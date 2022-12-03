Cheyenne and Laramie County
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Dec. 3, 10 a.m-2 p.m. Find out what it takes for humans to get to space, and what we can discover while we’re there. Meet real scientists from the UW Physics and Astronomy and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, while enjoying out-of-this-world crafts and activities. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
”A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne” Book Signing
– Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cheyenne author Starley Talbott will sign copies of “A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne.” Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th Street. 307-632-3905
St. Mary’s Christmas, Jewelry and Bake Sale
– Dec. 3, noon–8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free. A craft market that supports St. Mary’s School, Funeral Ministries and Mary’s Fund. This year’s statewide WCCW Mary’s Fund project supports women and families in Ukraine through Cross Catholic Outreach. There will also be a raffle, with the chance to win a sewn Christmas quilt, a weekend stay in Steamboat Springs Grand Hotel and gift baskets. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-640-4311
The Nutcracker @ the Civic Center
– Dec. 3, 2 and 7 p.m. $29-$55. Canyon Concert Ballet returns to the stage this December with the classic holiday favorite. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
All City Children’s Chorus performance
– Dec. 3, 4 p.m. Free. This local all children’s choral group will perform its second concert of the season, titled “Fire.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy
– Dec. 3-4, 8-11, 16-18; 7:30 p.m; 2 p.m. on Sundays. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
A Longmire Christmas: “The Perfect A”
– Dec. 4, 1-2:30 p.m. Wyoming author Craig Johnson will share a Christmas tale from Absaroka County. Johnson will be available to sign books after the reading. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
A Chamber Singers’ Christmas
– Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the season with the return of a joyous holiday concert from Cheyenne Chamber Singers. Free and open to everyone; donations accepted at the door. Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
Bookbinding 101
– Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. $35. BYOB event. Join Makers+Creatives to learn the ancient art of bookbinding. Local artist Kelsey Giroux will lead the class through the steps to create a bound book using a coptic binding stitch. This will be a beginner level class and all materials will be provided. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. #160. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Open Jam Night
– Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley Holiday Lights Tours
– Dec. 9-Jan. 1, tours on the hour from 6 to 10 p.m. $15. Take a ride on the Cheyenne Trolley to catch the joyous sights of holiday lights around the city. Leaving from the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
COMEA Comedy Awards Show
– Dec. 9, 5:30-10 p.m. A showcase of comedy, musical entertainment, drinks and food to raise money for the COMEA House homeless shelter. Performers include comedian Christopher Titus, host Sam Weinstein, with special guests Rachel Bradley, Josh Gonzales, Mike Morris, Dominic Syracuse and Brandt Tobler. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Friday Night Jazz
– Dec. 9, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert
– Dec. 9, 7 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Cowboy Christmas Market
– Dec. 10-11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. This is Laramie County Events’ biggest market of the year, featuring more than 150 vendors, concessions, a visit from Santa and his photographer, and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
51 Years of Freedom
– Dec. 10, 2-4 p.m. RSVP required. Wyoming historian Kylie McCormick will commemorate the anniversary of women’s suffrage with a presentation that offers critical new evidence to the state’s suffrage story. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CSO presents ‘Home Alone’ in Concert: Matinee
– Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Ducks Unlimited Banquet
– Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. $50 single ticket, $90 couples ticket. Cheyenne Ducks Unlimited is holding its annual banquet. Tickets include admission and dinner. There will also be bottomless beer for $20. Auctions/raffles include numerous guns, guided hunts, DU swag, coolers, alcohol, jewelry, paintings, photos and more. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. 307-922-4021
Improv for Teens
– Dec. 13, 6-7 p.m. Create scenes through improvisational games, work cooperatively with others and build real life skills. Experience new ways to think on your feet and unlock your creative potential in a supportive collaborative environment. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)
– Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
– Dec. 14, 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
The Purple Society Meeting
– Dec. 15, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Union Pacific Steam Shop Tour
– Dec. 16, 11 a.m. $40. After a three-year hiatus, this is the first time a one-day opportunity to tour the Union Pacific Steam Shop, Round House and Cheyenne Depot Museum has been offered. This is an exclusive ticketed event, and the only tour to be offered in 2022. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Positive Aging: “The Christmas Candle”
– Dec. 16, 1:30-4 p.m. Ring in the holidays with the library as they take in Max Lucado’s “The Christmas Candle.” The movie is set in 19th century England, and follows a minister in a new town as he and the townsfolk struggle with modernization and miracles. Free popcorn and a discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– Dec. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $25. An internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for over two decades with their infectious energy punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
– Dec. 17, 7 p.m. A performance by the long-running children’s symphony. Cheyenne’s South High School Auditorium, 1213 Allison Road. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Caroling, Cookies and Cheer
– Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Members of the traveling theater company True Troupe will be singing some Christmas favorites and are encouraging everyone to bring cookies to share. Orchard Valley Community Center, 2111 S. First Ave. 307-278-9117
Holiday Book Gift Exchange
– Dec. 19-22, 3-5 p.m. Take a book, wrap it at the library and grab a mystery book for yourself. Be sure to bring a book you want to give. Wrapping materials will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun and Festive Family Films
– Dec. 21, 10:15 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Have a merry Muppet morning with “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (rated G), then come back for an afternoon of laughter and shenanigans in the North Pole with “Elf” (rated PG). Refreshments will be provided. First film is 10:15–11:45 a.m. Second film is 2–3:45 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (21+)
– Dec. 28, 6-8:30 p.m. 21+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Catastrophe at Club Gatsby: A Speakeasy Mystery Party (18+)
– Dec. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. 18+. Reserve a spot at lclsonline.org/calendar, and find yourself in a night of mystery. Players will receive a character and a set of clues to act out. Come in costume and trade clues to figure out “whodunit” as you party the night away. Come dressed in your best “Roaring ‘20s” attire and get a free drink ticket. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ned LeDoux @ The Lincoln
– Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Coming off his 2022 album “Buckskin,” country music singer and Cheyenne native Ned LeDoux returns to The Lincoln for a hometown performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Symphony Underground with Ten Cent Stranger
– Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $35-$45. Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of The Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for a concert event you won’t want to miss. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
New Frontiers Art Show and Sale
– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Artist Guild Show
– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas
– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year’s theme is “Melodies of Christmas,” and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Music and Light Show
– Through Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Experience 20 displays and a dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the area. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Buddy Ebsen Exhibition
– Through Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This exhibition features materials from all stages of the actor’s career, even exploring his playwriting and painting. American Heritage Center, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-4114
Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park
– Through Jan. 7, 4-9 p.m. Free. A walking outdoor lights display for all residents and visitors to enjoy community involvement, nature, wonder and festivities while raising money for local charities. The event will include 29 specially selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights. Washington Park, 1916 E. Sheridan St. 307-745-9670
Fort Collins, Colorado
Sonic Spotlight Final Showcase
– Dec. 8, 7 p.m. $5-$10. The journey to discover new sounds of Northern Colorado continues with Sonic Spotlight 2022. The second and final showcase will feature live performances and music video premieres from this year’s three finalists. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Cupcake Cabaret Presents: The Naughty List
– Dec. 10, 8 p.m. 18+. A local burlesque troupe is bringing a holiday flair to their monthly late night show. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
NoCo Winter Wonderland
– Through Dec. 19, 5:15-8:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Dec. 20-25, 5:15-6:15 p.m. $25 per car. The third annual NoCo Winter Wonderland will showcase 16 giant light features, five of which are new this year. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and those clowning elves are back, playing all over Colorado Youth Outdoors’ 220 acres. New features also include five of Colorado’s Big Game species. To reserve your ticket, visit https://www.nocowinterwonderland.com/tickets/. Colorado Youth Outdoors campus, 4927 County Road. 970-663-0800
Comedy Fort Showcase
– Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
The Rise of Reality
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m. A New Year’s Eve celebration with an early 2000s theme, featuring DJs and reality TV costume contest. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Theo Von @ The Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15, 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Rising star Theo Von makes a stop in Fort Collins for his “Return of the Rat” tour. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Hippy Bluegrass Church
– Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Start the day gathering with friends and other music lovers (of all ages) to sing songs like “I’ll Fly Away,” “A Beautiful Life,” “I Saw the Light,” “Angel Band” and other staples from the genre. Poetry, good energy and other offerings will be made along with the music. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St. 303-443-8696
Little Feat @ Boulder Theater
– Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $49.50-$99.50. The remaining members of the acclaimed blues-rock outfit are back on tour. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. 303-786-7030
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Denver
The Lemonheads @ Bluebird
– Dec. 5, 8 p.m. $34.95-$40. 1990s alternative group, The Lemonheads, return to tour their breakout 1992 album “It’s a Shame About Ray” with support from Bass Drum of Death.” Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
The 1975 @ Mission Ballroom
– Dec. 6, 7 p.m. $65-$100. Throughout their tenure as a band, the English rockers have flirted with glossy pop, anarchist punk, gritty garage rock, electro-funk and country. They’ve used their incisive songwriting to ask existential questions surrounding self-discovery, nihilism, climate change, mental health, addiction, post-modernism and more. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
OFF! @ the Hi-Dive
– Dec. 8-9, 9 p.m. $20-$25. Headed by hardcore punk legend, Keith Morris, OFF! is a revival group that has given old-school punk fans a sense of hope. With support from Zulu. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse
– Through Feb. 5, museum hours. Explores the aesthetic legacies and traditions of Black culture in the African American South, as seen through the lens of contemporary Black musical expression. This groundbreaking exhibition, lauded by critics from The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, argues for the importance of the American South and Black culture as critical to our understanding of America’s past, present, and future. Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 303-298-7554