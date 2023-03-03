The future is always approaching, and what it holds isn’t always good.
However, time has been kind to Relative Theatrics, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of providing intimate community theater to the ever-fluctuating population of Laramie.
As the theater group passes this milestone and prepares for its upcoming production of the intimate dystopian play “Babel,” Anne Mason, the founder of Relative Theatrics, has the chance to look back on the early days of the company.
“I’m so grateful for everyone that has invested their time and their heart into the process and into the growth of this company over the last 10 years,” Mason said in an interview on Thursday. “It means so much to me.
“It’s just so enriching to realize that it is beneficial to others, as well, and that it is adding so much more value to the quality of life of my neighbors and not just myself.”
Thanks to Mason, Relative Theatrics was elevated from a “scrappy” outfit to an official nonprofit organization in 2016. Opportunities for nonprofit services have only grown since Relative received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in January.
In recent years, the company has collaborated with local entities on a more frequent basis.
But with the grant money, Relative was able to establish the Play/Wright program, which allows Relative members to visit public schools and teach students the basics of writing stage plays.
“Babel,” opening on Tuesday, March 7, at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts, further incorporates the company into the community by holding a joint production with the University of Wyoming Theater Department. They’ve also partnered with Wyoming Equality, Laramie Reproductive Health, and other UW programs and nonprofits across the state for the show.
“‘Babel’ is exactly the type of show that you would expect to see when you come see a Relative Theatrics show, and maybe not what you would expect the (UW) Theater Department to program,” Mason said. “It’s really cool to have that merging of audiences and organizations.”
Things are going about as good as they can be for Relative, but the same can’t be said for the characters of the dark sci-fi comedy “Babel.”
The future they occupy is anything but bright.
“That’s one of the things that I love about sci-fi plays — they address things that we are thinking about now, but in a slightly distanced manner,” Mason said. “It’s easier to dig into that thought experiment and really see how you, as an individual, land on these complex topics.”
The play, consisting of three student cast members and one UW graduate, follows two couples as they each try for a baby in a near-future society. However, medical technology has advanced to the point that people can analyze the genetic traits of their children before they’re born.
If a fetus’s genes are unfavorable, government legislation requires the pregnancy be terminated, for the child would not be an “ideal future citizen.”
“It’s about these two couples that are wanting to start families, but what should they do if their neonatal test results do not meet the standards?” Mason said. “Do they continue on, or do they terminate?”
In other words, the characters are tasked with navigating the restrictions of federally enforced eugenic selection. The production explores concepts of futurism, the philosophy of quitting and themes of reproductive rights, among others.
Years of working with the innovative theater troupe Capitol Stage in Sacramento allowed Mason to hone her personal interests in stage production. Consequently, the concepts of many Relative plays are odd and thought-provoking, but Mason and the rest of the company has never shied away from giving the audience something unexpected.
“Brilliant Traces,” which Relative Theatrics performed in October and November, was an absurdist allegory of two travelers stuck in a cabin. Meanwhile, April’s “The Arsonists” will follow a father-daughter arson team.
“I realized the social impact that theater can have,” Mason said. “How it can be this phenomenal tool for building community and addressing important topics in society, really sparking civic engagement in a location, neighborhood and a populace of individuals.”