Members of the Cheyenne Frontier Days float wave as they pass by onlookers during the 31st annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade on Saturday in downtown Cheyenne. Get ready for the 32nd installment next week! Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cheyenne and Laramie County

Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip

– Nov. 19, leave from parking lot in south Lions Park at 8 a.m. $7 park fee for each vehicle. Novice birdwatchers are welcome. Sightings of wintering birds, including red crossbills and up to three kinds of nuthatches, are expected. Contact Mark Gorges, 307-287-4953 if you plan to participate. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 

Rocky Mountain Country Showcase

– Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m. A night of country music from Southern Fryed, Randy Burghardt, Caitlyn Ochsner, Ben Bell. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552

CLTP presents “The Outgoing Tide”

– Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 2 p.m. In a summer cottage on Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future, but is met with resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding – before the tide goes out. This drama hums with dark humor and powerful emotion. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543

Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan

– Nov. 19, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022


