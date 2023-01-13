Buried beneath ground level in the state Capitol is a photography exhibit depicting the heart of Wyoming.
Curated by Kirby photographer and frame-maker Barrie Lynn Bryant, the exhibit is a collection of photo essays centered around the reality of ranch life in the Bighorn Basin.
These photographs are the result of four photography classes that Bryant hosted in the rural counties of Hot Springs, Washakie, Big Horn and Park, with a total of 14 students contributing to the final product of the Bighorn Basin Documentary Photography project.
“I had people that were just regular citizens, that are going to show who we are to the community,” Bryant said in a phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday. “That was kind of the criteria (for the project)—(find) a community, show the community’s most pressing need and what the communities are doing to satisfy those needs.”
The photographers included in the project, including Bryant, come from varying backgrounds. In the group, there was wildlife photographer Daniel Jakli, who was visiting from Germany, and Heather Jones, a sheepherder in Hot Springs.
Among the stories covered are the development of mountain bike trails in Worland, the sheep industry in Thermopolis, horse and ATV use in ranch work in Meeteetse and portraits of residents in Ten Sleep.
Bryant himself is an award-winning photographer, and his piece capturing a horse before the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains is one of the centerpieces of the project. However, it had been a while since Bryant practiced photography due to the fallout from his wife’s death in April 2022.
Bryant and his wife of 28 years, Annabelle “A.B.” Word, spent nearly every waking moment together as an artistic duo. While she painted, Bryant labored with expert craftsmanship over the frames her art would be displayed in. When they worked in separate rooms, they carried walkie talkies so they could always be in contact.
A.B. succumbed to a longtime illness two weeks after Bryant was awarded a $24,000 grant from the Wyoming Arts Council to undertake the Bighorn Basin project.
With the loss of his wife, he was forced to make a decision about whether he would carry on with the commitment.
“I would go out and teach a class and then come home,” he said. “I’d cry my way there and cry my way home. I’d locked the door and… it was a very, very difficult time. I was totally overwhelmed.”
Ultimately, the project became a way for him to navigate his grief. He returned to photography, resumed frame-making in constructing all 29 frames in the show—each one taking around seven hours of work—and, with the help of his students, successfully captured the culture of underrepresented rural communities in Wyoming.
Pictures of ranch workers, pickaxe-welding trail builders, cattle drives, cowboys and wild horses serve as a lens into the root of Wyoming’s culture.
Student McKenzy Ellison, living the small northeast Wyoming town of Meeteetse, decided she would be telling a story that is often glossed over in ranch life.
As a missionary, she considered focusing on religious issues among ranchers. With her background in photography, there was also the option of compiling a series of cowboy portraits. Another option was to pursue hot-button topics, like capturing the life of LGBTQ community members in rural areas.
Instead, she opted to tell the story of man’s best friend.
Her angle wasn’t clear at first. She was taking photos of dogs nipping at the heels of livestock, but there was hardly a storyline within the series of action photos capturing working dogs on duty.
With some patience and guidance from Bryant, her project developed into something more substantial.
“I started watching and listening to the whistles, to how everyone was always calling their dogs,” Ellison said about her time photographing a roundup. “They were calling them off and sending them, when it dawned on me—(this project is) more about how people interact with their dogs than how cool I can make a dog look.”
The result is a compilation of work that showcases the true bond ranch workers share with their animals. Though all of the entries offer images that deserve recognition, Ellison’s makes for a standout series within the show.
After contemplating quitting the assignment through periods of difficulty, including persevering through an epilepsy diagnosis last year, she still finds it hard to believe that her work is hanging in the state Capitol.
“It’s a little surreal,” Ellison said. “I don’t enter contests. I don’t put my photos out there. So it is very odd—I’ve never imagined myself having a photo in such a place of significance. Meeteetse is a town of less than 300 people, so it’s just a very humbling experience.”