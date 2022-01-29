Cheyenne and Laramie County
Tales Together Crafts
– Through Jan. 31, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Check online calendar for dates. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Crossroads: Your Stories
– Through Jan. 29, 10-5 p.m. As part of the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America on display at Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries are asking for your help by sharing your story of growing up or living in Burns and surrounding areas and towns. Write your story on one of the provided pages or submit it online by visiting https://lclsonline.org/crossroads-story-form/. Your story will be part of our exhibit, just as it is part of the history of this place we call home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St., 307-245-3646
”A Thousand Words” Exhibition
– Through March 11, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. “A Thousand Words” examines the interplay between the figurative and literal term, consisting of several 8-inch by 5-inch collages incorporating with drawings of people’s faces executed on text-filled newsprint pages. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
8th Annual Cheyenne Habitat Hero Workshop
– Jan. 29, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $25. Free via Zoom. Improve your bird-friendly gardening skills at this workshop, co-hosted by Audubon Rockies and Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society. In the morning, you’ll learn about regenerative land use, soils in your garden and prairie birds. In the afternoon, in-person registrants will get to practice winter sowing, get help on siting your own garden and learn about local native flowers ideal for gardening. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-287-4953
LaBlast with Tina Borgaard
– Jan. 29, 10 a.m. $10. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to introduce LaBlast, a reoccurring partner-free dance fitness program that includes a wide variety of music. Bring friends, a water bottle, and light hand weights if you have them. Register online. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Virtual SaturD&D
– Jan. 29, 1-3 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. No Discord account? No problem. The library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will need to receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event. 307-634-3561
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 29, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Yoga at the Gardens
– Jan. 31, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Take It and Make It Mondays
– Jan. 31, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Burns Branch Library for a take-home craft every Monday. This month, get the supplies to make a pinecone snowy owl. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Shoe Box Diorama Contest
– Feb. 1-28, library hours. To celebrate Children’s Author & Illustrator Week, the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries invite you to put on your creativity cap and design a diorama based on your favorite book. Shoeboxes are provided. Bring your complete diorama to the library for display and to be entered in the contest. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Tales Together
– Feb. 1-3, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Feb. 1, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Shen Yun
– Feb. 1-2, 7:30 p.m. $80-$150. In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company. See them perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from 2020. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– Feb. 2, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 3, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Day of Giving Texas Roadhouse Fundraiser
– Feb. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Tickets come with a lunch of BBQ pork, corn, Caesar salad and a roll. Dine in, pick up lunch at the take-out window, or, for orders of 5 or more lunches, receive free delivery. Day of Giving will receive $6 for each ticket, and all funds raised will go toward purchases to help 10 area agencies that work with those in great need. Reserve tickets by Jan. 27. Texas Roadhouse, 1931 Blue Grass Circle. 307-630-2035
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 3, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Knights of the Turntable
– Feb. 3, 6-9 p.m. A monthly vinyl listening session with a new theme every month. Bring three vinyl records that fit within the theme. A prize goes to the best presentation. This month’s theme is “guess my theme.” Downtown Vinyl, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Open Jam Night
– Feb. 3, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cards and Cocktails
– Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Gather a group of friends and experience a night of tarot cards and cocktails. Private groups of up to seven are in for a night of fun and future. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
STEAM Connections
– Feb. 4, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 4, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week, the library will show “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Teen Craft Afternoons
– Feb. 4, 3-5 p.m. Never know what to do with your hands? Not anymore! Visit craft afternoons and spend some time making unique crafts. Snacks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunar New Year Party
– Feb. 4, 4:15-5 p.m. Ring in the Year of the Tiger with crafts and activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Grades 3-6. Reserve a spot online. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Governor’s Arts Awards
– Feb. 4, social hour at 6 p.m.; awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Friday Night Jazz
– Feb. 4, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Virtual Jeopardy!
– Feb. 4, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join us for Jeopardy! Battle for prizes and bragging rights! Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. Laramie County Library via Zoom.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Storytime at Wyoming State Museum’s Family Day
– Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library is taking story time to the museum. Head on over to the Wyoming State Museum for their Family Day event to participate in one of our early literacy story times and other fun activities. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Step right up and witness the extraordinary abilities of the world’s most impressive animal athletes. In honor of the Winter Olympics and Charles Darwin’s birthday, the State Museum is celebrating the biological adaptations that allow animals to do incredible things. Families can see and touch animal specimens, play games and participate in crafts in this fun and educational monthly event. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Saturday Matinee and Lunch
– Feb. 5, 12-2:30 p.m. Enjoy a matinee showing of “News of the World” (rated PG-13). Five years after the Civil War, Captain Kidd (Tom Hanks) moves from town to town as a storyteller. In Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share for the potluck meal. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St., 307-245-3646
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Rap/Hip Hop Night
– Feb. 5, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The first night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. Sign up ends on Jan. 24. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Yoga at the Gardens
– Feb. 7, 9 a.m. $60 for entire four-part series. The Botanic Gardens is hosting a four-week yoga series on Mondays. The class is suited for all bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Dr. 307-637-6458
Coffee Connections
– Feb. 7, 2-4 p.m. Join the library for coffee hour and spend some time with your friends and neighbors. On the 28th, they will show a movie matinee of the comedy “Knives Out” (PG-13), starring Daniel Craig and Jamie Lee Curtis. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Blind Date with a Book
– Feb. 8, library hours. Visit the Burns Branch Library to check out your next blind date ... with a book. Use the descriptions attached to the books to decide which one strikes your fancy, then bring it to the front desk to check out. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Tales Together
– Feb. 8 and 10, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Famous Illustrators
– Feb. 8, 4:15-5 p.m. Join the library for a peek into how some of your favorite book illustrators make their art. This month, we will focus on Peter Reynolds. Wear play clothes, as it could get messy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Feb. 8, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
STEAM Connections
– Feb. 9, 1-5 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St., 307-245-3646
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– Feb. 9, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– Feb. 10, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Mindfulness, Meditation & Mingling at The Hawthorn Tree
– Feb. 10, 5:15-6 p.m. $10 per session or $35 for all four sessions. Join Betsy Collar, LCCC meditation teacher, in this four-week meditation, mindfulness and conversations series that connects human beings with one another and grounds us in the present moment. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Art Uncork’d with Jim Jereb
– Feb. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Members $40, non-members $50. Enjoy an evening of food and drink while learning the technique of lithography. Beginning with some examples and a brief historical overview, participants will then create their own lithographic image on the contemporary polyester plate and will have the opportunity to print onto a variety of papers. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Brown Bag Book Club
– Feb. 10, 6-7 p.m. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal for the review of the first half of “Belly Up” by Stuart Gibbs. Desserts and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Josh Turner at The Lincoln Theatre
– Feb. 10, 6:30-11 p.m. $45. A performance by Josh Turner, whose distinctive, resonant baritone voice has brought him five #1 hits and five gold and platinum albums over the course of his country music career. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Mahjong Tournament
– Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. $20. A National Mahjong League rules tournament presented by the Senior Activity Center. Fee covers refreshments, lunch and prizes. Check in at 9:30 a.m. Pre-register by Feb. 4. Senior Activity Center, 2101 Thomes Ave. 307-635-2435
Elementary School Art Show
– Feb. 11–April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library
– Feb. 11, 1-3 p.m. Join the library for a movie and popcorn. This month, they will show fan favorites “Finding Nemo” (rated G) and “Up” (rated PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– Feb. 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Each week will feature a different movie. This week, the library will show “Soul.” Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St., 307-245-3646
Valentine’s Day Crafting
– Feb. 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Do you like crafts? Want to make something special for Valentine’s Day? Join the library and make a fun Valentine’s Day craft that you can keep for yourself or gift to others. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– Feb. 11, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
{div class=”subscriber-only”}
Comedy Night at the Met
{/div}
{div class=”subscriber-only”}– Feb. 11, 7:30-9 p.m. $18. Laughter is good for the soul. Enjoy this one-and-a-half-hour comedy show with two great comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022{/div}
Don’t Dress for Dinner
– Feb. 11-12, 17-18, 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 13, 20, 27, 2 p.m. In this comedy performed by the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights, and has invited his best friend, Robert, along too to provide the alibi. It’s foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tales Together
– Feb. 12, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join the library for an in person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement, and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Galentines” Day Brunch
– Feb. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $35. Put on your most comfy pajamas and enjoy brunch, mimosas, raffles, games, prizes, and gossip. Celebrate friendship and the strong independent women we all are. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Glass Heart Painting Class
– Feb. 12, 1-3:30 p.m. $30. Local Artist Beth Rulli will teach an art class on using acrylic paints to paint glass hearts. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Dr. 307-637-6458
Genealogy Basics
– Feb. 12, 3-4:30 p.m. This basic class provides all the information you need to research your family history. Discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System, the basics of genealogy record-keeping, and how to search using Ancestry Library Edition, the free version of Ancestry.com. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Speed Friending @ Black Tooth
– Feb. 12, 5-8 p.m. $20. This speed friending event will be structured just like speed dating, but for anyone wanting to meet new people. Black Tooth knows it’s difficult to make the first move or initiate a new friend-date, so the team wants to facilitate those connections. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
The Front Range
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Through Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
Music For Marshall: A Boulder County Fire Benefit
– Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 8 p.m. $15 advance, $18 day of. The Drunken Hearts and Buffalo Commons show, originally at the Fox Theatre on Feb. 4, has been moved to Boulder Theater for a Marshall Fire benefit show. The event features local Colorado musicians for an evening of music and fundraising. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Feb. 17-May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730