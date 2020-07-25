Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cinch RSNC Ranch Sorting Competition – July 25, 8:30 a.m. Free to spectators. Enjoy ranch sorting competitions including bareback penning, Western heritage and more. Runs through July 26. Frontier Park Arena, 4610 Carey Ave. 970-231-8951. www.rsnc.us
Cheyenne Showdown Super Race: Barrel Racing – July 25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy this WPRA, WCRA and BBR-sanctioned rodeo offering points opportunities for Mile Hi & True West members. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, 4810 Carey Ave. 970-966-4951
Free! Cheyenne Frontier Days Carriage Display – July 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy daily free viewings of this extensive carriage collection. Tours will be available at noon and 2 p.m. each day. Park west of the exhibit hall, and enter through the west side doors. Organizers ask that you wear face masks. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, Exhibit Hall And Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave. 307-778-7290
Free! Cheyenne Gunslingers – July 25, noon. Head downtown just west of the Cheyenne Depot Museum to experience a true Western tradition come to life. W. 15th at Pioneer Ave. www.facebook.com/Cheyenne Gunslingers/
“1920s Cabaret” – July 25, 6:30 p.m. Free admission, but donations encouraged. True Troupe encourages theater fans to step back into the Roaring Twenties for an evening of live jazzy tunes from musicals such as “Cabaret,” “Drowsy Chaperone” and more. Runs through July 26 at the David R. Romero Park picnic area. Bring your own chair or blanket and practice safe social distancing. David R. Romero Community Park, 1600-1698 Van Tassel Drive. https://truetroupe.com
High Plains Buffalo Jam – July 25, 7 p.m. $60 per car. Enjoy world-class music under the stars for a Super Jam with Robert Randolph (Family Band), Duane Betts (Allman Betts Band), Devon Allman (Allman Betts Band), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Adam Deitch (Lettuce) and Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff (Lettuce). More artists to be announced. All ages are welcome. No limos or RVs permitted. Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 346-258-3744
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 25, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ricochet Concert – July 25, 8-11 p.m. $10-$15. Head down South Greeley Highway for an evening of live country music with band Ricochet. Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Cinch RSNC Ranch Sorting Competition – July 26, 8 a.m. Free to spectators. Enjoy ranch sorting competitions including bareback penning, Western heritage and more. Frontier Park Arena, 4610 Carey Ave. 970-231-8951. www.rsnc.us
Cheyenne Showdown Super Race: Barrel Racing – July 26, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy this WPRA, WCRA and BBR-sanctioned rodeo offering points opportunities for Mile Hi & True West members. Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, 4810 Carey Ave. 970-966-4951
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 26, 2 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
“1920s Cabaret” – July 26, 6:30 p.m. Free admission, but donations encouraged. True Troupe encourages theater fans to step back into the Roaring Twenties for an evening of live jazzy tunes from musicals such as “Cabaret,” “Drowsy Chaperone” and more. Performances will be outside at the David R. Romero Park picnic area. Bring your own chair or blanket and practice safe social distancing. David R. Romero Community Park, 1600-1698 Van Tassel Drive. https://truetroupe.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Laramie County Fair – July 27, 9 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events are all breeding shows, starting with the breeding swine show followed by dairy goats, breeding meat goats and breeding sheep. www.laramiecounty events.com
Laramie County Fair – July 28, 8 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events are the start of the 4-H and FFA horse show followed by the poultry show. www.laramiecountyevents.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Tuesday Farmers Market – July 28, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Laramie County Fair – July 29, 8 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events are the continuation of the 4-H and FFA horse show followed by the open class static drop-off and the alpaca show. www.laramiecountyevents.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Free! Yoga in the Park – July 29, noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
Morning Yoga – July 30, 6:45 a.m. Free, but a $5 donation is suggested. Join Theresa Hansen, owner of Little Lotus Yoga, for a weekly morning yoga practice. Enjoy an hour-long Vinyasa Flow suitable for all levels. Beginners are welcome. Please bring your own mat and social distance. Lions Park, 4603 Lions Park Drive (meet under the trees along 8th Avenue).
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Laramie County Fair – July 30, 10 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with breeding beef followed by feeder calf, market rabbit, cat show, rabbit showmanship and supreme cow. www.laramiecountyevents.com
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Round Robin – July 30, 7 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 30, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Laramie County Fair – July 31, 9 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with open class static judging followed by guinea pigs and pocket pets and vet check and weigh-in for lambs and goats. www.laramie countyevents.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Kids Movie Night – July 31, 6-7:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of a family friendly film in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name and grade at www.themetdowntown.com/reservations. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022.
Davey Squires Concert – July 31, 7 p.m. Free admission (no cover charge). Akron, Ohio musician Davey Squires will mix rock, jazz and classical music with some hard-hitting piano playing at this live performance. Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capitol Ave. 330-760-1144
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 31, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Laramie County Fair – Aug. 1, 8 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with vet check and weigh in for swines, followed by 4-H static judging and FFA static judging. www.laramiecountyevents.com
Friday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sunset and some live blues and Americana music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – Aug. 1, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Laramie County Fair – Aug. 2, 8 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with vet check and weigh in for beef, followed by open class static pick-up and the 4-H dog show. www.laramiecountyevents.com
Free! August Cars & Coffee Sponsored By Don Budd – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. Talk cars and hang out with representatives from nonprofit Hunting With Heroes, which honors the nation’s disabled veterans by offering hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The nonprofit will have merchandise for sale and will be taking donations. There will also be another 50/50 raffle, for which tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5. Rail Yard Coffee Haus and Eater, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – Aug. 2, 2 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through today. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Jackpots – Aug. 2, 2 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Laramie County Fair – Aug. 3, 10 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off market, followed by born and raised. www.laramiecountyevents.com
Goat Yoga – Aug. 3, 6 p.m. $45. Support a community organization that benefits companion animals at this partnership between Blossom Yoga, DeLancey Enterprises, LLC and Rodeo Ranch. Enjoy an hour-long yoga class followed by a meet-and-greet with the goats and other farm animals. Cash bar on site for those 21 and older. This event benefits Black Dog Animal Rescue. Please bring a mat and a blanket or towel to go under your mat, and bring a mask, though they’re best used before and after the class. DeLancey Family Arena 1806 Torrington Road.
Laramie County Fair – Aug. 4, 10 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events are lamb-specific and kick off market, followed by born and raised. www.laramiecountyevents.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Aug. 4, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Guitar Society – Aug. 4, 6:15-9 p.m. Enjoy this monthly get together for members and nonmembers, players and listeners. This entertaining evening of area musicians is open to the public, so bring your guitar and join in the fun. Laramie Country Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-630-6363
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! “Sacred Water” Group Art Exhibition – July 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Get in touch with nature at “Sacred Water: Embracing Mother Earth,” a group fine art exhibition featuring the work of Laramie-based professional photographer Allison Pluda John of Seneca Creek Studios. Enjoy her landscape metal prints along with work of other regional Wyoming artists including original paintings, fiber art, and other original artwork. The show will be up through the end of July. Art Connect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., Laramie. 307-460-9304
Aaron Watson Concert – Aug. 7, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $45. Throw on your cowboy boots and head to Laramie for this live performance by Texas-born country music singer and songwriter Aaron Watson. This is a limited-capacity, 21-and-up show with social distancing. Wyoming State Health regulations will be enforced. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie.
The Front Range
Margarita Crawl – Aug. 15, 2-8 p.m. $19.99-$34.99. Get your drink on at this celebration of all things tequila-infused. Those who register will receive discounted drinks at multiple venues. Enjoy libations as well as free take-home giveaways (in limited quantities). This event is 100% rain or shine, and the promoter reserves the right to change the venues and order of venues at any given time. Refunds are not accepted but you can get a credit to another crawl. Search “Margarita Crawl Fort Collins” at www.eventbrite.com