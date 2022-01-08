Cheyenne and Laramie County
Tales Together Crafts
– Jan. 4-27, 10:15-10:45 a.m.; 11-11:30 a.m. Check online calendar for dates. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Crossroads: Your Stories
– Jan. 4-29, 10-5 p.m. As part of the Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America on display at Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, the Burns and Pine Bluffs Branch Libraries are asking for your help by sharing your story of growing up or living in Burns and surrounding areas and towns. Write your story on one of the provided pages or submit it online by visiting https://lclsonline.org/crossroads-story-form/. Your story will be part of our exhibit, just as it is part of the history of this place we call home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249; Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St., 307-245-3646
{span}Wyoming State Museum Family Day{/span}
– Jan. 8, 10-2 p.m. Join the Wyoming State Museum for a family day that explores how people survived and thrived during the Ice Age, despite some really tricky challenges. From glacial games and activities to chill arts and crafts, it’s sure to be cool for the whole family. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Kindermusik
– Jan. 8, 10:15-11 a.m. Sing, sway, laugh and play with skilled educator Laura Sutton. RSVP required. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Artist Guild Workshop
– Jan. 8, 1 p.m. $40. All supplies are included in this workshop that will focus on acrylic pouring techniques. Things might get messy, so wear old clothes. 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Virtual SaturD&D
– Jan. 8, 1-3 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. No Discord account? No problem. The library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will need to receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event. 307-634-3561
Yoga Together
– Jan. 8, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Come and experience stories stretching and fun with a special early literacy class. This month’s theme is “Nothing to Do.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Second Saturday STEAM
– Jan. 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Join us each month as we explore a variety of STEAM topics (Science Technology Engineering Arts Math) with crafts, games, experiments, and more! This month’s theme is Winter Games Challenge. Build your own contestant and equipment to compete in a variety of winter sports challenges! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Luau Time at Danielmark’s Brewing Co.
– Jan. 8, 4-9 p.m. A luau celebration with food and live music from Andrew Ricci of Luna Shade. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., 209 E. 18th. 307-514-0411
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 8, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
Jan. 10, 11:30 a.m. Reservation $25. Guest speaker Rick Ewing, historian from the University of Wyoming. RSVP to 307-632-2814 by Jan. 7. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Take It and Make It Mondays
– Jan. 10, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Burns Branch Library for a take home craft every Monday. This month, get the supplies to make a pinecone snowy owl. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Trivia Night @ Black Tooth Brewing Co.
– Jan. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join Black Tooth Cheyenne’s Head Brewer, Thomas, at their monthly Trivia Night. For the January trivia theme, get ready to dive into the Paranormal. Enjoy 5 rounds of questions, cold beers, and a $50 Black Tooth gift card for the winning team. No team size limit. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W 19th St. 307-514-0362
Crossroads: Quilting Bee with a Twist
– Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Bring your own quilting project for a modern take on the classic quilting bee! Come to work on your own projects, see some friends, share some memories, make some new ones and discover what our quilting community is doing! AND, if your fabric stash could use some refreshing, bring some pieces to swap, trade and take home. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cinemaniacs Club
– Jan. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Are you a fan of classic cinema? Or maybe you just love watching a bad movie. Either way, the Cinemaniacs Club is for you! We will meet twice a month to watch and discuss half of the movie, while also talking about the film industry as a whole. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 11, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– Jan. 12, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– Jan. 13 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Brown Bag Book Club
– Jan. 13, 6-7 p.m. Book club will meet twice during the month of January. The club will review half of the book on the 13th and the second half on the 27th. Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and desserts and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Jan. 13, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pecos & The Rooftops at The Outlaw Saloon
– Jan. 13, 8-11 p.m. $15. Pecos & the Rooftops are a close-knit group of friends from northeast Texas that came together while in college in Lubbock. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Friday Night Jazz
– Jan. 14, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Dueling Pianos
– Jan. 14, 8-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
LaBlast with Tina Borgaard
– Jan. 15, 10 a.m. $10. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is excited to introduce LaBlast, a reoccurring partner-free dance fitness program that includes a wide variety of music. Bring friends, a water bottle, and light hand weights, if you have them. Register online. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Yoga Together
– Jan. 15, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Come and experience stories stretching and fun with a special early literacy class. This month’s theme is “Nothing to Do.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Saturday Morning Book Club with Dean Peterson
– Jan. 15, 12:30-2:30 p.m. The Pine Bluffs Branch Library will hold an exciting discussion of “The Burqa Cave” with the Burns Book Club and Pine Bluffs Book Club. Author Dean Peterson will be there to respond to questions and give insights on his book. Refreshments will be provided. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E 2nd St. 307-245-3646
Virtual SaturD&D
– Jan. 15, 1-3 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. No Discord account? No problem. The library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will need to receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos
– Jan. 15, 8-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 15, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Pine Bluffs Distilling: Crossroads
– Jan. 18, 7-8 p.m. Come to the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for an evening with Chad and Theresa Brown as they share history and information about their local business, Pine Bluffs Distilling. What started as a home setup has now grown into something much bigger that allows them to support our community. Learn about some of the ingredients and bottling used for their products, and see if you can answer trivia questions related to their business. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 18, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wednesday Night Karaoke
– Jan. 19, 7-11 p.m. Join Dillinger’s for a weekly karaoke and cocktail night. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Book Discussion Group
– Jan. 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Join us for our January book discussion group. We’ll be reading Leslie Marmon Silko’s classic novel “Ceremony,” a moving tale of healing and identity steeped in mythological poignancy. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/and then visit the third-floor Ask Here desk to retrieve a copy of the book. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunch and Learn
– Jan. 21, noon. Free. Maestro William Intriligator and the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s principal flutist, Ysmael Reyes, will hold an informal and entertaining discussion on musical insights about the upcoming concert. This presentation will be available in person at the Cottonwood Room and livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– Jan. 21, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Comedy Night at the Met
– Jan. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. $18. Laughter is good for the soul. Enjoy this one-and-a-half-hour comedy show with two great comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
LaBlast with Tina Borgaard
– Jan. 22, 10 a.m. $10. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to introduce LaBlast, a reoccurring partner-free dance fitness program that includes a wide variety of music. Bring friends, a water bottle, and light hand weights, if you have them. Register online. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
One World Prairie Guitar Contest
Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m; 6-8:45 p.m. The One World Prairie Guitar Contest returns. If you’re eager to showcase your talents or want to come for an evening of music, this is the event for you. We are offering five competition categories: classical guitar, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, miscellaneous stringed instrument, and 12 & under. The contest is open to all ages and the top four contestants in each category will walk away with cash prizes! Winners will perform starting at 6 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Try Something New
– Jan. 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library to try your hand at painting a watercolor landscape. All supplies will be provided. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Virtual SaturD&D
– Jan. 22, 1-3 p.m. Join the Laramie County Library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. No Discord account? No problem. The library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. You will need to receive the Discord invite link and information needed to create an account when you RSVP for the event. 307-634-3561
CSO presents “A Time to Inspire”
– Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert aims to inspire with an exciting assortment of musical selections, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” William Grant Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony and CSO’s own Ysmael Reyes performing the Chaminade Flute Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 22, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Young Readers Book Party
– Jan. 23, 1:15-2 p.m. A celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. The group will read and talk about books, as well as sing, play and learn. This month’s theme is “Space.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Take It and Make It Mondays
– Jan. 24, 1-5 p.m. Stop by the Burns Branch Library for a take home craft every Monday. This month, get the supplies to make a pinecone snowy owl. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 25, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Cinemaniacs Club
– Jan. 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Are you a fan of classic cinema? Or maybe you just love watching a bad movie. Either way, the Cinemaniacs Club is for you! We will meet twice a month to watch and discuss half of the movie, while also talking about the film industry as a whole. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
7th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
– Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $45 adults, $25 under 18. An ice fishing tournament with cash prizes. Free beverage to first 200 participants to check in. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. wft@wyofishtourney.com
The Front Range
‘Waitress’ at the Lincoln Center
– Jan. 6-7, 7:30 p.m.; Jan 8, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $43. This award winning show follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county shows Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Lincoln Center and Performance Hall, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15-Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730