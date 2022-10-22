Cheyenne’s haunted history is no secret to its residents, and it’s certainly no secret to those who deal in the paranormal.
There’s more to working in the elusive field than one might think, and those regional investigators that take the time to explore Cheyenne have had their share of of unexplainable experiences in their visits to Wyoming’s capital city.
The majority of the most paranormally active locations are located downtown. Take a ride on Visit Cheyenne’s Frightseeing Trolley Tours to get the full scope of what oddities have occurred over the past 200 years.
Among the most commonly told stories are those stemming from the tragic fire that consumed the Atlas Theatre in the late 1800s, or at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, where one stonemason died mysteriously during construction of the bell-tower. His partner’s solution was to simply bury him in the cement and continue building.
Jill Pope is the former president of Visit Cheyenne. That title hardly scratches the surface of a deeper connection to her true line of work. She was an instrumental part of gathering the macabre stories for the Frightseeing Trolley Tours, and is now the author of three local haunted history books – “Haunted Cheyenne,” “Haunted Warren Air Force Base” and “Gracious Ghosts of Cheyenne.”
Pope doesn’t particularly care for the spookier retellings of these chilling events. It doesn’t have to do with the history, but the way the history is recited into a story of animated haunting.
“I just don’t think there can be that many (ghost stories) that have some truth and some foundation to them,” Pope said in an interview. “And I don’t think that the majority of ghost stories, or experiences or whatever, are evil. My belief is that everybody probably has some part of us as humans that can see and experience other things, we just haven’t figured it out yet.”
Pope knows essentially every piece of haunted history there is to know about Cheyenne. She learned about this through connections with experts and hours of research at the Wyoming State Archives, scanning for any deaths the least bit odd or suspicious.
Pope researched the casket found beneath the trapdoor in the floorboards of the Knights of Pythias building. Recovered from the casket was the severely decayed skeleton of what was believed to be a young woman, estimated to have been buried there for at least 50 years.
The kicker? The body was disposed of, and supposedly the fraternity utilized the actual coffin in the Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house for a number of years, Pope said.
There’s even more to discuss when including everything she’s read about train accidents or a shockingly high number of deaths on the early travelers’ trails of the West. According to the National Park Service, there were about 10-15 deaths per mile in the mid-to-late 1800s, and most of the graves are unmarked.
Investigations
Experts help guide Pope so she can document things. One of these groups is arguably the most acclaimed paranormal investigation group in the region, and they’re located right here in Cheyenne.
Paranormal Hunting and Observation Group, or PHOG, founded by Jose Gonzales in 2010, was officially licensed in 2019 after many years of largely science-based investigations into the paranormal, extraterrestrial and generally unexplainable.
Jose and Angel Gonzales, a husband and wife duo introduced to one another through involvement in PHOG, were essential to piecing together some odd history. With special electronic equipment and the belief that Angel has the supernatural ability to sense the paranormal, they’ve uncovered some evidence that suggests real-life ghost stories are possible.
Like Pope, they don’t believe ghosts are dangerous, rather, that we can learn from them.
They’ve explored the Plains Hotel, the old City News building, which now hosts The Boardroom and City Drug, and other locations throughout Wyoming. However, the prime example of their methodology was their investigation of the back rooms in The Lincoln Theatre.
“I was in the back on that stage, and I was looking up toward the top of that side balcony, up there on that railing, and I’m like, ‘Is something up there?’ And Angel’s like, ‘It’s a guy,’” Jose Gonzales said.
“I felt a presence in the room, and he told me that his name was Thomas,” Angel Gonzales said. “He said he was pushed from that balcony, and he was scared, and he wanted to go home.”
“I was praying and doing some old Latin,” Jose Gonzales said. “I said, ‘OK, Thomas, do you want us to help you?’ And at that moment, the five of us all heard with our own ears, ‘Yes.’”
The six-person team documents their findings on YouTube. Those interested can click through segments of spectral readings and draw their own conclusions. Or, attend Jose Gonzales’ presentation at the Cheyenne Artists Guild tonight at 7:30 for “Fantasmas de Mexico Numero Dos,” an exploration of the supernatural in Latin American culture.
If you’re lucky, or brave enough, PHOG is also offering a “ride-along” experience in their upcoming Halloween investigation. To enter for a chance at being selected, interact with PHOG’s social media platforms.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}A medium{/span}During an investigation, a Colorado-based psychic medium, Dori Spence, told Angel Gonzales that she was “the real deal.”
To hear this from Spence is no mild compliment.
It’s difficult to cover the entirety of Spence’s 40-year career as a medium. She has appeared in national publications, and reportedly helped solve a murder in 1988 based on her visions.
Spence recently spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about the difference between ghosts and spirits, how misunderstood hauntings are and her bizarre experiences in Cheyenne.
“I call my tours and everything ‘haunting history,’ because if they don’t dovetail into the history, then it’s just another slamming door or funny scream or whatever,” Spence said. “I’m not really into that. I’m really wanting to connect, see how the history shows up as former ghosts or spirits.”
On the fifth floor of The Plains Hotel, she said, she once held a full conversation with an apparition sitting outside the women’s bathroom. She learned the woman was of the Shawnee tribe, and discussed her background with her, claiming that it historically was verified.
In a similar visit, a man dressed in early 18th century clothing tipped his hat to her while walking down the fifth-floor hallway. Later, she was able to identify the man she had greeted in a photograph displayed in the hotel lobby. It was dated 1912.
Perhaps the strangest story comes from Spence’s visit to the basement of the Cheyenne Depot. It is one long, narrow, poorly lit hallway beneath the iconic building, now mainly used for storage.
This same space used to be reserved for the holding of prisoners being transported to institutions across the West. Spence and her 15-person investigation team only learned this by the occurrence of what she claims was paranormal phenomena.
“I looked up, and all of a sudden, I saw one of our investigators in front of me kind of dragging her foot. I went up to her, and I said, ‘What’s going on?’” Spence said. “She said, ‘I just started feeling like I needed to drag my foot.’ I got closer up behind her, and pretty soon I was pulling my foot. The energy made it feel like I should.”
Spence connects this to the fact that prisoners in holding were once forced to carry a ball and chain around their ankle.
For anyone who remains a skeptic, Spence offers analogies.
It’s all about the energy of a space.
“People say, ‘Well, you can’t see them,” she said. “I say, ‘Well, you believe in windows. You can’t see those, either, but you can see the effects.”