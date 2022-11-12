Cheyenne and Laramie County
Golden Harvest Bazaar
– Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Enjoy a gift shop featuring handmade items of wood, fabric and more, along with a bakery and a vintage room featuring gently-used antiques. A turkey lunch is available for adults for $11. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1808 Hot Springs Ave. 307-514-0794
Girls on the Run 5k
– Nov. 12, 9 a.m. $30 early registration, $35 day of event. This event is the culmination of a ten-week program for girls in 3rd through 6th grades, designed to strengthen their social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills through lessons that incorporate running. Register online at gotrwyoming.org/5k. Cheyenne Central High School, 5500 Education Drive. 307-631-9592
Chili, Beer and Cowboys Football
– Nov. 12, 4-9 p.m. A chili dinner that fundraises for the Kerry Seid Locker Room, which provides sports equipment for underserved youth. Ringside Locker Room will also accept donations of gently used equipment. Live music from Josh Gonzales and City Creek Band. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
CSO presents “French Connections”
– Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The season continues with “French Connections.” Enjoy works by Ibert and Louise Farrenc. Returning favorite violinist Michael Ludwig will perform Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”
– Nov. 13, 2 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
The Gatlin Brothers @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 65 years. They have entertained audiences in venues and stages all over the world, from the Grand Ol’ Opry to Carnegie Hall. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Nov. 14 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker, Mike Kassel, will present information on an “ideal Western girl” in 1919 to represent Cheyenne Frontier Days. Reservations, $25. Call 307-632-2814 by Nov. 11. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Metal Concert at Ernie November
– Nov. 15, 6 p.m. $10+ donation. Gore metal legends Exhumed will pause their tour in Cheyenne to play Ernie November for the third time. With them are national touring acts Molder, Vitriol and Hulder. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Cheyenne Audubon Program: Cheyenne’s Water Supply
– Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Free. Speaker Sarah Bargsten, water conservation specialist for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, will explain where Cheyenne gets its water and the long trip it makes, as well as who the stakeholders are that she works with. The program will also be accessible via Zoom. The link will be posted at the Cheyenne Audubon website, https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. bgorges4@msn.com
Genealogy Basics
– Nov. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to research your family history? This basic class will give you all the information you need to get started. The discussion will include books and other resources available at Laramie County Library System. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Cuentos y Amigos
– Nov. 16, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! Biblioteca del Condado de Laramie, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Sit, Stay, Read to a Therapy Dog
– Nov. 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Come into the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. This event is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
National Novel Writing Month Write-In
– Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. Drop in to pump up your word count, bounce ideas off your fellow Wrimos and enjoy refreshments with a view of the Capitol. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Bread and Butter Making Class
– Nov. 17, 5:30-7 p.m. $25. Danielle Allman will guide a class through the process of creating, storing, feeding and baking with sourdough start. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
The Purple Society Meeting
– Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Steely Dead @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 18, 8-10 p.m. $15. A band performing hits from all-time jam bands Grateful Dead and Steely Dan. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Nov. 18-19, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
– Nov. 19, leave from parking lot in south Lions Park at 8 a.m. $7 park fee for each vehicle. Novice birdwatchers are welcome. Sightings of wintering birds, including red crossbills and up to three kinds of nuthatches, are expected. Contact Mark Gorges, 307-287-4953 if you plan to participate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.{/div}
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
– Nov. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 23, 5-10 p.m. In its second year, this event gives people a proper friends-giving with multiple party games, many flannels and a special Thanksgiving-themed meal from a local food truck. Black Tooth Brewing Co. 307-514-0362
Thanksgiving Buffet @ The Met
– Nov, 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet in a safe, clean and festive atmosphere. Call for information on private dining rooms. Reserve a time online. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam @ The Lincoln
– Nov. 25, 8-11 p.m. $20. Cheyenne native Taylor Scott returns with a few friends for a holiday weekend party. Turkey Jam brings the Taylor Scott Band, Float Like A Buffalo and the Josh Gonzales Band together for a community event to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Sunrise Rotary Club. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop by Archer on Small Business Saturday to shop unique handmade gifts from local makers. A portion of the proceeds from the event goes to support local first responders, veterans and front-line workers. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
32nd Annual Christmas Parade
– Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. The community Christmas tradition returns to the streets of downtown. Downtown Cheyenne. 307-638-3388
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– Dec. 2-4, 8-11, 16-18; 7:30 p.m; 2 p.m. on Sundays. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
The Nutcracker @ the Civic Center
– Dec. 3, 2 and 7 p.m. $29-$55. Canyon Concert Ballet returns to the stage this December with the classic holiday favorite. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
All City Children’s Chorus performance
– Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Free. This local all children’s choral group will perform its second concert of the season, titled “Fire.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert
– Dec. 9, 7 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
COMEA Comedy Awards Show
– Dec. 9, 5:30-10 p.m. A showcase of comedy, musical entertainment, drinks and food to raise money for the COMEA House homeless shelter. Performers include comedian Christopher Titus, host Sam Weinstein, with special guests Rachel Bradley, Josh Gonzales, Mike Morris, Dominic Syracuse and Brandt Tobler. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cowboy Christmas Market
– Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. This is Laramie County Events’ biggest market of the year, featuring more than 150 vendors, concessions, a visit from Santa and his photographer, and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for over two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Dec. 17, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month’s show feature’s two themes – “Pop of Color” and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
One-on-One Consultations: Business, Nonprofits and Job Seekers
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Whether you are starting a business, helping a nonprofit, finding a new job or exploring money management resources, Library 2 Business can connect you with community experts and reliable resources. Go to lclsonline.org/services/l2b/ or visit the third-floor Ask Here desk and sign up for a free, personalized consultation with the Business Services Coordinator. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Corb Lund with Lauren Morrow @ the Cowboy Saloon
– Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $15. Hailing from the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, Canada, and with a family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come. With a high-octave range and a Georgia drawl, Lauren Morrow isn’t here to sing a love song – she’s here to tell a story. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
UW Cowboy Football vs. Boise State University
– Nov. 19, 5 p.m. A mountain west face-off with the poke’s neighbors to the northwest. War Memorial Stadium, 222 N. 22nd Street. 307-766-7220
Buddy Ebsen Exhibition
– Through Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This exhibition features materials from all stages of the actor’s career, even exploring his playwriting and painting. American Heritage Center, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-4114
Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park
– Through Jan. 7, 4-9 p.m. Free. A walking outdoor lights display for all residents and visitors to enjoy community involvement, nature, wonder and festivities while raising money for local charities. The event will include 29 specially selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights. Washington Park, 1916 E. Sheridan St. 307-745-9670
Fort Collins, Colorado
Flor de Toloache
– Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. $22-$28. Latin Grammy-winning, all-female group Flor de Toloache mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with their edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Latin American music. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
UW Cowboys Football vs. Colorado State University
– Nov. 15, 5 p.m. This year, the Border War takes place in Fort Collins. Canvas Stadium, 751 W. Pitkin St. 800-491-7267
The Last Waltz (Again)
– Nov. 18, 7 p.m. A concert featuring an all-star line-up of local Fort Collins musicians performing songs from The Band’s “The Last Waltz.” Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Elf The Musical
– Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fort Collins Children’s Theatre presents a musical rendition of the Christmas classic, “Elf.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
NoCo Winter Wonderland
– Nov. 25-Dec. 19, 5:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Dec. 20-25, 5:15-6:15 p.m. $25 per car. The third annual NoCo Winter Wonderland will showcase 16 giant light features, five of which are new this year. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and those clowning elves are back, playing all over Colorado Youth Outdoors’ 220 acres. New features also include five of Colorado’s Big Game species. To reserve your ticket, visit https://www.nocowinterwonderland.com/tickets/. Colorado Youth Outdoors campus, 4927 County Road. 970-663-0800
Theo Von @ The Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15, 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Rising star Theo Von makes a stop in Fort Collins for his “Return of the Rat” tour. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Soul Rebel Festival
– Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. $20-$25. An annual grassroots reggae, afro pop, world, American roots music festival held in Boulder County, Colorado. The festival’s mission is to provide cultural harmony, understanding and awareness through the positive medium of music and the arts. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St. 303-447-0095
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Denver
Denver Fashion Week
– Nov. 12-20, various times. Denver Fashion Week, one of America’s fastest-growing fashion platforms, returns with collections from local, national and international designers that will range from streetwear, activewear, lifestyle, kids, and sustainability to high fashion. Sports Castle – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 1000 Broadway.
Adulti-Verse: Jam-A-Verse @ Meow Wolf
– Nov. 30, 5 p.m. $49. 21+. Jam out to crunchy tunes within the 6th dimension of Numina. Poke around for unique art for sale on C Street. Sit in on the DJ session within the Convergence with a cool cocktail in hand. Just vibe … ya dig? Meow Wolf Denver/Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 866-636-9969
Charley Crockett @ Mission Ballroom
– Dec. 2, 8 p.m. $35.75-$124.95. Charley Crockett has distinguished himself as an artist extraordinarily in touch with his instincts, turning out 11 albums in just seven years. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Lemonheads @ Bluebird
– Dec. 5, 8 p.m. $34.95-$40. 1990s alternative group, The Lemonheads, return to tour their breakout 1992 album “It’s a Shame About Ray” with support from Bass Drum of Death.” Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
The 1975 @ Mission Ballroom
– Dec. 6, 7 p.m. $65-$100. Throughout their tenure as a band, the English rockers have flirted with glossy pop, anarchist punk, gritty garage rock, electro-funk and country. They’ve used their incisive songwriting to ask existential questions surrounding self-discovery, nihilism, climate change, mental health, addiction, post-modernism and more. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
OFF! @ the Hi-Dive
– Dec. 8-9, 9 p.m. $20-$25. Headed by hardcore punk legend, Keith Morris, OFF! is a revival group that has given old-school punk fans a sense of hope. With support from Zulu. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230