Recipes for your next stay-at-home cooking or baking adventure

Food has long been considered a source of comfort, and the world’s never been in simultaneous need of comfort like it is now.
Whether you have some extra time on your hands these days or you just want to use social distancing as an excuse to brush up on your cooking skills, we’ve got several reader-submitted recipes to get you started.
Tortilla Roll-Ups
“When I lived in Wheatland years ago, I noticed that whenever I went to a potluck-style dinner, there was always at least one platter of little round appetizers served with picante sauce for dipping,” said Rita Basom of Cheyenne. “Everyone loved these little ‘roll-ups,’ so I asked for the recipe, which is extremely easy to make. I have used this recipe ever since, and am often asked to bring this to parties I plan to attend.”
Ingredients
8-10 large soft flour tortillas (you can also use medium)
2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
1 small can of diced green chilies (do not drain)
1 small can of chopped black olives, drained
Picante sauce for dipping
Instructions
Using a potato masher, mash green chilies and chopped olives into the cream cheese until well mixed and smooth. Spread a thin layer of this mixture onto a flour tortilla and roll up tightly. Repeat this step until all of the cream cheese mixture is used. Cut the rolled tortillas into small sections about 1/3 inch thick (they cut better if they are chilled first) and arrange on a platter or plate. A small bowl of picante sauce in the center of the plate makes for easy dipping! Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for several days.
Beef and Potatoes
“My mom used to make these for us when I was a kid, and we all went on a picnic to Buford,” said Corky Fanning of Cheyenne. “She used hamburger, as we couldn’t afford ‘real meat.’ ... It would be a great way to have a quick meal when you get home late.”
Ingredients
1 pound thin-cut beef steak
2-4 potatoes
2 green peppers
Minced garlic
Salt
Pepper
Garlic
Paprika
Instructions
Take a pound of thin-cut beef steak, put 1/4 pound in the center of four square pieces of foil. Between each layer, sprinkle salt, pepper, garlic and paprika.
Wash and slice several spuds and lay on top of the beef, then sprinkle on some minced onions (no fresh ones), and finally some diced green peppers.
Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.
Salmon Chowder
“This is one of our favorite dishes for a cold day in Wyoming,” said Cheyenne resident James England. “We enjoy gathering with friends and family to warm up with the chowder and to enjoy conversations.”
Ingredients
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/2 cup chopped carrots
1/2 cup chopped celery
4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 1/2 cups water
12-ounce package frozen cauliflower florets, thawed and coarsely chopped
Approx. 1 pound skinned salmon fillet
3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or scallions, or 1 1/2 tablespoons dried chives
1 1/2 cups instant mashed potato flakes, or 2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill, or 2 teaspoons dried tarragon
1 1/2 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Instructions
Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat.
Add carrots and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables just begin to brown, 3-4 minutes.
Add broth, water, cauliflower and chives (or scallions) and bring to a simmer.
Add salmon, cover and cook, maintaining a gentle simmer, until the salmon is just cooked through, 5-8 minutes.
Remove the salmon to a clean cutting board. Flake into bite-size pieces with a fork.
Stir potato flakes (or leftover mashed potatoes), dill (or tarragon) and mustard into the soup until well blended.
Return to a simmer, add the salmon and reheat, and season with salt and pepper.
Serving suggestions: Top with some additional chopped chives and/or serve garlic toast as a side.
DESSERTS
Bug Pie
“This recipe has been in my family for many years, and is always a big hit,” said Nancy Wayts Ayers of Cheyenne. “Kids several generations back named this pie, and we have been calling it that ever since.”
Ingredients
2 beaten eggs
1 cup sour cream
2 cups raisins
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 unbaked pie crusts
Instructions
Mix beaten eggs and sour cream, add remaining ingredients. Pour into unbaked pie shell, cover with top crust or lattice work. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until filling is set and pastry is brown. Good hot or cold.
Baking tip: To keep edges of crust from burning, tear off a piece of aluminum foil about 2 inches larger than the top of the pie, then cut a large circle in the middle of foil to expose pie. Fold remaining foil over edge of crust.
Pumpkin Custard Pie
“This was handed down from great-grandmother to grandmother to me – a favorite of my family, as it is not like regular pumpkin pie,” said Cheyenne resident Mary Lynn. “This is not as strong pumpkin taste, but still tastes like pumpkin. We think our pumpkin pie is so much better in flavor.”
Ingredients
4 cups milk
7 eggs
2 cups canned pumpkin
2 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
4 teaspoon vanilla
Cinnamon for top of pies
Instructions
Mix all ingredients except cinnamon in large bowl. Pour into 2 10-inch pie crusts or into 2 9-inch crusted and one 7-inch crust. Top with as much cinnamon as you wish.
Bake at 475 degrees for 15 minutes, then at 375 degrees for 20 minutes.
It is done when a knife comes out clean, or it just shakes a little.