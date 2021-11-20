Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Craft Show and Bazaar
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. St. Christopher’s Church is holding its annual craft sale and bazaar. There will be many vendors/crafters selling items such as original jewelry, hand-made items and much more. Baked goods will also be available for sale, and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be sold for a gift basket, with the drawing on Dec. 5. St. Christopher’s Church, 2602 Deming Blvd. 307-634-2953
Country Christmas Craft and Gift Show
– Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 50 vendor booths will sell wood work, jewelry, candles, wreaths and many more western crafts. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Warming Winter Tea Blending Class
– Nov. 20, 2-3:30 p.m. $25. Join herbalist and director of Equinox Center of Herbal Studies Laura Cascardi in this hands-on, informative class that combines the art of tea blending with the discipline of energetics. This class is appropriate for the beginning herbalist, all the way to the advanced! Taste different teas and learn how to blend your own for those cold winter days and nights. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 888-631-1121
Flannels & Friends-Giving
– Nov. 20, 3-11 p.m. $25. Join Black Tooth Brewery for a Friends-giving celebration, with food boxes from The Hungry House food truck (boxes include a variety of Thanksgiving Day themed food items) and a Black Tooth brew all for $25! Buy-one-get-one-free deal for anyone wearing flannel. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cornucopia of Music in the Chancel #2
– Nov. 21, 1 p.m. A fun concert of all different styles of music featuring First United Methodist Church musicians and the Capitol City Brass. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 23, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles, and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Heroes Holiday Market
– Nov. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the event go to support local first responders, veterans and front line workers. Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-6022
”A History Lovers Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join local authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel for a book signing at one of Cheyenne’s iconic and historic buildings and support Small Business Saturday. Wyoming Home, 216 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-2222
Shop Small Saturday Arts & Crafts Fair
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Small Business Saturday event at The Hynds. In addition to resident artworks, the event entails six invited guest vendors who do specialty handmade arts/crafts/gifts, ranging from ornaments, affordably priced jewelry and western-themed home decor, to handmade papers for artists use, metalwork, found art and themed historical style photography. Art @ the Hynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. dmdschultz@yahoo.com
Sip and Shop @ Dillinger’s
– Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Small Business Saturday is just around the corner! With all the concern over shipping, leave those worries behind and support local businesses. For those non-shoppers, the bar will be open, with all the games on TV. It’s really a one-stop shop for everyone. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Parade Soup Supper
– Nov. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under. The Masonic Temple will serve chili, potato soup and chicken noodle soup, as well as cinnamon rolls, hot chocolate and coffee for the start of the 31st Annual Christmas Parade. Masonic Temple, 1820 Capitol Ave. 307-638-6136
31st Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade
– Nov. 27, festivities at 4 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m. The annual Christmas parade will feature a wreath hanging ceremony, tree lighting in the Depot Plaza and a float parade. There will be food and drink available via food trucks parked around downtown. Downtown Cheyenne, 307-638-3388
Cheyenne Dance Club Dance and Dinner
– Nov. 27, 7-10 p.m. $35 couple/$20 single/$15 student at the door. Treat yourself or that special someone to a dance lesson and dinner. 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-630-6093
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Nov. 30, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Women’s Leadership Luncheon
– Dec. 3, 11:30 a.m. This annual award honors a Laramie County woman who has exhibited exceptional leadership in her professional work and service to others. The program includes the Women’s Leadership Award Ceremony and a panel of speakers, featuring state Sen. Tara Nethercott, State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. The Metropolitan, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-002
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 3-4, 7:30; Dec. 5, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside, and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
All City Children’s Chorus presents “Seasonal Favorites”
– Dec. 4, 4 p.m. Open to the public. This holiday concert will feature pieces from ACCC’s Concert Choir and Lyric Choir. They will perform Christmas classics, as well as newer favorites both separate and together, with guest performances from alumni. The event will also be livestreamed. Cheyenne South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
30th Annual Holidayfest Craft Show
– Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to public. A holiday themed arts and crafts show. Alta Vista Elementary, 1514 E. 16th St.
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum
– Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s Family Day event is dedicated to the amazing changes nature goes through as the weather gets colder, and there’s no better way to celebrate winter than with a cozy Pajama Party. Guests are encourage to wear their PJ’s and join the museum for crafts, games and up-close looks at some winter-themed collections. Barrett Building, Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-6022
”Cheyenne Garden Gossip” Book Signing
– Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m. Free. Local author Barb Gorges will give a talk on why Cheyenne needs its own gardening book, answer questions and sign copies of her latest book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip.” Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Clint Black Featuring Lisa Hartman Black
– Dec. 4, 8 p.m. From $48.50. Enjoy a live performance by Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Christmas Jewelry & Bake Sale
– Dec. 4, noon-8 p.m.; Dec. 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. This holiday jewelry and bake sale will feature a raffle with prizes from food and wine baskets to a weekend stay in Steamboat Springs. Hartmann Hall, Cathedral of St. Mary, 2107 Capitol Ave. 307-631-3507
Poetry Reading & Book Signing
– Dec. 5, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Local poet and author John Roedel will be doing a reading from his new book “Remedy,” along with other favorite poems. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
San Diego Ballet Nutcracker
– Dec. 6, 6 p.m., doors at 5 p.m. $20-$65. This production of “The Nutcracker” features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. San Diego Ballet brings America’s favorite holiday event to dazzling life. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363. www.cheyenneevents.org
Box Angel Candlelight Vigil
– Dec. 6, 7 p.m. A candlelight vigil will be held for those who wish to honor the memory of deceased loved ones. Those attending the service will meet in the Lakeview Cemetery office/shop, and everyone will then walk to the Box Angel together. Lakeview Cemetery, 2501 Seymour Ave. 307-637-6402
Art Uncork’d: Holiday Craft Edition with Melissa Cullen
– Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $35 for museum members, $45 for non-museum members. If you’re looking for the perfect handmade gift for someone this year, come and indulge in an evening of instructed felting lessons, hors d’oeuvres and holiday libations. No experience is required. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Open Jam Night
– Dec. 9, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
The Front Range
The Lincoln Center presents 40th Annual “The Nutcracker”
– Dec. 3, 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 2 p.m., 7 p.m.; Dec. 5, 11 a.m., 4 p.m. $30-$40. This treasured production of “The Nutcracker” includes 125 dancers, 250 beautiful costumes, special effects, fantastic lighting, and sets and features the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6733