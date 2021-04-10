Relative Theatrics' "Tight End" inspires girls to push past what's expected of them

Anne Mason no longer has to direct via webcam, and she couldn’t be more excited.
The founder of Laramie-based Relative Theatrics is immunocompromised, so for the first half of the rehearsal schedule for her company’s latest production, “Tight End,” the cast was all masked up in the same rehearsal space while she was sitting at home.
“I just had the little screen on my computer to direct, which has all of its own challenges,” Mason said. “But, luckily, this rehearsal period also coincided with the ramping up of vaccine rollout, which I’m very grateful for. And so, by the time that we really got to the sort of crucial rehearsals before we began filming, I was in a state where I could join … After spending a year directing over a computer, being able to return to this space in a safer and healthier manner was a breath of fresh air.”
Relative Theatrics decided to film all of its productions this season due to the ongoing pandemic, but “Tight End” is the first show that will be filmed with all the actors on stage together unmasked. The play follows main character Ash, whose dream is to catch the winning touchdown pass in the Westmont High Titans’ homecoming game – even if that means sacrificing her body for the game.
University of Wyoming theatre student Aubree Tafoya plays Ash, which is a role that’s particularly challenging as a self-proclaimed “girly girl.”
“I’m not an athletic person, so this role was really challenging for me because she’s very much a tomboy, like a really rough-around-the-edges type of person, which is normally not the type of role I’m cast in,” Tafoya said. “And then also the show is such a physical show, and it’s really different than anything I’ve done before, because you not only have to be really in shape for it, you also have to deliver the lines while running in place for five minutes at a time.”
To ensure she was in shape for this show, Tafoya retreated to her musical theater habit of practicing her lines while working out so she wouldn’t be out of breath when she had to say them while running, jumping, etc. onstage.
For further preparation, Mason and assistant directors Justen Glover and Isa Jackowich encouraged the actors (and one another) to watch old football-centered shows and movies such as “Friday Night Lights” to get a sense of the movement people will expect to see from someone playing the role of a football player (without having to learn the ins and outs of playing football).
Glover said he also watched a lot of Texas high school football championships footage from the 1990s, which helped with his additional role of choreographer. He had to plan the movements of everything from a simulated football game to a physical altercation between two characters, and as someone who doesn’t quite consider himself a football fan, it wasn’t easy.
“It’s just about finding a balance between the realism and also what is feasible on stage,” he said. “What can we get away with on stage that will look good without actually, you know, putting the actors in any danger … what can we do to make sure that this looks good on camera, without actually making them, you know, really have to put any actual physical force into this?”
Glover also wore the hat of projection designer for this production, which was a new role for him. It was a fun and interesting skill to learn, he said, because a few simple projections can go a long way to enhance the overall theatrical experience.
“When you think about a show, you think about the lights and sets and the costumes, but (projection design) really can add so much to production,” he said. “I think they just allow us to help the audience visualize the space without needing to clog our set up with a huge amount of traffic.”
Because “Tight End” is such an active show, it was important to leave a lot of space open onstage – especially for the football scenes – so simply using a filing cabinet and a chair along with a projection to switch into a scene in the coach’s office, for example, kept the stage nice and movement-friendly.
Along with the physical challenges of this show, Tafoya said she felt some pressure to do her character right and really prove the point that women and girls can do anything they put their minds to. But, as Mason agreed, playwright Rachel Bykowskki’s excellent writing makes it easier.
“So many shows really tried to get it right with a female-led show, but they also make her have, like, a really strong love interest or something, and this show is a really good example of just a girl who is leading her own show, and she doesn’t need anyone else to push her forward,” Tafoya said.
That’s a message that’s really important today, Tafoya added, as more and more women are breaking the tradition of marrying young and leaving their career to have a family. Ash is breaking tradition in another sense in “Tight End,” but seeing women pushing boundaries to follow their dreams is still an important form of representation, she said.
Mason agreed, adding that the show also encourages women and young girls to take risks and come into their own in the process (which Ash does “on her own quest to be seen and to honor her deceased father”). It’s also a show that Mason sees as particularly relatable for Wyoming audiences because it takes place in a town of 20,000 people.
“A lot of Wyomingites can relate to that small-town feeling and mentality, the sense that the young adults need opportunities to, quote unquote, get out to move on to bigger or better things,” she said. “That is a very relevant topic and a discussion that we all should be having right now in Wyoming when it comes to the future of our state and of our younger population, and perhaps even examining that narrative of why do we say that these kids need to get out … what opportunities are lacking here that they can’t have?”
Mason said it’s always challenging to bring a camera into the theater because theater is an “art form that is intended to be experienced live,” but after filming all of Relative Theatrics’ productions this past season, she’s learned why it’s worth the challenge: increased accessibility.
Mason is thrilled to present this show to what’s continually been a more geographically diverse audience via streaming this past year, and she plans to use film as a technique for future shows, even post-pandemic, to keep the shows as accessible as possible.
“We have been able to share our productions all over the state, which normally we would have to pack up the whole set into some touring vehicles to take it around,” she said. “Whereas, this way, all you have to do is open up a device and click on a link, essentially, and you can share the work.”