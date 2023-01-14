LOS ANGELES—Justin Roiland, co-creator and star of shows such as “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites,” is facing felony domestic violence charges in Orange County.

Roiland appeared in court Thursday for a pretrial hearing related to charges filed in May 2020. According to the complaint obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Roiland is facing one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and deceit.

