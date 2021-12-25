Cheyenne and Laramie County
Photo Challenge: Crossroads
– Dec. 1-30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Burns Branch Library will have photos on display of Burns from days gone by. They challenge you to find the places in these photos and take a current photo of the same building or area to show a side-by-side comparison of how much the community has progressed. Submit photos to burns@lclsonline.org or drop off printed photos to the Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Holiday Lights Trolley Tours
– Dec. 10-Jan. 2, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $15. View beautifully decorated homes and yards from the warmth and comfort of the trolley in this Cheyenne tradition. Departs from Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Dec. 28, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Storytime To Go, Pine Bluffs Branch
– Dec. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pre-K, children & families. Each Thursday, swing by the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to pick up a storytime kit, complete with a book, song and craft that promotes early literacy fun at home. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Friday Night Jazz
– Dec. 31, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party
– Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door. Ring in the new year with the fun kind of masks and shots! It will be a night of DJ, dancing and drinks you won’t want to miss. Admission includes a masquerade mask (if you don’t bring your own) and champagne toast at midnight. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
New Year’s Eve White Out
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. From $125. An exclusive New Year’s Eve party at the Paramount, with tickets sold in tables of two, four, six and eight. Price includes food and open bar. Paramount Ballroom, 1609 Capitol Ave. 307-220-4554
New Year’s Eve at Black Tooth Brewing Co.
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Black Tooth is staying open until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve and will have the City Creek Band playing from 9 p.m. to midnight. Watch the ball drop in Civic Commons Park from their patio and ring in the new year with friends and family. Black Tooth Brewery, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
New Year’s Eve Drag Showcase
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Doors at 8 p.m. $15 general admission, VIP tables available. Ages 21+. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ New Year’s Eve Drag showcase has become a Cheyenne New Year’s tradition. A variety of local drag queens participate in this show that is full of music, mayhem (the good kind) and hilarity. This year’s theme is “Diamonds.” Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
– Dec. 31, 11:45 p.m.-midnight. Ring in the new year at Civic Commons Park with the yearly ball drop. Fireworks display at midnight. Civic Commons Park, West 20th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 4, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Jeopardy!
– Jan. 7, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join us for Jeopardy!® Battle for prizes and bragging rights! Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. Laramie County Library via Zoom.
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Jan. 8, 10-2 p.m. Join the Wyoming State Museum for a family day that explores how people survived and thrived during the Ice Age, despite some really tricky challenges. From glacial games and activities to chill arts and crafts, it’s sure to be cool for the whole family. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Mic Control Saturday
– Jan. 8, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $10. Join JoeyRay and TonyTheVillianVega as they host a night of hip-hop and R&B, with special live performances and DJ Crush. Dance floor, great vibes and an open mic sign-up. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 11, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– Jan. 13 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Open Jam Night
– Jan. 13, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Jan. 18, Doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
CSO presents “A Time to Inspire”
– Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50 for in person, $15 per household for livestream. This Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert aims to inspire with an exciting assortment of musical selections, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” William Grant Still’s “Afro-American” Symphony and CSO’s own Ysmael Reyes performing the Chaminade Flute Concerto. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
8th Annual Cheyenne Habitat Hero Workshop
– Jan. 29, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $25. Free via Zoom. Improve your bird-friendly gardening skills at this workshop, co-hosted by Audubon Rockies and Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society. In the morning, you’ll learn about regenerative land use, soils in your garden and prairie birds. In the afternoon, in-person registrants will get to practice winter sowing, get help on siting your own garden and learn about local native flowers ideal for gardening. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-287-4953
Shen Yun
– Feb. 1-2, 7:30 p.m. $80-$150. In 2006, a group of Chinese artists with the shared dream of preserving the best of China’s cultural heritage came together in New York to share their artistry with the world. The result is Shen Yun, the world’s most recognized classical Chinese dance company. See them perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from 2020. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Laramie and Greater Wyoming Holiday Lights and Music Show
– Nov. 27-Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Experience a show of more than 20,000 Christmas lights, 20+ displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs. It may be cold outside, but you can experience the joyous show in the comfort of your car. Wyoming Territorial Prison, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-6161
Wyoming State Parks First Day Hike
– Jan. 1, 11 a.m. A two-mile hike on easy terrain to ring in the New Year. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323
7th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
– Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $45 adults, $25 under 18. An ice fishing tournament with cash prizes. Free beverage to first 200 participants to check in. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. wft@wyofishtourney.com
The Front Range Garden of Lights
– Dec. 10-26, 5-9 p.m. $10. Garden of Lights features a half-mile loop of perennial flower beds, huge sculptural flowers, grapevines, butterflies, a holiday village, and other favorite garden creatures – all constructed entirely from holiday lights. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-416-2486
‘Sense and Sensibility’ at the Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15-Feb. 12. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $27. The classic Jane Austen tale of the Dashwood sisters gets a spirited update from a fresh female playwright. Full of humor and bold theatricality “Sense and Sensibility” examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressure. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730