Cheyenne’s haunted history is no secret to its residents, and it’s certainly no secret to those who deal in the paranormal.

There’s more to working in the elusive field than one might think, and those regional investigators that take the time to explore Cheyenne have had their share of of unexplainable experiences in their visits to Wyoming’s capital city.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus