Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.