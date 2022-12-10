Cheyenne and Laramie County
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Cowboy Christmas Market
– Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. This is Laramie County Events’ biggest market of the year, featuring more than 150 vendors, concessions, a visit from Santa and his photographer, and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Tuba Christmas
– Dec. 10, 1:30 p.m. Free. An indoor concert from local tuba group. Musicians that play the baritone horn, euphonium or tuba are welcome to register and rehearse in the Cheyenne Depot from 9-11:30 a.m. Bring a music stand. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th Street.
51 Years of Freedom
– Dec. 10, 2-4 p.m. RSVP required. Wyoming historian Kylie McCormick will commemorate the anniversary of women’s suffrage with a presentation that offers critical new evidence to the state’s suffrage story. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert: Matinee
– Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Ducks Unlimited Banquet
– Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. $50 single ticket, $90 couples ticket. Cheyenne Ducks Unlimited is holding its annual banquet. Tickets include admission and dinner. There will also be bottomless beer for $20. Auctions/raffles include numerous guns, guided hunts, DU swag, coolers, alcohol, jewelry, paintings, photos and more. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. 307-922-4021
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– Dec. 10-11, 16-18; 7:30 p.m; 2 p.m. on Sundays. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Poetry Open Mic
– Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Dec. 12, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Speaker for the Christmas Luncheon will be Christina Bird. Call 307-632-2814 by Dec. 9. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Improv for Teens
– Dec. 13, 6-7 p.m. Create scenes through improvisational games, work cooperatively with others and build real life skills. Experience new ways to think on your feet and unlock your creative potential in a supportive collaborative environment. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)
– Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
– Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
The Purple Society Meeting
– Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Positive Aging: “The Christmas Candle”
– Dec. 16, 1:30-4 p.m. Ring in the holidays with the library as they take in Max Lucado’s “The Christmas Candle.” The movie is set in 19th century England, and follows a minister in a new town as he and the townsfolk struggle with modernization and miracles. Free popcorn and a discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Grown-Ups Night Out
– Dec. 16, 5-10 p.m. $40 per couple. A festive night out, including a catered Christmas dinner for two and a classic Christmas movie. Dinner will feature a Christmas ham and turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salad and assorted desserts catered by Uncle Fred’s. Drive your vehicle onto our main floor for the festive charm of a drive-in movie featuring “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Capital Chorale concert
– Dec. 16, 7 p.m. This concert, “Childhood Memories,” is filled with memorable songs from your childhood. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-757-6390
Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
– Dec. 17, 8 a.m. Free. An annual birdwatching event that invites all levels of expertise to tour a birding hotspot for a couple hours and/or bird on their own. Start at 8 a.m. at the downtown Post Office lobby, 2120 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024
Indoor Drive-In Movie
– Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Drive on in for our annual Spirit of Giving Indoor Drive-In Movie featuring a family favorite, Disney’s “Frozen.” Admission is free, although drive-in vehicle space is limited to 60 vehicles. Registration is required for vehicles at laramiecountyevents.com/spirit. Lawn seating is FREE and available on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating up front on the concrete main floor. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Dec. 17, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for over two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 18, 8 and 9:30 a.m. $15. Enjoy a breakfast with the jolliest man around. Reserve a spot at visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/breakfast-with-santa-2022. The Omelet House, 216 E. 17th St. Reach Visit Cheyenne at 800-426-5009
Caroling, Cookies and Cheer
– Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Members of the traveling theater company True Troupe will be singing some Christmas favorites and are encouraging everyone to bring cookies to share. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– Dec. 19-22, 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun and Festive Family Films
– Dec. 21, 10:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Have a merry Muppet morning with “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (rated G), then come back for an afternoon of laughter and shenanigans in the North Pole with “Elf” (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided. First film is 10:15–11:45 a.m. Second film is 2–3:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– Dec. 21, 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Polar Express.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 22, 8-10 a.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Enjoy a breakfast buffet while spending time with the big man himself. Photos with Santa are complimentary. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com.
Christmas Movie and Canned Food Drive
– Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Free, but canned food donation requested. A screening of “The Grinch.” Canned food will be donated to a local nonprofit (Needs or St. Joseph’s Food Pantry). Admission includes a drink ticket and a family bag of popcorn. Grand Ballroom AD, Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400 or ellen.fike@cheyenne.littleamerica.com
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (21+)
– Dec. 28, 6-8:30 p.m. 21+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (18+)
– Dec. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. 18+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Years Eve Buffet
– Dec. 31, 5-9 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for kids ages 7-12. Ring in the new year with a seafood buffet. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
New Year’s Eve White Out
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-Jan. 1, 1 a.m. $125 per person. This swanky party provides asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. This year, the theme is “all white clothing.” Paramount Ballroom, 1609 Capitol Ave. 307-220-4554
Ned LeDoux @ The Lincoln
– Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Coming off his 2022 album “Buckskin,” country music singer and Cheyenne native Ned LeDoux returns to The Lincoln for a hometown performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Symphony Underground with Ten Cent Stranger
– Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $35-$45. Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of The Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for a concert event you won’t want to miss. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Music and Light Show
– Through Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Experience 20 displays and a dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the area. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Buddy Ebsen Exhibition
– Through Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This exhibition features materials from all stages of the actor’s career, even exploring his playwriting and painting. American Heritage Center, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-4114
Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park
– Through Jan. 7, 4-9 p.m. Free. A walking outdoor lights display for all residents and visitors to enjoy community involvement, nature, wonder and festivities while raising money for local charities. The event will include 29 specially selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights. Washington Park, 1916 E. Sheridan St. 307-745-9670
Fort Collins, Colorado
Cupcake Cabaret Presents: The Naughty List
– Dec. 10, 8 p.m. 18+. A local burlesque troupe is bringing a holiday flair to their monthly late night show. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
NoCo Winter Wonderland
– Through Dec. 19, 5:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Dec. 20-25, 5:15-6:15 p.m. $25 per car. The third annual NoCo Winter Wonderland will showcase 16 giant light features, five of which are new this year. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and those clowning elves are back, playing all over Colorado Youth Outdoors’ 220 acres. New features also include five of Colorado’s Big Game species. To reserve your ticket, visit https://www.nocowinterwonderland.com/tickets/. Colorado Youth Outdoors campus, 4927 County Road. 970-663-0800
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
The Rise of Reality
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m. A New Year’s Eve celebration with an early 2000s theme, featuring DJs and reality TV costume contest. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Theo Von @ The Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15, 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Rising star Theo Von makes a stop in Fort Collins for his “Return of the Rat” tour. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Hippy Bluegrass Church
– Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Start the day gathering with friends and other music lovers (of all ages) to sing songs like “I’ll Fly Away,” “A Beautiful Life,” “I Saw the Light,” “Angel Band” and other staples from the genre. Poetry, good energy and other offerings will be made along with the music. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St. 303-443-8696
Little Feat @ Boulder Theater
– Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $49.50-$99.50. The remaining members of the acclaimed blues-rock outfit are back on tour. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. 303-786-7030
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Denver
Dominic Fike @ the Ogden
– Dec. 13, 8 p.m. Reverent of pre-grunge alternative, lo-fi hip-hop and dream pop, Fike serves up a searing statement. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
The Roots @ Mission Ballroom
– Dec. 27, 8 p.m. The legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon Bryson (sousaphone) and James Poyser. Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Houndmouth @ the Ogden
– Dec. 30, 9 p.m. Houndmouth is an American alternative blues band from New Albany, Indiana. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse
– Through Feb. 5, museum hours. Explores the aesthetic legacies and traditions of Black culture in the African American South, as seen through the lens of contemporary Black musical expression. This groundbreaking exhibition, lauded by critics from The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, argues for the importance of the American South and Black culture as critical to our understanding of America’s past, present, and future. Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 303-298-7554