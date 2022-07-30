ENTER-MOVIE-GRAY-MAN-SEQUEL-MCT

Ryan Gosling in the movie “The Gray Man.” Stanislav Honzik/Netflix/TNS

 Stanislav Honzik

“The Gray Man” is returning for another mission.

A sequel to the recently released spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling is in development at Netflix, as is a spinoff that will explore an entirely different story line, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

