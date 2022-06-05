Despite being in relatively close proximity to one another, Pride Month and the events within it address different issues in Cheyenne, Laramie and Casper, though the celebrations embody the same spirit.
In southeast Wyoming, Sara Burlingame heads Wyoming Equality, headquartered in Cheyenne, trying to balance her daily schedule amid the entity’s busiest time of year.
In the Capital City, Pride Month serves not only to demand justice for individual rights of LGBTQ+ residents of the state, but to bolster the economic impact that comes with fostering a more accepting community.
“Your company, their employees, their families, they would feel safe and welcome here,” Burlingame said. “Then, on the cultural level, it lets you know there are these young LGBTQ+ kids growing up in Wyoming that have a community that supports them.”
The youth of Wyoming tend to flee to other states as they enter adulthood, and for LGBTQ+ youth, that number only rises. From Burlingame’s perspective, it’s plain to see why.
Pride events, like Pride in the Park, the Pride March and Pub Crawl this month are more than just a celebration – they are a sign of acceptance for a population that has felt harassed across the state for years.
Burlingame references the recent situation in Lander, where the Fremont County School District 1 Board of Trustees removed gender identity and sexual orientation, among other classes, from protection under the district’s nondiscrimination/harassment policy “which pertains to staff, students and their guardians or parents,” as reported by WyoFile.
The Lander community rallied around their youth, but the policy decision, coupled with the attempt by some in the Wyoming Legislature to defund the University of Wyoming’s Gender Studies program earlier this year, show that the state still has quite a ways to go.
“(The youth) want to be in places where they can be accepted. They want to be in places where their friends feel safe and comfortable,” Burlingame said. “You know, Wyoming has not made that a priority.”
It’s encouraging that city leaders like Mayor Patrick Collins; Domenic Bravo, president/CEO of Visit Cheyenne and acting director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority; and Dale Steenbergen, president/CEO of Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, have emphasized the need to market Cheyenne as a welcoming city.
Wyoming Equality currently has a backorder of small pride stickers for local businesses to place in their windows to express support for the LGBTQ+ community. While a small gesture, a little goes a long way, Burlingame said, and letting newcomers and residents know that they can be their authentic self is what the capital of The Equality State should come to represent.
“It lets outside businesses know that we are open for business,” she said. “You ask people who do economic development, ‘What do people know about Wyoming?’
“They say, ‘That’s the state where that gay kid got killed.’”
Laramie
On Oct. 6, 1998, Matthew Shepard was beaten, tortured, tied to a barbed wire fence on the side of the road and left to die just outside Laramie.
He died from his injuries six days later in a Fort Collins, Colorado, hospital.
The case gained national attention and ultimately led to groundbreaking reforms. Still, the event looms heavy over the state of Wyoming. Since its creation in 2017, the heart of the Laramie Pridefest has been the Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil, which this year will be held on June 17.
Laramie is often seen as a “progressive bubble,” but mention the small college town over the hill to someone of the LGBTQ+ community, and, more often than not, their face falls.
While the memory of Matthew Shepard’s murder is an enduring pain for Wyomingites, it is no point of shame for Laramie Pridefest Board Chair Daniel Galbreath.
“It’s challenging, and it can feel like a heavy lift sometimes, but it’s a lift that’s meaningful and hugely important to us to remember this,” Galbreath said. “The Shephard symposium, the Shepard Foundation and Laramie Pridefest building things around the Shepard murder – it’s just so important to allow that to drive us to do the good work that needs doing, even when it’s difficult.”
The vigil is a simple event.
Carrying electronic candles, participants gather in Prexy’s Pasture on the University of Wyoming campus to listen to speakers share their experiences and help the audience remember what Pridefest is trying to accomplish in the first place.
In addition to the event, there will also be a reflection session in St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Though not a specifically religious event, it will draw interfaith leaders to speak with the community, as well as offer readings and music.
This is Galbreath’s second year working with Laramie Pridefest and his first leading the operation. He was raised in Laramie and attended the University of Wyoming before traveling outside the state for his career.
Only recently did he return, and he said there is a striking difference between the place he grew up in and the town that Laramie is today. It’s a battle that is constantly being fought, with inches of ground being gained in small ways.
“I think a big part of that is the work done by the people who started Laramie Pridefest, the people who put in a ton of work laying that foundation,” Galbreath said. “What makes that work fulfilling is that every business downtown has a flag up.
“Even if there’s not as much acceptance in Laramie, it feels like there’s an increasing sense of expectation that you have to be OK with this.”
There is a dark core to Pridefest, but the event is there to raise spirits and awareness of often underrepresented issues experienced among the LGBTQ+ community. There’s multiple group sessions and panels where members and allies can swap experiences and listen to speakers cover a variety of sensitive topics.
On June 25, a Pride March will be held, as well as Pride in the Park and a pride worship service.
Casper
By the admission of both Burlingame and Galbreath, Casper Pride currently sets the standard for Pride Month celebration in the southeast region of the state.
Headed by Mallory Pollock since she helped found the organization in 2016, the events have slowly become a more integral part of the community, and this year, they’re more involved than ever. It hasn’t been long since local businesses denied association with Casper Pride, but this year, there are clubs, art galleries and local churches participating in the week’s events.
Leading by example, Pollock and the rest of Casper Pride adopt the practice of being present in the community, whether the community is fully accepting of them or not. Moving to the prominent David Street Station in the city’s downtown is a practical example of taking a big step in the right direction.
The events aren’t sequestered out of sight, they’re front and center in Casper’s downtown. Showing the public that the LGBTQ+ community is here to stay is half the battle.
“It makes a big difference when everyone is out there doing their thing. It’s not like ‘Oh, it’s those gays.’ It’s “Oh, that’s Mallory,” Pollock said.
Having allies in the community, particularly businesses, and heavy participation in Pride Month events is only the first step toward hosting year-round events and making members of the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, regardless of time of year.
Some businesses used to help fund pride events while asking not to have their name associated with the week. Last year, Casper Pride received their first presenting sponsor, whose name was plastered across the week’s events. Three grand sponsors are working with them in 2022, and many more support them in their endeavor.
Pollock said that it isn’t as much about creating momentum – the momentum for change is already coming in waves – Casper Pride is just steering the ship.
“We are working diligently to have a year-round presence,” Pollock said. “That means working with more organizations, having more events, talking to more people, applying for grants and hosting speakers and stuff. We’re really integrating ourselves well into the Casper community.”