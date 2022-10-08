Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Fall on the Farm
– Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The yearly pumpkin patch is changing hosts. This year, Cheyenne East High School’s Frontier FFA and Skills USA will be taking over the community favorite. The Event Center at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. wyfallonthefarm@gmail.com
11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Frederick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, returning by popular demand, will speak on “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism,” as well as other presenters: Nate Breen: “Charter School Premise-Hillsdale College’s Academies;” and James Peebles: “Notorious Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning.” Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. 307-635-7094
Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase
– Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established to honor the traditional and living cultures of the first people to live on this land. Join the Wyoming State Museum for an artist showcase, a collaborative event put on by the museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Great Cheyenne Bed Race
– Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. Get yer racin’ beds ready, Wyomingites. The Great Cheyenne Bed Race raises money for a local Wyoming charity through sponsors, raffle prizes and race entry fees. Teams of five racers build a bed on wheels and drag-race to win. Email or message the Blue Raven team to register. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Air.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Oct. 8-9; dinner theater on Oct. 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Christmas House 2022 Wreath Decorating Competition
– Oct. 9, 2-2:30 p.m. Join the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne in the Cheyenne Depot Lobby as members decorate 18- to 24-inch wreaths on-site. Designed ahead of time (Christmas-themed or Everything But Christmas-themed), the participants will assemble their wreaths and judges will select a winner based on creativity, construction and appeal. Wreaths will be offered for sale at Christmas House, so attendees will get a glimpse of Christmas House 2022. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-634-6639
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker is Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022 Madelaine McElwee of Laramie. Reservations $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Oct. 7. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
The Citizen & The Constitution
– Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Constitutional expert David Adler will lead a lively conversation about the Constitution, the Founders’ goals in creating a constitutional republic and the importance of rule of law. The event will include questions and input from local high school students participating in the “We the People” program. The audiences will also have an opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Adler during the event. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-721-9243
We Drink & We Know Things
– Oct. 11, 6 p.m. A recurring trivia night where the theme is always a surprise. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
CFD Old West Museum Costume Bingo
– Oct. 13, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. The Bingo Night fundraiser is back with a Halloween twist. Join the Old West Museum for a night of costumes, games, prizes, drinks and snacks. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Menopause The Musical @ Civic Center
– Oct. 13. Tickets on sale Sept. 19. A musical celebrating women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived “the change.” The award-winning production is celebrating 20 years of female empowerment. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Open Jam Night
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Crafty Family Challenge with artist Georgia Rowswell
– Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m. Join the library for this special Crafty Family Challenge. They will be hosting Wyoming artist Georgia Rowswell, and participants will be constructing fabric rings that will be used as an interactive art piece. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne Dancing with the Stars 2022
– Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m. $75 for watch party, $25 for virtual access. With the popular event sold out, tickets for either a virtual viewing or a watch party are now available for those wishing to catch this year’s Dancing with the Stars. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-6674
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Julie & John Pennell in Concert
– Oct. 14, 7-9 p.m. The singer-songwriter duo will perform songs from their new album. Their instruments include guitar, bass, piano, trumpet, banjo, mandolin and dulcimer. Don’t miss the chance to catch these two artists in concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic
– Oct. 14, 8:15-10:15 p.m. $25-$50. Based on the character from the hit program “Trailer Park Boys,” Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite “Trailer Park Boys” cast member. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Oct. 15, leaving from Lions Park parking lot at 8 a.m., heading to Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center in Fort Collins. The 212-acre property offers visitors the opportunity to explore four distinct ecosystems: riparian, cottonwood forest, wetland and grassland. Expect to see waterfowl and a variety of other birds, including some summer birds, like the Yellow-rumped Warbler. 307-287-4953
3rd Annual Fall Festival Canned Food Drive
– Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A food drive and craft fair with more than 40 different vendors. Community Events Center at Blue World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.
Struggle Jennings @ The Outlaw
– Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Growing up as a black sheep in his family, he fought his way out of the streets of West Nashville and into the studio, where he would create the foundation for what has become his personal contribution to the Jennings family legacy – rap-country. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends
– Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer’s original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Halloween Cookie Decorating Party
– Oct. 16, 12-2 p.m. $24. Ages 4 and older. Kates Cookie Shed will provide four per person cookies for a decorating event featuring music, pictures and drinks. Reserve a spot by texting number of participants to 307-220-1474. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Community Science with Cheyenne Audubon
– Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Zach Hutchinson, Audubon Rockies’ community science coordinator, will talk about past, current and future community science projects conducted by Audubon Rockies and its partners. He will focus on projects in Wyoming, but will also touch on projects occurring outside of the state that might be used in the Cowboy State in the future. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-287-4953
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
ArtFest
– Oct. 20-Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Oct. 20, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Booklovers Bash
– Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m. $100. Kathleen O’Neal Gear & W. Michael Gear will give give a presentation on their work. They are New York Times bestselling authors and nationally award-winning archaeologists with 18 million copies of their works printed worldwide. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-773-7217
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne’s hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Snakehips @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 21, 8 p.m. Across their 10-year career, Oliver Lee and James Carter have amassed billions of streams and record sales, performed on the main stages of the world’s biggest festivals and cultivated a global following in the process. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– Oct. 22-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Local Author Celebration
– Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Reading and Signing
– Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. “Mountain Song” is Nicholas Trandahl’s fourth poetry collection and offers up poems of wildness and prayer. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
2022 Boo Ball
– Oct. 22, 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year’s theme is “Roaring ‘20s.” Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents ‘Arabian Nights’
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
St. Paul’s Fall Turkey Dinner
– Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 for adults. Proceeds from this community dinner benefit the St. Paul Catholic Church scholarship fund. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3761
Kendall Street Company w/Tenth Mountain Division
– Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $12. Kendall Street Company is a jam-alt rock band based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. From late-night jam sessions at the University of Virginia to main stages at venues and festivals throughout the country, Kendall Street Company has entered a world of jazz-grass infused psychedelic music. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wheel of Fortune Live!
– Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Starting at $35. A live recreation of the hit game show. Take a spin to solve the puzzles in person. Guests can try out to go on stage and play at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. This is not a broadcast event. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Haunted Library
– Oct. 28, 6-7:45 p.m. Grades 3-6 and families. School is out, and so are the ghouls. Drop in for a frighteningly good time. Bring your friends or come alone if you dare. Last group will be admitted at 7:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Primrose Craft Show
– Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop food, dessert and craft vendors from around the community. Primrose of Cheyenne, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
Monster Mash-Up Pub Crawl
– Oct. 29, 3-10 p.m. $25 online. A costume pub crawl with a twist. The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is encouraging participants to put on their best “mash-up” of two costumes – think something like “Stevie Wonder Woman” – with the chance to win a $50 gift card to a downtown business of their choice. Cheyenne Depot, 151 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
Chronicles & MC Wonder present: Halloween
– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Celebrate our favorite spooky day with a collaboration between Cheyenne Makers + Creatives and Chronicles Distilling. More details coming soon. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Le Cirque @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. The Wyoming Equality’s Allies and Advocates Ball will an evening filled with sensational, seductively beautiful performances, wondrous sideshow entertainment and fundraising to support inclusivity in our communities. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Halloween at the Museum
– Oct. 30, 12-4 p.m. One of the State Museum’s biggest events of the year, where community members come to the museum to experience history brought to life. Volunteers fill the museum, dressed as some of the most amazing figures in local history. Guests can see world-class exhibits, interact with historic characters and get up close to phenomenal artifacts from Wyoming’s past. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Dia de los Muertos @ The Botanic Gardens
– Nov. 1, 5; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for a celebration of loved ones that have passed on and learn about the tradition and history of Dia de los Muertos. The celebration will include a flower and alter display, food, dancing and family fun. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
SEWC series presents “Empire Wild”
– Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. $20. This NYC-based trio was formed by Ken Kubota, Brandon Ilaw and Mitch Lyon while at Julliard School to play the music they love – a fusion of classical, pop, jazz standards, folk and original music. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Rodney Carrington @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 3, 7 p.m. $49.50-$200. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling more than 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
The Commodores @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. $46-$89. The Commodores have staying power. After churning out hit after hit in the Motown days, the Commodores received Grammy recognition in 1986, though by this time they had been solidified as legends of funk. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Nov. 5, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Dia de los Muertos.” Celebrate your loved ones that have passed on and learn about the cultural traditions, folk art and history of the Day of the Dead. For two days, deceased loved ones can come back and visit their living relatives, who celebrate with music, dancing, food, art and offerings. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Glam Up and Give Back Gala
– Nov. 6, noon-3 p.m. Join Community Action of Laramie County for a fashion show with music, food, drink and a silent auction. Community Action is a leader dedicated to reducing poverty in Laramie County by empowering people to achieve self-sufficiency through promoting access to healthcare, education and advocacy with a network of community partnerships. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Chris D’Elia @ the Civic Center
– Nov. 6, 7 p.m. $48.50-$108. D’Elia is best known for his stand up and starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable.” His latest standup special, “Man on Fire,” is now on Netflix. He currently hosts a weekly podcast, “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia.” Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Black Jacket Symphony @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Nov. 9, 8 p.m. The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. In this concert, they will perform Led Zeppelin IV. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
– Nov. 11-13, 17-20; 7:30 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Hairball @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 11, 8 p.m. Hairball is a rock-n-roll experience you won’t soon forget. Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CSO presents “French Connections”
– Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The season continues with “French Connections.” Enjoy works by Ibert and Louise Farrenc. Returning favorite violinist, Michael Ludwig, will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
The Gatlin Brothers @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Metal Concert at Ernie November
– Nov. 15, 6 p.m. $10+ donation. Gore metal legends Exhumed will pause their tour in Cheyenne to play Ernie November for the third time. With them are national touring acts Molder, Vitriol and Hulder. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by Archer on Small Business Saturday to shop unique handmade gifts from local makers. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to support local first responders, veterans and front-line workers. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Ongoing
Material + Metaphor
– Through Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”Precarity” to explore the unsettled human condition
– Through Oct. 28. Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Through Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Through Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Western AF Showcase
– Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. $37.72. Known for curating an online collection of authentic and creative songwriters, Western AF is excited to bring that experience to the real world. The Western AF Showcase features a songwriter showcase at the Gryphon Theatre featuring Willi Carlisle, Brennen Leigh, Jade Brodie, Dean Johnson, and Hunter Hicks. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
A Night of Doom
– Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Donations required. Smiley Face Villains Presents is putting on a night of heavy metal performances from Lord Velvet, Burning Sister, Fell Harvest and Chemo. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Fort Collins, Colorado
Vincent Neil Emerson @ Aggie Theatre
– Oct. 12, 7 p.m. $15. Country singer Vincent Neil Emerson is a torchbearer of the Texas songwriter tradition. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Parsons Dance
– Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $33. Known for its energized, athletic and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience) Art Show
– Through Oct. 16, museum hours. $5. This exhibit addresses how Black culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs and aspirations, which define a people’s identity. By bringing together the past and the present, the old meets the new in the Black artistic world. Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-2787
Elf The Musical
– Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fort Collins Children’s Theatre presents a musical rendition of the Christmas classic, “Elf.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
flipturn @ the Aggie
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $20. The alternative rock band is back on the Front Range. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Fort Collins Symphony presents “Escape to New Realms”
– Nov. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$67. The Fort Collins Symphony escapes to new realms in a concert featuring fantastic works like “The Firebird Suite,” “Isle of the Dead” and “The School for Scandal.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Viagra Boys and shame @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$25. Don’t let the name fool you, Viagra Boys are a sextet of classically trained jazz musicians playing off-kilter post-punk rock. shame are on the forefront of the newest wave of post-punk out of London England. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
The Mars Volta @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 11, 8 p.m. $65-$120. A performance from the critically acclaimed alternative rock duo. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Carly Rae Jepsen @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 12, 8 p.m. Known for “Call Me, Maybe,” this pop singer has a much deeper catalogue that’s won her multiple Grammy awards. $1 from every ticket sold at this concert will be donated to The Ally Coalition, which supports homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Marcus King @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 18, 7 p.m. $36.75-$75. Twenty-five-year-old guitar phenom and songwriter Marcus King will perform with his fusion of country and blues rock. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
TURNSTILE @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. From the moment they hit the ground a decade ago, TURNSTILE have never stopped moving forward with aggressive punk fusion.