Hogwarts House Cup Beanstack Challenge
– Oct. 2-31. Sign up at lclsonline.beanstack.org/ beginning Oct. 1. First-ever House Cup reading challenge in Beanstack! While competing in the challenge, your minutes will earn house points. At the end of the month, the house with the most points will be awarded the House Cup. The library will also be doing drawings for members of each house to win some fun Potter-themed prizes. The House Cup and winning house banner will hang in the library until October 2022, when the challenge begins again. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 2, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free Tree Planting Class
– Oct. 2, 9-11 a.m. Call 301-772-2600 to RSVP by Sept. 30. Laramie County Conservation District is hosting a tree planting class. Learn the 10 steps of proper planting. Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, 100 Central Ave. 307-633-4000
Free! Family Day: Dia de los Muertos
– Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Free! Family Day: Creepy Crawly Critters
– Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Wyoming State Museum hosts Creepy Crawly Critters, a Family Day celebrating snakes, spiders, bats and more. Visitors will get up close and personal to learn about the weird and creepy animals that live among us by participating in games and activities, seeing specimens up close and meeting real scientists who study creepy crawly critters. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Midnight West Fest
– Oct. 2, 6 p.m.-3 a.m. Enjoy the second of three days of this independent film celebration, starting with the movie “High Noon” for the drama and action submissions, rounding out with a live performance. Saturday is After Dark, set aside for horror and grindhouse fans. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of the Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Midnight West Fest
– Oct. 3, 1 p.m. Enjoy the third of three days of independent film celebration. Today is family day, featuring G and PG-equivalent submissions, as well as interactive filmmaking workshops for ages 6-14. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 3, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
The Kingston Trio Concert
– Oct. 3, 6 p.m. $15-$53. Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover the group’s timeless music at this concert. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the famed folk group will perform its most beloved songs as part of the “Keep The Music Playing” national tour. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Desert Diamond at the Outlaw Saloon
– Oct. 3, 8:20 p.m.-1:20 a.m. An evening of great music and fun! The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Oct. 5, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Democracy Lab Launch Event
– Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Join Wyoming Humanities in an online conversation featuring Danielle Allen, author of “Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality.” Allen is the James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University and a political theorist who has published broadly in democratic theory, political sociology and the history of political thought. Zoom. Register at https://www.thinkwy.org/
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 5, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Genealogy Basics Event
– Oct. 6, 3-4:30 p.m via Zoom. Adults. RSVP via lclsonline.org/calendar/. Have you ever wanted to research your family history? This basic class will give you all the information you need to get started. The discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System, the basics of genealogy record keeping and how to search using Ancestry Library Edition, the free in-library version of Ancestry.com. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Craft Night: Gnome Buddies
– Oct. 7, 6:30–8 p.m. Adults. Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to RSVP. Head to the library for an exciting night of fall fun and make your very own gnome buddy to grace your home! Willow Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Flipturn Concert
– Oct. 7, 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by indie rock band flipturn from Fernandina Beach, Florida. Nashville/Santa Barbara-based indie rock band Haiva Ru will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 8-9, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies or anyone with heart problems, for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 9, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 9, 9-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and see the creativity of our great vendors. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with Boy Scouts popcorn, jewelry, crochet items, candles, leather items and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
10th Annual MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 9, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Sankofa African Heritage presents “Debunking Racial Myths and Divisive Assertions That Nullify Community Relations and Hinder Social Development.” Fredrick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, will speak on “The Study of Blacks Versus Black Studies,” as well as chair other presenters. Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-635-7094
Virtual Kindermusik
– Oct. 9, 10:15-11 a.m. Ages 2-5. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Zoom in with Laura Sutton from Rhythm & You for a fun time with books, music and movement. And, if you didn’t already get one, free rhythm kits are back. Head to the second floor of the library or request one utilizing the library’s curbside pick-up service. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Family Western Movie Night
– Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m. Free. A celebration of Western culture and history. Tours will be held an hour before the showing, and will allow the audience to expand their knowledge outside of the stereotypical mysticism of the people of the American West. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202.
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
John Fullbright at The Chinook
- Oct. 9, doors at 7 p.m., show 8-11 p.m. $20. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright and his band will deliver an evening of Americana music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Rd. 307-302-0147
Free! Cheyenne Organ Concert featuring Damin Spritzer
– Oct. 10, doors at 1:15 p.m, show begins at 2 p.m. Damin Spritzer, acclaimed organist and music scholar from the University of Oklahoma, is the featured performer for the 29th Organ Concert Series at the Cathedral of St. Mary. Selections will include works by Locklair, Cabanilles, Bach and Balbastre. 2107 Capitol Ave.
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Oct. 10, 2 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m. $25. Call 301-632-2814 for reservations by Oct. 8. Guest speaker Rachel Derner, current Miss Rodeo Wyoming, will be talking of her experiences and travels. Rachel will be representing the State of Wyoming in the Miss Rodeo America contest. Little America, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Oct. 12, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 12, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Murder Mystery Dinner
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. $65 per person. A professional troupe will guide you through an evening of mystery, dinner and drinks – a perfect way to enjoy the Halloween season! Tickets in advance through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 15-16, 7-11 p.m. $10. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312½ W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Free! Lunch and Learn: Intriligator, Eisenberg, Walker & Guzzo
– Oct. 15, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator, guest conductor Avlana Eisenberg, and guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo for an informal and entertaining discussion, including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave or livestreamed on CSO’s Facebook page. 307-778-8561
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Comedy Show Featuring Lisa Lane
– Oct. 15, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $15. Titled “Beyond Mama Bear: How to survive the balancing act of parenting teenagers,” this show is sure to resonate with parents or anyone who’s been around teens. Tickets are available through www.DillingersWyo.com. Food trucks and drinks available before and during the show. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CFD Old West Museum Benefit Concert with Sean Curtis
– Oct. 16, VIP event at 6 p.m. Doors open to public at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available for a meet-and-greet with Sean Curtis for $100 with one free beverage included. Floor seats are $50, and balcony seats are $35. The Lincoln Theatre, 615 Central Ave. www.oldwestmuseum.org.
Scotty Austin with Trash the Brand Concert
– Oct. 16, doors at 6 p.m., concert 7-10 p.m. $20. Enjoy this live performance by Parson, Tennessee rocker and former Saving Abel lead singer Scotty Austin, featuring his band, Trash the Brand. Terry Bison Ranch (indoors), 51 I-25 Service Road. scottyaustinofficial.com
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
CSO presents “A Time to Honor”
– Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and Maestro William Intriligator will open this new CSO season with a concert honoring women in music. Enjoy this evening featuring works by Joan Tower and Caroline Shaw, with guest composers Gwyneth Walker and Anne Guzzo. Plus, guest conductor Avalana Eisenberg conducts Amy Beach’s “Gaelic” Symphony. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming”
– Oct. 17, 2 p.m. Traci Maher directs this part virtual, part in-person annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights. www.truetroupe.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming 12th Annual Kids’ Pumpkin Walk
– Oct. 2, noon-4p.m. $3 per adult. Gather your family and friends and enjoy an afternoon filled with outdoor fun. This year’s Pumpkin Walk is filled with activities for children, ages 12 years and younger, including a straw maze for the kids to twist and turn their way through; picking the perfect pumpkin from the patch to decorate with sticker fun; hay wagon rides and feed the rock monster! Although costumes are optional, your pint-sized Spiderman or Cinderella will enjoy exploring and learning. Wyoming Territorial Prison, 979 Snowy Range Rd. Laramie. 307-631-1110
World Space Week: Women in Space
– Oct. 4-9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. take a look at the night skies with Leo the Orion SkyQuest XT10 Classic Dobsonian Telescope! Together, we will see what we can find. Throughout the week, you can embark on a women-in-space-themed outdoor scavenger hunt and grab a take-home craft kit to create a cardboard tube planetarium for fun.
Dark Cells: Haunt or Hoax
– Oct. 9, 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $30. Limited to 16 adults. Learn the science behind paranormal ghost hunts and assist in conducting an investigation of the prison. Wyoming Territorial Prison, 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie. 307-745-6161
The Front Range Front Range Glass Show & Sale
– Oct. 2-3; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $6. Featuring American-made glassware, pottery and dinnerware from 1880-1980. Quality dealers from across the U.S. Hourly door prizes. The Ranch Event Center Complex, Mckee Building, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colorado. 319-939-3837
Great Colorado Air Show
– Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Saturday general admission sold out. Sunday general admission: $55 for 13 and older; $40 for ages 4-12; 3 and under free. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Colorado to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won’t want to miss. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Loveland, Colorado. GreatColoradoAirShow.com
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198