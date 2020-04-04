Painter Bria Hammock brings gallery experience to viewers' homes virtually

There aren’t many certainties left in the world right now. With businesses shuttered, large portions of the population working from home and gatherings of all kinds canceled – all for the foreseeable future, with no inkling of when that might change – it’s challenging to find some sense of consistency to grab hold of.
One of those few beacons of hope lately is artists who refuse to let their art go unseen. When local wildlife painter Bria Hammock’s spring solo show got canceled due to the closing of her venue, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, she wasn’t ready to give up on the exhibit. Instead, she got creative, and turned to Array School of Technology and Design for help.
“When this all came to fruition, when the schools closed and what not, I wanted to use my art to provide and give back to the community,” Hammock said by phone. “I can’t make a difference on the front line, but art is my passion and a lot of my job, so I wanted to be able to use what I’m good at to give back.”
And that’s exactly what she’s doing. All the profits made off the sale of artwork in the show will go to Cheyenne nonprofit Support Our Students, which is currently collecting items to donate to those in need of food, milk and more during the COVID-19 crisis.
Hammock’s husband is the chief technology officer at Array, and she teaches several classes at the coding school, so the choice in new venue was a no-brainer. Array Founder and CEO Eric Trowbridge told Hammock she could use the first-floor windows of the building for a drive or walk-by exhibit, along with the still-under-construction fourth floor for some sort of virtual exhibit.
“We had a bunch of posters in the window that were no longer relevant, and obviously with the whole coronavirus thing, she came up with the idea of doing the 360 experience,” Trowbridge said. “That’s very much in line with Array’s mission; we love art and supporting the community … being on Lincolnway and Central, there’s lots of visibility with pedestrians, so (we wanted to offer) as much exposure as possible for free.”
This is where Hammock really had to get creative. She found two places in the same building to hang her work, but she had to do so in a way that would be accessible to not only pedestrians and cars driving by Array’s front windows, but to people stuck at home or in the hospital, unable to even go on a walk.
Soon, the logistics of a virtual exhibit started to formulate. Hammock is a graphic designer by trade, so she’s used to utilizing technology to accomplish a goal or convey a message. After a great deal of research, and with the help of her software engineer husband, she was able to find the camera equipment and other tools she needed to produce a 360-degree viewing experience on her website (think Google Street View, where you click on buttons to navigate through a space from the same perspective you would see it in person).
“I was excited to harness technology in this instance, which isn’t something I’d normally take advantage of, to be able to virtually exhibit,” Hammock said. “And I love that we were able to hang in this under-construction space, which goes with the concept of ‘do what you can with what you have’ (that’s prevalent) these days … I typically wouldn’t want to display with tools and other things lying around, but it’s a cool illustration of putting something beautiful in this space.”
Hammock said she considers the Array building itself somewhat of a focal point of downtown Cheyenne, especially because of the colorful lights that now glow brightly and grab passersby’s attention at night, so she’s grateful for the last-minute partnership.
“This is ground zero for art and technology and design and entrepreneurship (in Cheyenne),” Trowbridge added. “We’re giving this 109-year-old structure a new life.”
Those interested in seeing Hammock’s virtual exhibit, which is called “It Takes a Village,” just have to visit www.briahammock.com and click “view the gallery” to be instantly (granted you have a good Wi-Fi connection) transported to the fourth floor of Array.
Once inside the virtual experience, viewers can utilize the arrows to get closer to every piece, clicking the “i” button whenever they want to know the name, size, medium and cost of a piece. Or, if they don’t click on any arrows, the room will automatically appear to be slowly spinning, giving them more of an overview of the pieces in each room (or which there are two).
The show features a series of contemporary acrylic paintings of animal parents and their children, a theme that Hammock said she was interested in as a mother herself. She’s given a first name to each of the animals she depicted, and those names, joined by a plus sign, make up the title of each piece.
She started working on the series in November and finished it in mid-March, shortly before what was originally her end-of-March deadline for the gardens. Asked about her process, Hammock admits her day job in design has made her approach much different than other painters.
“I think I’m pretty unique in that, at least from my circle of traditional artists,” she said. “I approach it in a very design-esque way. For me, it’s really like a branding project when you come up with a theme, establish a color palette for that audience that will run through all the pieces, lay out what all the subjects are going to be and make sure they fit in with each other.”
Now that the show is hung, Hammock has begun working on her upcoming fall show at Art Lab in Fort Collins, Colorado. That show will be all nighttime landscapes, and because of these difficult times the world is facing amid this pandemic, she plans on harnessing the theme of metaphorically bringing light to the darkness.
Art is her happy place, Hammock said, and if it can help her get through this period plagued by fear and uncertainty, she hopes sharing her artwork can do the same for viewers.
“Hopefully (it brings) a little bit of joy and distraction,” she said. “Art has taken on an entirely new role in the past couple weeks, or that role has just been brought to the forefront,” she said. “A lot of people use art as a distraction, as entertainment, and recently it’s been realized how important that is to us as humans … I’m really excited to have something to offer to my neighbors to enjoy and forget what’s going on around them for a little bit.”