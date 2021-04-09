Painter Danielle Kirby sees her hometown differently as an emerging artist

Art is in Danielle Kirby‘s blood. Growing up with a dad whose paintings and sculptures lined the walls of her childhood home, it makes sense why she never lost her creativity.
“He kind of encouraged us to create stuff, and I always enjoyed taking art classes in school,” she said.
“I remember, maybe in third grade, we were learning watercolors … and he sat me down, and he taught me how to do the fine detail work. I remember that really clearly.”
But like her dad, Kirby always viewed art as a hobby. She never thought she could make a living off producing art, so she went into the next best thing: graphic design. She enjoys her day job designing for the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, but a couple years ago, she wanted to get back into canvas work.
That’s when she started producing both abstract paintings and contemporary landscape works, the latter of which quickly got noticed.
“I became a graphic designer because that was the sort of practical path for an artist. You can make money doing that,” Kirby said. “Being a painter wasn’t ever really on the table. So it’s been really neat to have folks appreciate my art enough to want to buy it and hang it in their homes. I think that’s really cool.”
Once she started getting inquiries about how to purchase her pieces, she approached Breck Collier, owner of Red Bison Home, to see if he’d be interested in selling anything. To this day, he still has several of the abstract paintings that Kirby first started doing to accent her own home, which is furnished in a mid-century modern style.
Red Bison Home opened the door to exhibition opportunities through the Cheyenne Artwalk, the Wyoming Art Summit, The Lincoln and then most recently Powder River Art Gallery. That gallery’s owner, Anna Bilderback, now represents Kirby and is the reason several of her landscape works can be seen at Dillinger’s now through April 24.
“Danielle has a great eye,” Bilderback said. “I think she’s able to carry that through in her paintings. … She definitely stands out (in the gallery).”
Ever since taking one watercolor class in high school, Kirby has been entirely self taught. She said she’s watched several tutorials and done a great deal of experimenting with different mediums to get to her current skill level.
“Acrylics dry really fast, so it was really hard to get the blending I wanted, so I started messing with oils,” she recalled. “That was kind of a scary hurdle, because they’re kind of more intimidating … but that really made it a lot easier to get the effects that I was wanting, so it’s been a lot of trial and error.”
That effect she’s describing is a contemporary take on what a high plains landscape looks like right after a thunderstorm. With each of these pieces, she aims to capture the shifting light in the dramatic moment when half the sky is eerily black and the other half is bright and sunny.
Kirby, a Cheyenne native, is quite familiar with the wide open spaces Wyoming is known for, and her home is isolated enough that she has a front-row seat to the show the sky puts on after each of these storms. Whenever she’s around for one, she grabs her camera to capture the moment, then uses that as a reference when she sits down to paint it later.
Although this process is organized just like her graphic design work, Kirby said what’s freeing about painting is the lack of rules.
“The graphic design stuff is so much more structured,” she said. “I get to be more loose and not follow rules so much, I guess, with the painting, because there’s design rules where you have to do things in a certain hierarchy, and it has to look good for a purpose, whereas with art, I just paint things that look nice to me.”
As her art skills have evolved, so has Cheyenne’s once-meager art scene. Kirby said she’s happy to see more galleries in downtown Cheyenne than when she was growing up, so she no longer has to go to Colorado to see a variety of work.
The local circle of artists also feels more welcoming than ever, Kirby added.
“I think sometimes the art community can feel a little bit like a secret club that you have to know somebody to get into,” she said. “I feel like it’s becoming much more open and welcoming to everybody in the last few years, and I think that’s really great.”
Kirby is also thankful to have her art in a space as accessible (and beautiful) as Dillinger’s.
“The building itself is really cool. It’s nice to have big walls, because my artwork tends to be really big,” she said. “And they have their open mic and their yoga classes and all that stuff, and for me, it’s great because those are people who may not necessarily see my artwork in a normal setting. Like maybe they’re not going into galleries, but if they’re there for yoga, then that’s a neat opportunity to expose my art to other people.”