As if the Historic Atlas Theatre wasn’t spooky enough, prepare to see the old building possessed by Midnight West Productions come next weekend.

This is good news for horror fans, as Midnight West Film Festival will mark its fourth anniversary of horror film galore on Oct. 21-23. It is Cheyenne’s only film festival fully dedicated to the showing of independent horror movies, and it’s proven to have a lasting presence in just the few years that it’s existed.

