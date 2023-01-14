Cheyenne and Laramie County
Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show— Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $7 day pass. Support our 2nd amendment rights at your local gun show. Browse new and used guns, accessories, survival supplies and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-670-4136
Musical Story Time— Jan. 14, 2 p.m. A free musical storytime with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians where storyteller Jenny Wacker will present “I, Crocodile for Flute, Violin, Cello” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ernie November concert
— Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Suggested $10 donation. A Colorado heavy riff invasion. Old Skin, Nightwraith and Cloud Catcher crush Ernie November like a heavy metal avalanche, bringing a unique blend of cosmic, psychedelic rock, sludge and extreme metal all to one show. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
MLK March— Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. Assemble at the Depot Plaza to gather for a march to the Capitol in celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will be a short program following the march at the Capitol. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 605-484-0879
Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
— Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Join the library to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors. This presentation will highlight current research and treatments to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and Wyoming Center on Aging. Attendees can participate in person or via Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/AlzLaramieCounty to register and receive Zoom information. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Bob Budd: Otters Dance
— Jan. 17, 7—8:30 p.m. Cheyenne Audubon presents Bob Budd and his new book, “Otters Dance: A Rancher’s Journey to Enlightenment and Stewardship.” Budd is former executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, former manager of The Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch, and currently the executive director of Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, a state agency. After his talk, Budd will have books available for purchase and signing. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)
— Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
— Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades—en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
— Jan. 19, 4—5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends! Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. We know you’ll have a furry good time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Jennie Kiessling Tour and Forum
— Jan. 19, 6—8 p.m. Gain a new understanding of family history and art with artist Jennie Kiessling. This event will feature a discussion on ancestry and abstract art, followed by a tour of Kiessling’s exhibit in the library. You are encouraged to bring family artifacts, such as letters or diaries, as part of the discussion. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Men’s Event: How to Have an Ideal Date Night
— Jan 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. If you have been with someone long enough, you may notice the excitement of the first few dates dwindles over time. Learn how to spice things up over a dinner of burgers and the trimmings, including a veggie option and non-alcoholic beer, as well as fun and encouraging conversation. Call to RSVP. Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive. 307-634-7424
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
— Jan. 19, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
”Profiles in Courage” Book Signing
— Jan. 20, 2:30-4 p.m. Rodger McDaniel will hold a signing of his new book, “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind.” The book tells the stories of 13 people or groups of people who have exhibited extraordinary courage in Wyoming history. McDaniel will also hold a brief talk. Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
— Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Symphony Underground with Ten Cent Stranger
— Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $35-$45. Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of The Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for a concert event you won’t want to miss. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Audubon Field Trip
— Jan. 21, leave at 8 a.m. from the Lions Park parking lot. Take a free visit to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will drive the refuge’s loop road looking for bison, prairie dogs, bald eagles, and other raptors and wintering birds. Registration is free, but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024
Winter Farmers’ Market
— Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items and much more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Movie Music Matinee
— Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films including “Encanto,” “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars” and more. Costumes encouraged. Lobby activities begin at 1:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
MUSH! With Noggin the Sled Dog and Her Human
— Jan. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ride the runners behind a team of dogs? Steering a loaded sled through mountainous terrain while crossing the vast Alaskan tundra? Learn what it takes to care for a team of Alaskan huskies as musher Karen Land will answer these questions and more when she and Noggin the Alaskan husky visit the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP presents “Women of Broadway”
— Jan. 27-28, 7 p.m. $30. An evening of music, dance and fun. This performance features some of Broadway’s biggest hits, live and silent auctions, a cash bar, a snack bar and more. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
— Jan. 31-April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
The Black Excellence Project
— Feb. 4, noon-3 p.m. Free. In celebration of Black History Month, come and see a photographed art exhibit of over 35 Black-owned businesses/entrepreneurs of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Featuring musicians, event planners, hairstylists, chefs and more. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Basil Vendryes and William David
— Feb. 5, 2:30p.m. Working on their third CD, Vendryes and David combine their virtuosity on viola and piano to delight audiences across Colorado and into Wyoming. This concert will be based on music by American composers. Both Basil and William are professional musicians in Denver. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Open Jam Night— Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
14th Annual Chili Challenge
— Feb. 10, 5-8 p.m. If you have a chili that’s up for the challenge (red, white, green or vegetarian), Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne needs your help to make this the most mouthwatering competition yet. This year’s theme is “Chili Around the World.” Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4672
Sugarhill Gang @ The Lincoln
— Feb. 10, 8 p.m. In 1979, Sugarhill Gang crashed through the walls of the urban cities and into the mainstream of society with the first worldwide rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
— Feb. 10-12, 16-19, 24-26. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Ernie November concert

— Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Suggested $10 donation.The Riff Riders Tour stops in Cheyenne. Ape Vermin (from North Carolina) and Twin Wizard (from Illinois) bring a show for fans of sludge, doom and stoner rock, in the realms of bands such as Sleep, High on Fire, Crowbar, Conan. Featuring members of Narcotic Wasteland and Telekinetic Yeti. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
CSO presents “Made in America”
— Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The symphony will bring you home with “Made in America,” featuring works by American composers Samuel Barber, William Grant Still, Florence Price and Aaron Copland. Plus, D.J. Sparr will be featured on fantastic concerto for electric guitar and orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561