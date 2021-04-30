Reformation Dance Company returns to the stage with "Strangely Beautiful"

Kathy Vreeland has always been attracted to botanical illustrations. She’s not sure why – there’s just something about the juxtaposition of the term “scientific” attached to images of whimsical plants that’s always appealed to her.
It’s this fascination that inspired Vreeland to choreograph “Strangely Beautiful,” the first Reformation Dance Company production of 2021.
“I’ve always thought that there was something beautiful about something that was kind of strange,” she said. “What (some) people perceive to be beautiful, others may not think are pretty, like an old dilapidated building, or an old rusted-out car or the mere fact that there’s something called shabby chic. There’s something endearing about stuff that’s kind of old and vintage and can be very beautiful at the same time.”
To explore this unique theme, Vreeland assembled seven of the company’s best dancers – all women – for two original ensemble pieces separated by Acts One and Two. Both are part of a larger contemporary ballet performance backed by the music of two female artists: Canadian cellist Rebecca Foon and iconic punk rock songwriter Patti Smith.
Act Two, in particular, is a detour from Reformation’s typical works, especially because it was choreographed by Denver-based artist Kelly Demelio.
“It’s kind of like a rock ballet in Act Two, Vreeland said. “Our guest choreographer is bringing in a completely different style of dance – it’s more of a street-style contemporary movement that the dancers had kind of a difficult time adapting to because they are more ballet dancers, but we want to show that we’re versatile.”
Hannah Guthrie, who’s been dancing with Reformation since 2018, said the “pedestrian” style of this piece is fun because the performers get to swap their pointe shoes for socks and focus on their versatility.
“That’s been a fun challenge, to work with a different dance style to increase our range of emotiveness,” she said. “Sometimes, when I watch ballet, it can feel very, in a good way, ethereal, alienated, something that feels otherworldly. And here, this is really welcoming … it’s more about human connection.”
It’s been nice to change her pattern of thinking with this show, Guthrie added, because it forces her to think outside the box and view herself in a different light.
“It challenges our notions of how we perceive ourselves,” she said. “So if we felt kind of broken down before, or not pleased with ourselves in our performance, it’s nice to have something that’s new that we don’t have to be so judgmental about and can gain more confidence in.”
The first act, which Vreeland choreographed, will have the dancers on pointe the entire time, and they’ll be dancing to essentially an entire album by Foon – the first time Vreeland ever choreographed to one “solid piece of music.”
Companies based out of larger cities in the region often perform well-known classical ballet pieces such as “Cinderella” or “The Nutcracker,” but Vreeland said she enjoys choreographing completely original contemporary pieces because it pushes the boundaries of how people define ballet.
“We just kind of want to show what we’re about and how ballet can be interpreted by different people,” she said. “How it can still be classical, but have kind of a contemporary bent to it.”
Audience support has kept the company alive, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. And especially after their last in-person show in Colorado was canceled (the group pivoted to livestream) as a health precaution, the dancers are eager to get back in front of as many audience members as possible.
“That’s been really awesome to have this experience kind of coming out of a dark time, a hard time, to know that the arts do prevail,” Guthrie said. “To be around people that value it as much as I do, it’s been a great sense of camaraderie. … you can really feel the strength and the positivity of sharing the stage with one another.”
Vreeland hopes the audience will be able to feel the same sense of optimism, particularly as we crawl toward a more “normal” summer, that the dancers bring to every rehearsal.
“It’s a show that is full of hope,” Vreeland said. “We really are going against all odds by even attempting to do this show just as things are starting to slowly open, but we really want to bring some sense of normalcy … it’s OK to come out again. It’s time to support your local arts, your local dance.”