Cheyenne and Laramie County
Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadow Cast
– Oct. 29, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Ages 17 and older. A shadow-cast performance of the cult classic musical. Actors perform on stage as the movie is projected behind them. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Primrose Craft Show
– Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop food, dessert and craft vendors from around the community. Primrose of Cheyenne, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
FUMC Costume Crawl
– Oct. 29, 11 a.m. A mini race around the block for all ages. All proceeds go toward the Guatemala Mission Team. All child participants will receive a medal and goody bag. Coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided at registration. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street.
Downtown Trick or Treat
– Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m. A downtown trick-or-treat event through downtown businesses, beginning at the Cheyenne Depot. There will also be downtown hay rides for $5. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
3rd Annual Trunk or Treat @ FPC
– Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m. A community “trunk or treat” event. First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 22nd St. 307-638-3345
Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl
– Oct. 29, 3-10 p.m. $25 online. A costume pub crawl with a twist. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is encouraging participants to put on their best “mash-up” of two costumes – think something like “Stevie Wonder Woman” – with the chance to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choice. Cheyenne Depot, 151 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
Chronicles & MC Wonder present: Halloween
– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Celebrate our favorite spooky day with a collaboration between Cheyenne Makers + Creatives and Chronicles Distilling. More details coming soon. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Le Cirque @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. The Wyoming Equality’s Allies and Advocates Ball will an evening filled with sensational, seductively beautiful performances, wondrous sideshow entertainment and fundraising to support inclusivity in our communities. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Chamber Singers performance
– Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m. $20 donation suggested. The Chamber Singers return with “The Sacred Veil.” The piece will explore themes of love, cancer and death. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-433-1141
Halloween at the Museum
– Oct. 30, 12-4 p.m. One of the State Museum’s biggest events of the year, where community members come to the museum to experience history brought to life. Volunteers fill the museum, dressed as some of the most amazing figures in local history. Guests can see world-class exhibits, interact with historic characters and get up close to phenomenal artifacts from Wyoming’s past. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
LCCC ‘Spooktacular’
– Oct. 30, trunk-or-treat at 2 p.m., performance at 3 p.m. LCCC is hosting a free trunk-or-treat event with an accompanying concert, “The Return of the Thing that Goes Bump in the Night,” featuring the wind ensemble, choir and chamber orchestra. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Dia de los Muertos @ The Botanic Gardens
– Nov. 1, 5; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a celebration of loved ones that have passed on and learn about the tradition and history of Dia de los Muertos. The celebration will include a flower and alter display, food, dancing and family fun. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits, and Job Seekers
– Nov. 1-30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
SEWC series presents “Empire Wild”
– Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. $20. This NYC-based trio was formed by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw and Mitch Lyon while at Julliard School to play the music they love – a fusion of classical, pop, jazz standards, folk and original music. For this concert, Ilaw will be replced by singer/pianist Holly Bean. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
National Novel Writing Month Kickoff
– Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m. Drop in wearing your comfiest clothes to meet fellow Wrimos, face off in a word war at 7 p.m. and get your novel off to a great start. Refreshments will be provided, and outside food and drink are allowed. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Dia de los Muertos: A History of Migration and Legacy
– Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m. Join the Cheyenne Depot Museum for a traditional performance from local dancers and musicians Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, followed by a lecture from Virginia Sanchez in the Depot lobby. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Taco Wars
– Nov. 3, 4:30-7 p.m. Help Black Tooth Brewing Co. celebrate Dia de Los Muertos by spending time with family and friends, eating tacos and drinking a new craft beer. There will be multiple taco trucks featured in the event, all competing for best pork taco. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., along with a food truck and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale Opening Reception
– Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m. $30. A reception for the Old West Museum’s newest art show. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Nov. 5-Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Rodney Carrington @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 3, 7 p.m. $49.50-$200. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling more than 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
The Commodores @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. $46-$89. The Commodores have staying power. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores received Grammy recognition in 1986, though by this time they had been solidified as legends of funk. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Nov. 5, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Dia de los Muertos.” Celebrate your loved ones that have passed on and learn about the cultural traditions, folk art and history of the Day of the Dead. For two days, deceased loved ones can come back and visit their living relatives, who celebrate with music, dancing, food, art and offerings. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Young Writers Workshop
– Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Grades 3-12. Learn about the craft of writing, discover tips and tricks for nonfiction writing and get started on your latest writing idea. Enjoy breakout sessions, lunch, prize drawings, book signing and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Nov. 5, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Glam Up and Give Back Gala
– Nov. 6, noon-3 p.m. Join Community Action of Laramie County for a fashion show with music, food, drink and a silent auction. Community Action is a leader dedicated to reducing poverty in Laramie County by empowering people to achieve self-sufficiency through promoting access to healthcare, education and advocacy with a network of community partnerships. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tourism Taster with Andi Jaspersen and Visit Cheyenne
– Nov. 6, 1:15-4 p.m. Hear from tourism experts, visit with some of Cheyenne’s local museums and attractions and grab a meal from some local food trucks. Visit https://lclsonline.org/calendar/ for a full list of events. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Chris D’Elia @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 6, 7 p.m. $48.50-$108. D’Elia is best known for his stand up and starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable.” His latest standup special, “Man on Fire,” is now on Netflix. He currently hosts a weekly podcast, “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Delbert Anderson Jazz Trio
– Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m. $50. Inspired by early Indigenous music from the Diné tribe, the trio fuses jazz, funk and improvisation with Diné melodies. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Black Jacket Symphony @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Nov. 9, 8 p.m. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. In this concert, they will perform Led Zeppelin IV. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
The Purple Society Meeting
– Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Nov. 10, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Build-A-Pumpkin Date Night
– Nov. 11, 6-8 p.m. $40 per couple. Learn how to hand-build a pair of your own harvest pumpkins. Make it a couples night or flex those independent creative muscles. All materials, instruction and tools to personalize your project will be provided. Choose your glaze at the end, and we will call you after the final firing. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Comedy Night @ The Metropolitan
– Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
– Nov. 11-13, 17-20; 7:30 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Hairball @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Hairball is a rock-n-roll experience you won’t soon forget. Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CSO presents “French Connections”
– Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The season continues with “French Connections.” Enjoy works by Ibert and Louise Farrenc. Returning favorite violinist, Michael Ludwig, will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
The Gatlin Brothers @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Metal Concert at Ernie November
– Nov. 15, 6 p.m. $10+ donation. Gore metal legends Exhumed will pause their tour in Cheyenne to play Ernie November for the third time. With them are national touring acts Molder, Vitriol and Hulder. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Genealogy Basics
– Nov. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to research your family history? This basic class will give you all the information you need to get started. The discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cuentos y Amigos
– Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! Biblioteca del Condado de Laramie, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, Read to a Therapy Dog
– Nov. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come into the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. We know you’ll have a furry good time. This event is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
National Novel Writing Month Write-In
– Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. Drop in to pump up your word count, bounce ideas off your fellow Wrimos and enjoy refreshments with a view of the Capitol. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Bread and Butter Making Class
– Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. $25. Danielle Allman will guide a class through the process of creating, storing, feeding and baking with sourdough start. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
The Purple Society Meeting
– Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Steely Dead @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 18, 8-10 p.m. $15. A band performing hits from all-time jam bands Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
– Nov. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 25, 8-11 p.m. $20. Cheyenne native Taylor Scott returns with a few friends for a holiday weekend party. Turkey Jam brings the Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and the Josh Gonzales Band together for a community event to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by Archer on Small Business Saturday to shop unique handmade gifts from local makers. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to support local first responders, veterans and front-line workers. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
32nd Annual Christmas Parade
– Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. The community Christmas tradition returns to the streets of downtown. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
Ongoing
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Halloween Bash at the Buckhorn
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. 21+ A punk/hardcore/metal mini festival. Buckhorn Bar & Parlor, 114 E. Ivinson St. 307-742-3554
Dark Side of the Moon
– Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Listen through all of Pink Floyd’s 1973 album “Dark Side of the Moon” set to our amazing visualization software while cruising through the universe. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 16th Street and East Gibbon Street. 307-766-6506
Hotter than the Sun: The Atomic Age
– Nov. 4, 8 p.m. An exploration of the history of nuclear weapons testing, power generation, and the modern risks and benefits of technology that either harnesses or unleashes energy hotter than the sun. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 16th Street and East Gibbon Street. 307-766-6506
Fort Collins, Colorado
London Collins: FOCO plays “London Calling”
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. $15. Local musicians will play through The Clash’s iconic “London Calling” in its entirety. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Halloween Party @ The Lyric Cinema
– Oct. 30, 6 p.m. $13-$15. Costumes highly encouraged. Those not wearing costumes will be publicly shamed. There will be a costume contest, best scream contest and more. Dance to the music of commie-country post-punk Texas Red, underground root rock from the Smokestack Relics and acoustic punk by Doom Scroll. The Lyric Cinema, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Shovels & Rope @ Washington’s
– Nov. 1, 7 p.m. $25. A performance from acclaimed folk duo Shovels and Rope. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Fort Collins Symphony presents “Escape to New Realms”
– Nov. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$67. The Fort Collins Symphony escapes to new realms in a concert featuring fantastic works like “The Firebird Suite,” “Isle of the Dead” and “The School for Scandal.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Flor de Toloache
– Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $22-$28. Latin Grammy-winning, all-female group Flor de Toloache mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with their edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Latin American music. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Elf The Musical
– Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fort Collins Children’s Theatre presents a musical rendition of the Christmas classic, “Elf.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
”The Royale” performance
– Oct. 29, Nov. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13; 2 p.m.It’s 1905, the era of Jim Crow, and African-American boxer Jay “The Sport” Jackson is one fight from making history against the reigning white heavyweight champion of the world. Dairy Arts Center, 2690 Walnut Street. 303-718-7100
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Thorugh Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer, and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Denver
Death from Above 1979
– Nov. 5, 8 p.m. $28.50. A high energy rock duo from Toronto. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
Surf Curse @ the Ogden
– Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $25-$79.95. A performance from indie-rock outfit Surf Curse with support from pop-punk band Toner. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874