understood film and how to edit it together … effectively, because as much as the concept is that this woman is in her basement probably filming herself on her phone or her iPad, you don’t want it to look like that,” Swann said. “You want people to have an experience, even if they can’t go out of their homes to have it, and I feel like we’ve created that for them, for sure.”
With Krause on board by December 2020, Swann was confident they could make the project happen. In early 2021, the team began rehearsals – often on Zoom – and made plans to shoot the final product in Swann’s basement, where they could social distance.
But the basement wasn’t just perfect for staying 6 feet apart. Swann believes it’s more authentic to have the piece produced in the actual space its set, rather than in a recreated basement on a stage, so audiences don’t have to suspend disbelief.
To help further develop the realistic world the play is set in, the team brought on a set designer, prop mistress and other key behind-the-scenes players that regular stage plays use. They put in a great deal of work, but Swann was thankful that they technically only had to get each scene right once for it to translate well on-camera (especially because this was her first time directing a one-woman show).
The camera becomes a second character in this production, Swann said, helping to tell a story that raises awareness of domestic abuse and gun violence. It’s these themes that led OpenStage to partner with Fort Collins’ Crossroads Safehouse.
In honor of the company’s commitment to Fighting for Community (the theme of its 48th season), 50% of ticket sales and all donations will directly benefit the Safehouse. Odell Brewing Company will also match up to $2,000 of donations.
“OpenStage is dedicated to the community in which we serve,” she said. “This isn’t just an artistic sort of endeavor, it is a community endeavor, as well.”