Powder River Art Gallery to host new show highlighting wildlife works

Social distancing is a given at Colorado’s Sand Wash Basin, where the rare visitor wouldn’t dare get within 6 (or even 60) feet of the region’s wild horse inhabitants.
Few people have experienced these animals as intimately as Susan Sanburg Humphrey, a resident of Pea Green Corner, an unincorporated community in Montrose County, Colorado. Sanburg Humphrey is a landscape and wildlife photographer who specializes in wild horses, and this year she’s visited her four-legged friends even more than usual.
“It’s funny – it’s been a great time for me,” Sanburg Humphrey said of the last seven months, noting that being a retired woman in an isolated area of Colorado makes living through a pandemic a little easier. “And the best part of all of that is my photography wasn’t affected a bit. … This year, partially because of the COVID deal, I’ve made a trip to the wild horse area about once a month.”
Several of the photographs Sanburg Humphrey took during those recent trips will be on display at Cheyenne’s newest art space, Powder River Art Gallery, on Oct. 27. That evening, owner Anna Bilderback will host a grand opening for the show “The Wild Horse Artist” Susan Humphrey & Wyoming Sculptor Tanner Loren, which will feature free appetizers, wine and a full cash bar, in addition to a performance by magician Daniel Jasperson and a live bronze sculpture by Loren.
Bilderback said she’s excited to offer what she believes will be a magical night for residents eager to experience the visual arts up close and in person. Her gallery opened Aug. 14, and she’s been hosting monthly events during Cheyenne Artwalk (in addition to other evening events such as this one) ever since.
Sanburg Humphrey, who first developed a close relationship with animals growing up on a ranch, said she hopes guests at the show can identify her sincere respect for horses when they see her work. Her goal is always to represent the animals authentically, and she believes her ability to connect with her subjects gives her photographs a unique perspective.
“I’m able to almost communicate with them when I’m in the process of taking pictures of them,” Sanburg Humphrey said. “I like to catch all the different moods of the horses … and I try really hard to work on the fine art aspect of it, even though it’s photography, and some people don’t think those two are synonymous. A lot of people say they have the look of a painting, rather than a photograph. They’re pretty much all on canvas, which adds an element of that paint quality. … and I’ve developed my own skills at processing so they have a more high-quality look.”
The biggest challenge of capturing wild horses on camera is pretty obvious: they’re wild animals, and she never quite knows where they’re going to be or what they’ll do next. And then there’s the issue of getting to them. Sanburg Humphrey can whip out her binoculars and easily spot several horses, but if they’re a mile or more away, it’s likely she won’t be able to reach them due to the erosion of the landscape in the Sand Wash Basin.
“Sometimes they just stick their tongue out at you and take off and you get what you get, but on an average trip to the wild horse basin, I take about 4,000 pictures, so usually you can find something that works,” she said.
The new Powder River Art Gallery show will also feature Cody bronze sculptor Loren, who, unlike Sanburg Humphrey, has been impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been awful. My work is not moving at all, and I’ve been struggling,” Loren said. “I’m very happy to have this show because other shows were canceled left and right or moved to an online format, and nothing sells when they move online. Especially bronzes, because people want to see them in person.”
Loren took a break from creating for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic, but he picked his tools back up in late August/early September. He’s currently building an inventory and just got a big monument job in Cody, so he said that will keep him busy for the next several months.
Loren’s traditional Western style is a natural product of his Cody upbringing, and his experience working on some family members’ ranch in Thermopolis helped him get to know many of his frequent subjects (such as roosters, bison, fish and horses) firsthand.
When starting a new work, Loren said his approach is usually to create a drawing or small model, aka a study, to base the full-scale sculpture off of. Once he sees how it looks in smaller form, he makes adjustments and works on the final product until it’s able to evoke a certain story or emotion.
“I like to start the story and have (viewers) finish it themselves,” he said. “I like to lead with the sculpture and then leave it up to their imagination where it goes from there.”
Loren said he’s looking forward to the upcoming Powder River Art Gallery show not only because it’s a great business opportunity, but because it’ll allow him to return to an activity that COVID-19 has made nearly impossible lately: allowing viewers to watch him work.
“I’ll be sculpting live, and a lot of people don’t get a chance to see that,” Loren said. “I love getting out there and meeting people and creating in front of people, having them be a part of that creation. … It helps people attach to it; they feel like they’re a part of it.”