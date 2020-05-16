Recipes for your next stay-at-home cooking or baking adventure

Healthy cooking inspiration

Need some healthy dishes, snacks and/or meal replacements to help you get through the day? These local fitness instructors have some advice (both recipes and items to grab before heading out the door).

"Always a banana is a good choice," said Sarah Oman, a group fitness instructor at Fitness 307. "If you are hungry, instead of reaching for the Snickers, reach for the banana, and always an apple – that's a good thing to tie you over until your next meal and those are easy to carry around with you."

"Always fruits and vegetables," said personal trainer and co-owner at HIIT 30 Tristin Williams. "Protein too – rotisserie chickens are a quick and easy meal. Stay away from processed foods that are going to create a weight gain issue and are not as good for your immune system."

Mick Sanderson is another personal trainer with plenty of nutrition tips. She offered up this recipe for a pre-workout sunrise and greens shake to be consumed as a breakfast alternative.

Mix the following in a blender and enjoy:

12 ounces of water or almond milk

1/2 cup pineapple

3 large strawberries

1/2 cup spinach

1/2 cup kale

1 banana

4 walnuts

1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup uncooked oatmeal