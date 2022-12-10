"Foxy Lady"

Christmas decorations all around town

Statues from the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project have been decorated for the Holidays. Stop and take a look while walking down Capitol Avenue or 17th Street. Photo courtesy of Harvey Deselms

Cheyenne and Laramie County

