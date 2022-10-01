Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 1, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
{h3 class=”p2”}Grace For 2 Brothers Craft Fair{/h3}
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Grace For 2 Brothers are partnering up to celebrate autumn with a craft and nonprofit fair. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Oct. 1, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Creepy Critters.” Learn all about the weird and creepy animals that live among us. The museum will have something for everyone in the family, from crafts and games to educational talks from museum staff. Plus, you’ll see live insects from the CSU Bug Zoo, meet a University of Wyoming entomologist, and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Hispanic Genealogy
– Oct. 1, 3-4:30 p.m. This class will help you get started with genealogical research, both on the internet and in print resources, to find your Hispanic ancestors in the U.S., Mexico and Central and South America. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Oct. 1-2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater on Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
A Sissy in Wyoming
– Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m. Free, reservation required. Inspired by the remarkable life story of Wyoming educator, peace activist and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a Playwright’s Reading of “A Sissy in Wyoming” will be presented by dramatist and historian Gregory Hinton. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
C.J. Box Book Signing: ‘The Treasure State’
– Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m. Listen to C.J. Box as he reads excerpts from and answers questions about his newest Cassie Dewell novel, “Treasure State.” Barnes & Noble will have a limited number of books available to purchase in the Willow Room before and during the event. Box will sign books in the Cottonwood Room after his talk. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Micromania
– Oct. 4, 6 p.m.-midnight. $20-$30. One of the world’s biggest traveling micro-wrestling shows makes its Cheyenne debut. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
The Purple Society Meeting
– Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Oct. 7, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Art @ The Hynds, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Fall on the Farm
– Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The yearly pumpkin patch is changing hosts. This year, Cheyenne East High School’s Frontier FFA and Skills USA will be taking over the community favorite. The Event Center at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. wyfallonthefarm@gmail.com
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Air.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Frederick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, returning by popular demand, will speak on “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism,” as well as other presenters: Nate Breen: “Charter School Premise-Hillsdale College’s Academies;” and James Peebles: “Notorious Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning.” Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. 307-635-7094
Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase
– Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established to honor the traditional and living cultures of the first people to live on this land. Join the Wyoming State Museum for an artist showcase, a collaborative event put on by the museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Great Cheyenne Bed Race
– Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. Get yer racin’ beds ready, Wyomingites. The Great Cheyenne Bed Race raises money for a local Wyoming charity through sponsors, raffle prizes and race entry fees. Teams of five racers build a bed on wheels and drag-race to win. Email or message the Blue Raven team to register. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Christmas House 2022 Wreath Decorating Competition
– Oct. 9, 2-2:30 p.m. Join the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne in the Cheyenne Depot Lobby as members decorate 18- to 24-inch wreaths on-site. Designed ahead of time (Christmas-themed or Everything But Christmas-themed), the participants will assemble their wreaths and judges will select a winner based on creativity, construction and appeal. Wreaths will be offered for sale at Christmas House, so attendees will get a glimpse of Christmas House 2022. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-634-6639
The Citizen & The Constitution
– Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Constitutional expert David Adler will lead a lively conversation about the Constitution, the Founders’ goals in creating a constitutional republic and the importance of rule of law. The event will include questions and input from local high school students participating in the “We the People” program. The audiences will also have an opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Adler during the event. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-721-9243
CFD Old West Museum Costume Bingo
– Oct. 13, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. The Bingo Night fundraiser is back with a Halloween twist. Join the Old West Museum for a night of costumes, games, prizes, drinks and snacks. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Menopause The Musical @ Civic Center
– Oct. 13. Tickets on sale Sept. 19. A musical celebrating women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived “the change.” The award-winning production is celebrating 20 years of female empowerment. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Open Jam Night
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Crafty Family Challenge with artist Georgia Rowswell
– Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m. Join the library for this special Crafty Family Challenge. They will be hosting Wyoming artist Georgia Rowswell, and participants will be constructing fabric rings that will be used as an interactive art piece. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Dancing with the Stars 2022
– Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m. $75 for watch party, $25 for virtual access. With the popular event sold out, tickets for either a virtual viewing or a watch party are now available for those wishing to catch this year’s Dancing with the Stars. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-6674
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Julie & John Pennell in Concert
– Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m. The singer-songwriter duo will perform songs from their new album. Their instruments include guitar, bass, piano, trumpet, banjo, mandolin and dulcimer. Don’t miss the chance to catch these two artists in concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic
– Oct. 14, 8:15-10:15 p.m. $25-$50. Based on the character from the hit program “Trailer Park Boys,” Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite “Trailer Park Boys” cast member. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends
– Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer’s original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Halloween Cookie Decorating Party
– Oct. 16, 12-2 p.m. $24. Ages 4 and older. Kates Cookie Shed will provide four per person cookies for a decorating event featuring music, pictures and drinks. Reserve a spot by texting number of participants to 307-220-1474. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
ArtFest
– Oct. 20-Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. $100. Kathleen O’Neal Gear & W. Michael Gear will give give a presentation on their work. They are New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists with 18 million copies of their works printed worldwide. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-773-7217
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne’s hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– Oct. 22-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Local Author Celebration
– Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
2022 Boo Ball
– Oct. 22, 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year’s theme is “Roaring ‘20s.” Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents ‘Arabian Nights’
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
St. Paul’s Fall Turkey Dinner
– Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 for adults. Proceeds from this community dinner benefit the St. Paul Catholic Church scholarship fund. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3761
Kendall Street Company w/Tenth Mountain Division
– Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $12. Kendall Street Company is a jam-alt rock band based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. From late-night jam sessions at the University of Virginia to main stages at venues and festivals throughout the country, Kendall Street Company has entered a world of jazz-grass infused psychedelic music. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wheel of Fortune Live!
– Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Starting at $35. A live recreation of the hit game show. Take a spin to solve the puzzles in person. Guests can try out to go on stage and play at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. This is not a broadcast event. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Haunted Library
– Oct. 28, 6-7:45 p.m. Grades 3-6 and families. School is out, and so are the ghouls. Drop in for a frighteningly good time. Bring your friends or come alone if you dare. Last group will be admitted at 7:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Chronicles & MC Wonder present: Halloween
– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Celebrate our favorite spooky day with a collaboration between Cheyenne Makers + Creatives and Chronicles Distilling. More details coming soon. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Le Cirque @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. The Wyoming Equality’s Allies and Advocates Ball will an evening filled with sensational, seductively beautiful performances, wondrous sideshow entertainment and fundraising to support inclusivity in our communities. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Halloween at the Museum
– Oct. 30, 12-4 p.m. One of the State Museum’s biggest events of the year, where community members come to the museum to experience history brought to life. Volunteers fill the museum, dressed as some of the most amazing figures in local history. Guests can see world-class exhibits, interact with historic characters and get up close to phenomenal artifacts from Wyoming’s past. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em;”}Ongoing{/span}
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Through Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
Material + Metaphor
– Through Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
UW Cowboys Football Game
– Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. Watch as the Cowboys take on the San Jose State Spartans. War Memorial Stadium, Laramie. 307-766-7220
A Night of Doom
– Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Donations required. Smiley Face Villains Presents is putting on a night of heavy metal performances from Lord Velvet, Burning Sister, Fell Harvest and Chemo. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Fort Collins, Colorado
20th ArtWear Fashion Show
– Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. The ArtWear Biennial is dedicated to highlighting wearable art. ArtWear’s goal is to present innovative and wearable artwork of the highest quality and provide a forum to explore unique materials and techniques. This event is a fundraiser for The Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts Program. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Vincent Neil Emerson @ Aggie Theatre
– Oct. 12, 7 p.m. $15. Country singer Vincent Neil Emerson is a torchbearer of the Texas songwriter tradition. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Parsons Dance
– Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $33. Known for its energized, athletic and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience) Art Show
– Through Oct. 16, museum hours. $5. This exhibit addresses how Black culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs and aspirations, which define a people’s identity. By bringing together the past and the present, the old meets the new in the Black artistic world. Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-2787
Elf The Musical
– Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fort Collins Children’s Theatre presents a musical rendition of the Christmas classic, “Elf.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Street Wise Mural Festival
– Through Oct. 2. A festival where 39 artists are painting large-scale murals all over town in the span of just a few days. Downtown Boulder, various locations. hello@streetwisearts.org
black midi @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Painfully unique experimental/math-rock outfit from London, black midi, is touring their most recent album “Hellfire,” with support from rapper Quelle Chris. Fox Theater, 1135 13th Street, Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Viagra Boys and shame @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$25. Don’t let the name fool you, Viagra Boys are a sextet of classically trained jazz musicians playing off-kilter post-punk rock. shame are on the forefront of the newest wave of post-punk out of London England. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo
– Oct. 1, noon-10 p.m.; Oct. 2, noon-7 p.m. A tattoo festival, fashion show and car show. National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver. 720-481-5690
Amyl and The Sniffers @ The Ogden
– Oct. 1, 8 p.m. This Melbourne, Australia punk-rock outfit is quickly gaining critical acclaim for their relentless energy and lovable angst. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-832-1874
The Mars Volta @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 11, 8 p.m. $65-$120. A performance from the critically acclaimed alternative rock duo. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Carly Rae Jepsen @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 12, 8 p.m. Known for “Call Me, Maybe,” this pop singer has a much deeper catalogue that’s won her multiple Grammy awards. $1 from every ticket sold at this concert will be donated to The Ally Coalition, which supports homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Marcus King @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 18, 7 p.m. $36.75-$75. Twenty-five-year-old guitar phenom and songwriter Marcus King will perform with his fusion of country and blues rock. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
TURNSTILE @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. From the moment they hit the ground a decade ago, TURNSTILE have never stopped moving forward with aggressive punk fusion.