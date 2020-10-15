Tonee Hayes’ 2020 became tragic several weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the U.S.
In mid-February, the San Francisco Bay Area rapper – better known as Nef The Pharaoh – learned his sister’s ex-boyfriend had shot and killed her and her 4-year-old son.
“I didn’t take a break from creating because I get inspired from everyday life, even when everything hit at once,” Hayes said. “My older sister was murdered ... and my nephew … and [I have] an uncle that passed and my best friend was murdered, so a lot of that stuff happened back to back. The normal human would get discouraged and give up, but those were extra pushes in my life to keep on rolling and never get discouraged – to remain hungry and remain humble, and that’s the kind of mindset I’ve had since those tragedies.”
The Vallejo, California native hasn’t performed since before the pandemic, but he’s making his official return to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday at The Lincoln for a free concert.
Dealing with his grief on top of the public health crisis has made the last seven months even more challenging than they were already shaping up to be, but Hayes said he’s focused on the positives.
“Since COVID-19 has hit, and the world became this new world, it’s actually given me time to have quality time with my kids,” he said. “I’m a father of two and have a baby girl on the way, so it’s given me time to bond with my kids and create new ways of generating revenue with my music.”
Much of the music he’s been focusing on is off his new album, “HereYee HereYee,” which drops Oct. 21, but Hayes also released a mixtape in the early months of lockdown called “ChangSzn2” that featured the era-appropriate song “Quarantine Chronicles” (and the music video included fan videos submitted from their respective quarantine locations).
He also spent his downtime this summer – when he was originally scheduled to be on tour – making music videos for “HereYee HereYee,” which Hayes said stays true to his classic Bay Area sound, while also showing off his versatility as an artist. This new album showcases not only his rapping, but his singing and spoken word poetry skills, and he’s “very satisfied” with the creativity that went into it.
“The one before was ‘Mushrooms & Coloring Books,’ and that was about showing the world my different styles of artistry and my diversity to be able to switch up my style,” Hayes said. “This one is basically about ‘I’m here, this is how you deal with it, I’m better than most of y’all.’ I’m excited about this project because it’s different – releasing it during quarantine, we have to think of new ways to do promotion. This album is going to have more videos than I’ve ever had on my other albums because this is all you can do, shoot videos and release them.”
Since April 20, Hayes has released six music videos, and he’s only had one videographer turn him down due to COVID-19 concerns. When searching for new producers and filmmakers to work with, he said he’s really just looking for someone to help make his vision come to life.
Lately, those visions have been much more out-of-the-box.
“The team I just shot with did a green screen – that was my first time working with them, and they were able to get the vision done,” Hayes said about a recent video in which he gets to play King Kong. “It all depends on the type of vision I have in my head. I’ll go through my songs, and I’ll just listen to them with my eyes closed and think about what I want to see. Think about the feelings it puts me in.”
Hayes started working on “HereYee HereYee” before COVID-19, and due to the constantly changing nature of the world right now, he felt the need to go back and change some lyrics that didn’t feel right in a post (or still in the middle of)-pandemic world. But because he waited to make most of the videos, he’s been able to let his imagination run wild as various events have unfolded.
His Cheyenne audience will be the first to hear this new album live (unless you count some Instagram videos), and he’s excited to get back out there.
“I just want to see the crowd,” Hayes said. “I just want to be with them again and say, ‘Man, you guys are still listening to me and love me?’ I want to be able to make them feel amazing. That’s what I miss, the whole aurora of a show. … You can expect all the energy and pure love.”