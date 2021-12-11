Cheyenne and Laramie County
Historic Governors’ Mansion Tinsel Through Time Exhibit
– Through Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Holiday decor and joy fill the mansion, with each room decorated to represent a different decade. Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Photo Challenge: Crossroads
– Dec. 1-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Burns Branch Library will have photos on display of Burns from days gone by. They challenge you to find the places in these photos and take a current photo of the same building or area to show a side-by-side comparison of how much the community has progressed. Submit photos to burns@lclsonline.org or drop off printed photos to the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 9-11, 7:30; Dec. 12, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
Holiday Lights Trolley Tours
– Dec. 10-Jan. 2, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $15. View beautifully decorated homes and yards from the warmth and comfort of the trolley in this Cheyenne tradition. Departs from Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Cheyenne Elks Club Holiday Craft Sale
– Dec. 11, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. There will be a variety of crafters, artisans and vendors offering their products for sale. There will also be a raffle fundraiser, where tickets can be purchased to bid on a variety of donated goods. (Need not be present to win.) Lunch will also be available for purchase. Elks Lodge #660, 100 E. 17th St. parrishzonta@gmail.com
Cowboy Christmas Market
– Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles, wreaths, tie-dyed shirts and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
{h3 dir=”ltr”}”A History Lovers Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing{/h3}
– Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Authors Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel are signing copies of their newest book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne.” Join the authors in celebrating the holidays and purchase your own signed copy, plus books for your gift list. Barnes & Noble, 1851 Dell Range Blvd. 307-632-3000{/div}
Crossroads: Change in Rural America Exhibit
– Dec. 11-Jan. 23, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. All ages. Explore the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibit on all three floors of the library to learn about our identity as rural Americans, who we were, who we are and where we are going. Enjoy a variety of Crossroads events and activities, as well as an art exhibit, Art at the Wyoming Crossroads, featuring work by Joshua Brady, Narissa Kennedy, Danielle Kirby and Steve Knox. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Book Fair Fundraiser Performance
– Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. A free live performance inside Barnes and Noble book store. They will also be wrapping gifts all day for donations, along with the supplying vouchers for purchasing from the store and cafe, a percentage of which will go to the Youth Symphony. Barnes and Noble, 1851 Dell Range Blvd. 307-632-3000
A Night with the Brewer
– Dec. 11, 6-9 p.m. $20, couples $35. Get to know Black Tooth Cheyenne’s head brewer, Thomas Batson, with an evening of beer tasting, a Q&A session and catered food. Tickets can be purchased at the bar. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cheyenne Guitar Society Concert
– Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students. Expert jazz guitarists Sean McGowan and Martin Gilmore will present multiple styles of guitar in this concert. Surbrugg-Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-331-2420
CSO presents “Holiday Magic”
– Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. $12-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. Ring in the season with this beloved holiday tradition. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will be joined by the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus, En Avant Dance Studio and the Cheyenne Chamber Singers to perform holiday favorites. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 11, 7-10 p.m. $25. Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, who have been captivating audiences for more than a decade with their infectious energy, punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
”Tidings of Joy: A Celtic Christmas Celebration”
– Dec. 12, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Experience a beautiful retelling of the Christmas story through music and word in this Christmas cantata performed by the FUMC Orchestra and Chancel Choir. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410
Cheyenne Capital Chorale presents “See Amid The Winter Snow”
– Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Capital Chorale is excited to present a holiday concert to thank the community for their support. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-757-6390
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– Dec. 13, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Guest speaker will be Christine Bird, superintendent of the Historic Governors’ Mansion. There will also be a Christmas program. Little America Hotel, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Painting and Pints
– Dec. 13, 6-8 p.m. $40. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. and Flydragon Design Art Studio pair up for a guided painting session. Register via Flydragon Design Art Studio’s website. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Guided Play
– Dec. 14, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Dress up and Pretend.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Storytime To Go
Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Tuesday, swing by the Burns Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
We Drink and We Know Things
– Dec. 14, 6 p.m. Monthly in house trivia night with a surprise theme. Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Dec. 14, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual PJs and Cocoa Storytime
– Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. Pre-K & families. Put on your coziest jammies, make a cup of hot cocoa, and join the library for a special evening of stories, songs, and other fun things via Zoom. Activity kits available at library starting Dec. 8. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tales Together
– Dec. 16, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Storytime To Go, Pine Bluffs Branch
– Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Thursday, swing by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Crossroads Holiday Extravaganza!
– Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m. Adults and families are invited to a night filled with live music from bluegrass band Wood Belly, trolley rides by Cheyenne Street Railway and decorations from the Historic Governors’ Mansion. The library will provide food, maps for self guided tours, crafting and a photo booth to celebrate the community. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 17-18, 7:30; Dec. 19, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
– Dec. 18, 8 a.m. Novice and expert birdwatchers are invited to help with the Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count. Join a group visiting a local birding hotspot for about two hours. Independent birders and feeder watchers are also needed. A tally party will be held at Bela Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza at 5:30 p.m. More details at https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. Downtown post office lobby, 2100 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024
Spirit of Giving Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 18, 8:30-11:30 a.m. All ages. A catered breakfast featuring holiday music and a festive atmosphere. There will be a photographer on hand to snap a photo of your child and Santa. Breakfast provided by Uncle Fred’s Catering, DazBog and Case Custom Meats. Registration for breakfast opens Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
UUCC Annual WinterMart Arts and Crafts Sale
– Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Find those last-minute gifts of handcrafted wares from artists and craftspeople from around the Front Range. Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave. 307-221-4128
Saturday Morning Book Club
– Dec. 18, 10-11 a.m. Join the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a relaxing morning discussion of “The Aspen Grove” by Jane Faulkner. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Indoor Drive In Movie
– Dec. 18, 7-10 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. An indoor drive in movie featuring a Christmas family favorite, The Polar Express. Drive-in space is limited to 60 vehicles, with pre-registration required. Bring lawn chairs and blankets because lawn seating is available on a walk-in basis. Popcorn and drinks provided free of charge. Additional concessions will be available for purchase. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Concert
– Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Youth Symphony will perform a free Christmas concert, followed by a Dessert Auction, of which the proceeds go to the Youth Symphony general fund. South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
The Fab Four Concert
– Dec. 18, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $26.50-$63.50. This Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group is bringing its famous attention to detail to Cheyenne for one evening only. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party
- Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual Christmas party for children 10 years and younger. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with an elf or two, will be there to distribute surprise gifts. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. RSVP before Dec. 10. American Legion, 2001 E. Lincolnway. 307-631-5735
Seniors and Veterans Connect: Crossroads
– Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m. Seniors and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy refreshments and free activities. You can enjoy the film “Nebraska” (R), a movie recommended by the Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit film list. In the , an aging, booze-addled father makes the trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son in order to claim a million-dollar Mega Sweepstakes Marketing prize. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Dec. 21, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Winter Break Family Binge Bundles
– Dec. 20-22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The weather outside is frightful, so stay inside with something so delightful! Family Binge Bundles are the perfect way to gather the family and enjoy some quality time. Bundles will have two movies (free checkout!), books and goodies for the whole family geared around a fun theme. Bundles will be limited, so get them while you can. One bundle per family. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Winter Art Camp
– Dec. 27-31, 1-3:30 p.m. $109. A five-day winter art camp for all school-aged children. Kids will learn about technical elements, but they are encouraged to be free spirits. Flydragon Art Studio, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-5547
Storytime To Go, Pine Bluffs Branch
– Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Thursday, swing by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Lights and Music Show
– Nov. 27-Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Experience a show of more than 20,000 Christmas lights, 20+ displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs. It may be cold outside, but you can experience the joyous show in the comfort of your car. Wyoming Territorial Prison, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-6161