Paint Slingers street art festival returns with muralists from across the West

Wyoming is definitely not known for its street art. But with every new event, Paint Slingers founder and director Eddie Fernandez is adding more paint to walls all around the state’s capital city.
“I think art, in general, just brings life to areas,” Fernandez said. “I like when it surprises people. When people are walking through a neighborhood, and then all of a sudden there’s a piece of artwork there on the wall. ... it’s almost like finding a gem.”
The sixth annual Paint Slingers street art festival returns this Saturday and Sunday, when 34 muralists from across Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico will make buildings their canvases.
This year’s event is still focused on downtown and the West Edge, but also features a wall on the south side and a few on the east side, including paintings at Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and Cheyenne Family YMCA.
Eventgoers can head to any of the 18 locations to watch live painting throughout the weekend, but they’re encouraged to start their Paint Slingers experience at the hub of it all, West Edge Collective. There, they can also watch an acrobatics performance, glass blowing demonstrations, a skateboard competition, a “Live United” Open Chalk Art Fundraiser and Cheyenne Makers and Creatives’ 2nd Annual Street Printmaking event (featuring steamrollers).
Paint Slingers is also part of the four-day 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival, during which 40 tattoo artists from across the country will convene at the Cheyenne Depot and offer walk-ups to anyone interested in getting a permanent piece of art placed on their body. Paint Slingers originated as a subsidiary of the tattoo festival, and as it’s grown, Fernandez said it’s become more of a partner event that will drive more people downtown.
This was the first year that Paint Slingers artists could sign up online to participate, which he said made divvying up walls much easier. It’s also the first year eventgoers can vote for their favorite wall, which they can do by following @official_paintslingers on Instagram. At 6 p.m. Saturday, organizers will post photos of all the pieces, and whichever posts get the most likes – the most, second most and third most – will receive a cash prize donated by Arts Cheyenne.
West Edge Collective’s community engagement manager, Desirée Brothe, said West Edge got involved with Paint Slingers in 2019, and has since taken on an event operations role, ensuring all the logistical details that go into pulling this off actually happen – from street closures and blockades to informing neighbors about the event.
West Edge is also the venue for and sole sponsor of Saturday night’s free concert, featuring freestyle rap legends Coolio and Rob Base.
“We did Sugar Hill back in 2019, and were not super comfortable bringing something super big last year, for obvious reasons, so wanted to be able to come back this year nice and strong with a really cool act,” Brothe said. “All of us really have good ties to some of those hip-hop artists that we grew up with … so it’s nice to be able to bring some of that back.”
That concert will also be opened by a few local hip-hop artists, including Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedit. Fernandez is happy to offer regional and national artists of varying mediums the opportunity to collaborate for this one-of-a-kind event.
“It’s just meeting new people and networking through the art community that I enjoy a lot,” he said. “It builds a relationship between different cities, and it builds friendships between people. … We can always lean on each other.”
Brothe agreed, adding that she believes this might be one of the only times in Cheyenne history that an event has included this many live art experiences.
“That, in and of itself, has some significance, but most importantly it’s an event that includes a wide range of art and artists coming from different backgrounds, both professional and self-taught … that cater to a little bit of an underground look at the art world.”
That’s why Brothe got involved with the event in the first place – to help spotlight the diverse art scene that even locals might not be aware exists.
“I want to make sure that that representation continues to happen,” she said. “That everybody has a voice, regardless of who they are and where they come from.”