Cheyenne and Laramie County
Historic Governors’ Mansion Tinsel Through Time Exhibit
– Through Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Holiday decor and joy fill the mansion, with each room decorated to represent a different decade. Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Photo Challenge: Crossroads
– Dec. 1-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Burns Branch Library will have photos on display of Burns from days gone by. They challenge you to find the places in these photos and take a current photo of the same building or area to show a side-by-side comparison of how much the community has progressed. Submit photos to burns@lclsonline.org or drop off printed photos to the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Holiday Lights Trolley Tours
– Dec. 10-Jan. 2, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $15. View beautifully decorated homes and yards from the warmth and comfort of the trolley in this Cheyenne tradition. Departs from Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
CLTP Presents “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy”
– Dec. 17-18, 7:30; Dec. 19, 2 p.m. $22. It’s Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts, Jenny and Tom, are having Art (Jenny’s father who’s still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There’s a snowstorm raging outside and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W Lincolnway. 307-638-8543
Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
– Dec. 18, 8 a.m. Novice and expert birdwatchers are invited to help with the Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count. Join a group visiting a local birding hotspot for about two hours. Independent birders and feeder watchers are also needed. A tally party will be held at Bela Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza at 5:30 p.m. More details at https://cheyenneaudubon.org/. Downtown post office lobby, 2100 Capitol Ave. 307-343-2024
Old West Holiday
– Dec. 18-19, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visit Cheyenne has set up multiple Santa Stops and “Elfie” Photo Stations around Downtown Cheyenne. Visit Santa at the Tivoli, his holiday horses at Kringle Ranch, or the Pony Express Stop. The location and time of each stop is available on https://www.cheyenne.org/oldwestholiday/. Multiple Locations, Downtown Cheyenne. 800-426-5009
Spirit of Giving Breakfast with Santa
– Dec. 18, 8:30-11:30 a.m. All ages. A catered breakfast featuring holiday music and a festive atmosphere. There will be a photographer on hand to snap a photo of your child and Santa. Breakfast provided by Uncle Fred’s Catering, DazBog and Case Custom Meats. Registration for breakfast opens Dec. 1, 10 a.m. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Holiday Hoorah at The Hynds
– Dec. 18, 10-5 p.m.; Dec. 19, 12-3 p.m. A winter vendor mart where six Cheyenne area artisans will be showing and selling their locally handcrafted holiday items. Gift wrapping services available on site for a fee to anyone who needs help with wrapping their gift items. Hynds Building, 1602 Capitol Ave. dmdschultz@yahoo.com
Saturday Morning Book Club
– Dec. 18, 10-11 a.m. Join the Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a relaxing morning discussion of “The Aspen Grove” by Jane Faulkner. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Dillinger’s DIY Workshop
– Dec. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. $35. This installment of the workshop will feature a wooden gnome craft kit. Price includes materials and each guest first glass of wine, beer, or cocktail. Seating is limited. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
True Troupe presents ‘The Snow Queen’
– Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Free. Based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, the inspiration for Disney’s “Frozen,” this community production delivers the tale of Gerda as she seeks to warm the heart of the icy Snow Queen. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Indoor Drive In Movie
– Dec. 18, 7-10 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. An indoor drive in movie featuring a Christmas family favorite, The Polar Express. Drive-in space is limited to 60 vehicles, with pre-registration required. Bring lawn chairs and blankets because lawn seating is available on a walk-in basis. Popcorn and drinks provided free of charge. Additional concessions will be available for purchase. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Concert
– Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Youth Symphony will perform a free Christmas concert, followed by a Dessert Auction, of which the proceeds go to the Youth Symphony general fund. South High School Auditorium, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
The Fab Four Concert
– Dec. 18, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $26.50-$63.50. This Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute group is bringing its famous attention to detail to Cheyenne for one evening only. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party
– Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m. The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual Christmas party for children 10 years and younger. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with an elf or two, will be there to distribute surprise gifts. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. RSVP before Dec. 10. American Legion, 2001 E. Lincolnway. 307-631-5735
Seniors and Veterans Connect: Crossroads
– Dec. 20, 2-4 p.m. Seniors and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy refreshments and free activities. You can enjoy the film “Nebraska” (R), a movie recommended by the Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit film list. In the , an aging, booze-addled father makes the trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son in order to claim a million-dollar Mega Sweepstakes Marketing prize. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Dec. 21, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Winter Break Family Binge Bundles
– Dec. 20-22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The weather outside is frightful, so stay inside with something so delightful! Family Binge Bundles are the perfect way to gather the family and enjoy some quality time. Bundles will have two movies (free checkout!), books and goodies for the whole family geared around a fun theme. Bundles will be limited, so get them while you can. One bundle per family. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– Dec. 24, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Dec. 28, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Storytime To Go, Pine Bluffs Branch
– Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Thursday, swing by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Friday Night Jazz
– Dec. 31, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
New Year’s Eve Drag Showcase
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. $15 general admission, VIP tables available. Ages 21+. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ New Year’s Eve Drag showcase has become a Cheyenne New Year’s tradition. A variety of local drag queens participate in this show that is full of music, mayhem (the good kind) and hilarity. This year’s theme is “Diamonds.” Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 3, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Jan. 8, 10-2 p.m. Join the Wyoming State Museum for a family day that explores how people survived and thrived during the Ice Age, despite some really tricky challenges. From glacial games and activities to chill arts and crafts, it’s sure to be cool for the whole family. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– Jan. 13 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Lights and Music Show
– Nov. 27-Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Experience a show of more than 20,000 Christmas lights, 20+ displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs. It may be cold outside, but you can experience the joyous show in the comfort of your car. Wyoming Territorial Prison, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-6161
Wyoming State Parks First Day Hike
– Jan. 1, 11 a.m. A two-mile hike on easy terrain to ring in the New Year. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323
7th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
– Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $45 adults, $25 under 18. An ice fishing tournament with cash prizes. Free beverage to first 200 participants to check in. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. wft@wyofishtourney.com
The Front Range
Garden of Lights
– Dec. 10-26, 5-9 p.m. $10. Garden of Lights features a half-mile loop of perennial flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, a holiday village, and other favorite garden creatures – all constructed entirely from holiday lights. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-416-2486
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15-Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730