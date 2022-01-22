Cheyenne and Laramie County
Tales Together Crafts
– Through Jan. 27, 10:15-10:45 a.m.; 11-11:30 a.m. Check online calendar for dates. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Crossroads: Your Stories
– Through Jan. 29, 10-5 p.m. As part of the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America on display at Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, the Burns and Pine Bluffs Branch Libraries are asking for your help by sharing your story of growing up or living in Burns and surrounding areas and towns. Write your story on one of the provided pages or submit it online by visiting https://lclsonline.org/crossroads-story-form/. Your story will be part of our exhibit, just as it is part of the history of this place we call home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St., 307-245-3646
LaBlast with Tina Borgaard
– Jan. 22, 10 a.m. $10. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to introduce LaBlast, a reoccurring partner-free dance fitness program that includes a wide variety of music. Bring friends, a water bottle, and light hand weights, if you have them. Register online. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Dillinger’s Sip & Shop
– Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip and Shop is now a monthly event. Stop by to grab a drink and shop local vendors of varying craft. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
One World Prairie Guitar Contest
– Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m; 6-8:45 p.m. The One World Prairie Guitar Contest returns. If you’re eager to showcase your talents or want to come for an evening of music, this is the event for you. We are offering five competition categories: classical guitar, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, miscellaneous stringed instrument, and 12 & under. The contest is open to all ages and the top four contestants in each category will walk away with cash prizes! Winners will perform starting at 6 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Try Something New
– Jan. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library to try your hand at painting a watercolor landscape. All supplies will be provided. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Virtual SaturD&D
– Jan. 22, 1-3 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. No Discord account? No problem. The library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will need to receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event. 307-634-3561
The Atlas Follies presents “A Night of Music”
– Jan. 22, 7 p.m. $30. A night of jazz music from the Nick Simons Jazz Quartet and The Piano Man, Wade Holzapfel, as well as a live and silent auction. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
CSO presents “A Time to Inspire”
– Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert aims to inspire with an exciting assortment of musical selections, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” William Grant Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony and CSO’s own Ysmael Reyes performing the Chaminade Flute Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 22, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Sunday Crafternoons at Three Crows Gallery and Gifts
– Jan. 23, 1-3:30 p.m. $35. This weekly class features a different craft every week. This week, Three Crows is supplying four folk art flower coasters to be painted and kiln fired. 1601 Capitol Ave. Call to reserve a spot. 307-631-9420.
Young Readers Book Party
– Jan. 23, 1:15-2 p.m. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The group will read and talk about books, as well as sing, play and learn. This month’s theme is “Space.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Yoga at the Gardens
– Jan. 24, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Take It and Make It Mondays
– Jan. 24, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Burns Branch Library for a take home craft every Monday. This month, get the supplies to make a pinecone snowy owl. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 25, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Teen Mystery Night
– Jan. 25, 5-6:30 p.m. Teens. Join the Pine Bluffs Branch Library in solving a mystery. Participants must investigate the crime scenes and examine evidence to solve the case. Detectives who correctly solve the case will be entered in a prize drawing. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– Jan. 26, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– Jan. 27, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Brown Bag Book Club
– Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. Book club will meet twice during the month of January. The club will review half of the book on the 13th and the second half on the 27th. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and desserts and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Crossroads: Movie and Discussion
– Jan. 28, 2-4:30 p.m. A movie recommended by the Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit film list. “The Magic of Ordinary Days” (PG) explores WWII-era America and the hardships, prejudice and racism faced by Japanese-Americans. Viewing will be followed by a discussion of the film and its major themes and impacts. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
13th Annual Chili Challenge
– Jan. 28, 5-8 p.m. $20. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne is hosting its family-friendly event that brings businesses, community members and Club youth together for an evening of red hot competition, delicious food, music and more. Tickets include endless chili, cornbread, beer, soft drinks and more. Call for tickets. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-6674
Friday Night Jazz
– Jan. 28, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
8th Annual Cheyenne Habitat Hero Workshop
– Jan. 29, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $25. Free via Zoom. Improve your bird-friendly gardening skills at this workshop, co-hosted by Audubon Rockies and Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society. In the morning, you’ll learn about regenerative land use, soils in your garden and prairie birds. In the afternoon, in-person registrants will get to practice winter sowing, get help on siting your own garden and learn about local native flowers ideal for gardening. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-287-4953
LaBlast with Tina Borgaard
– Jan. 29, 10 a.m. $10. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to introduce LaBlast, a reoccurring partner-free dance fitness program that includes a wide variety of music. Bring friends, a water bottle, and light hand weights if you have them. Register online. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Virtual SaturD&D
– Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. No Discord account? No problem. The library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will need to receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event. 307-634-3561
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 29, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Yoga at the Gardens
– Jan. 31, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Take It and Make It Mondays
– Jan. 31, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Burns Branch Library for a take-home craft every Monday. This month, get the supplies to make a pinecone snowy owl. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Feb. 1, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Shen Yun
– Feb. 1-2, 7:30 p.m. $80-$150. In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company. See them perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from 2020. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– Feb. 2, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Day of Giving Texas Roadhouse Fundraiser
– Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Tickets come with a lunch of BBQ pork, corn, Caesar salad and a roll. Dine in, pick up lunch at the take-out window, or, for orders of 5 or more lunches, receive free delivery. Day of Giving will receive $6 for each ticket, and all funds raised will go toward purchases to help 10 area agencies that work with those in great need. Reserve tickets by Jan. 27. Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle. 307-630-2035
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 3, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Knights of the Turntable
– Feb. 3, 6-9 p.m. A monthly vinyl listening session with a new theme every month. Bring three vinyl records that fit within the theme. A prize goes to the best presentation. This month’s theme is “guess my theme.” Downtown Vinyl, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Open Jam Night
– Feb. 3, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cards and Cocktails
– Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Gather a group of friends and experience a night of tarot cards and cocktails. Private groups of up to seven are in for a night of fun and future. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Governor’s Arts Awards
– Feb. 4, social hour at 6 p.m.; awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Friday Night Jazz
– Feb. 4, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Step right up and witness the extraordinary abilities of the world’s most impressive animal athletes. In honor of the Winter Olympics and Charles Darwin’s birthday, the State Museum is celebrating the biological adaptations that allow animals to do incredible things. Families can see and touch animal specimens, play games and participate in crafts in this fun and educational monthly event. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Rap/Hip Hop Night
– Feb. 5, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The first night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. Sign up ends on Jan. 24. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
The Front Range
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Through Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
Music For Marshall: A Boulder County Fire Benefit
– Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 8 p.m. $15 advance, $18 day of. The Drunken Hearts and Buffalo Commons show, originally at the Fox Theatre on Feb. 4, has been moved to Boulder Theater for a Marshall Fire benefit show. The event features local Colorado musicians for an evening of music and fundraising. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Feb. 17-May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730