Cheyenne and Laramie County
New Year’s Eve Soiree
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-Jan. 1, 1 a.m. $100-$150 per person. This swanky party asks guests to dress up and enjoy an open bar. Black tie attire. Music from Olivia Frances. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-9730
New Years Eve Drag Showcase
– Dec. 31, 9 p.m. A drag cabaret, themed “Fire & Ice.” Featuring Oblivia, Queen of the Clueless, and GlittaBeard, with performances by Temple Ceiling, MaveRick, Tatum Silver Down and Ladycat De’Ore. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
– Dec. 31, midnight. A tradition returns to the core of downtown. The ball will drop from the Hynds Building and fireworks will launch from the Albany. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-433-9730
Curt Gowdy First Day Hike
– Jan 1, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Meet for the hike inside the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center. The hike will be approximately 1.5 miles around Kate’s Trail, an accessible concrete path. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-6323
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– Jan 2, 7 p.m. The program will be given by local quilter, Robin Dempsey. Robin has been quilting for more than 20 years, and has taught paper and foundation piecing at several shows and venues, and will discuss them with the group. Refreshments will be served. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St.
Ned LeDoux @ The Lincoln
– Jan. 6, 8 p.m. Coming off his 2022 album “Buckskin,” country music singer and Cheyenne native Ned LeDoux returns to The Lincoln for a hometown performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
– Jan. 6-Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Jan. 6, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and pop into local galleries. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Winter Farmers’ Market
– Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Jan. 7, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Awesome Anatomy.” This Family Day is about all the awesome ways our bodies function. From jumping really high to creating beautiful art, we have a lot to thank our bodies for. Learn all about how your body works and what you can do to take good care of it. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Hat Bar @ Black Tooth
– Jan. 8, 10 a.m. $65. A private hat bar in partnership with Wild J Trading. Customize your own hat with unique accessories. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Poetry Open Mic
– Jan. 8, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
– Jan. 9-Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
– Jan. 11, 7 p.m. $34-$125. This stunt-man/comedian has become a household name as a member of the “Jackass” crew. It all started when he snatched a video camera from his father’s closet when he was 15 years old – the rest is history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Tell Me Your Story: One Cheyenne
– Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. What’s your story? Gain a better understanding of our community as a panel of Cheyenne airmen share their experiences at F.E. Warren and other military bases. Get to know our panelists as they discuss their struggles and their hopes for the future. Questions will be encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Jan. 12, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Musical Story Time
– Jan. 14, 2 p.m. A free musical storytime with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians where storyteller Jenny Wacker will present “I, Crocodile for Flute, Violin, Cello” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
MLK March
– Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m. Assemble at the Depot Plaza to Gather for a march to the Capitol Building in celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will be a short program following the march at the Capitol Building. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 605-484-0879
Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
– Jan. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Join the library to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors. This presentation will highlight current research and treatments to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association and Wyoming Center on Aging. Attendees can participate in person or via Zoom. Visit https://bit.ly/AlzLaramieCounty to register and receive Zoom information. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Bob Budd: Otters Dance
– Jan. 17, 7–8:30 p.m. Cheyenne Audubon presents Bob Budd and his new book, “Otters Dance: A Rancher’s Journey to Enlightenment and Stewardship.” Budd is former executive director of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, former manager of The Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch, and currently the executive director of Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, a state agency. After his talk, Budd will have books available for purchase and signing. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cuentos y Amigos (Spanish Storytime)
– Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special Spanish/English storytime in collaboration with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Come enjoy special stories, songs, snacks, and a craft in Spanish and English! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
– Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. ¡Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – en español y en inglés! La Biblioteca del Laramie Condado, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Sit, Stay, READ! Read to a Therapy Dog
– Jan. 19, 4–5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends! Come in to the library and practice reading aloud to one of our community’s therapy dogs. We know you’ll have a furry good time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Jennie Kiessling Tour and Forum
– Jan. 19, 6–8 p.m. Gain a new understanding of family history and art with artist Jennie Kiessling. This event will feature a discussion on ancestry and abstract art, followed by a tour of Kiessling’s exhibit in the library. You are encouraged to bring family artifacts, such as letters or diaries, as part of the discussion. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
How to Have an Ideal Date Night
– Jan 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. If you have been with someone long enough, you may notice the excitement of the first few dates dwindles over time. Learn how to spice things up over a dinner of burgers and the trimmings, including a veggie option and non-alcoholic beer, as well as fun and encouraging conversation. Call to RSVP. Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive. 307-634-7424
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
– Jan. 19, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Dueling Pianos @ the Metropolitan
– Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Symphony Underground with Ten Cent Stranger
– Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $35-$45. Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of The Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for a concert event you won’t want to miss. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Movie Music Matinee
– Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films including “Encanto,” “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars” and more. Costumes encouraged. Lobby activities begin at 1:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
MUSH! With Noggin the Sled Dog and Her Human
– Jan. 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ride the runners behind a team of dogs? Steering a loaded sled through mountainous terrain while crossing the vast Alaskan tundra? Learn what it takes to care for a team of Alaskan huskies as musher Karen Land will answer these questions and more when she and Noggin the Alaskan husky visit the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Basil Vendryes and William David
– Feb. 5, 2:30p.m. Working on their third CD, Vendryes and David combine their virtuosity on viola and piano to delight audiences across Colorado and into Wyoming. This concert will be based on music by American composers. Both Basil and William are professional musicians in Denver. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Sugarhill Gang @ The Lincoln
– Feb. 10, 8 p.m. In 1979, Sugarhill Gang crashed through the walls of the urban cities and into the mainstream of society with the first worldwide rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight.” The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
– Feb. 10-12, 16-19, 24-26. Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show
– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Holiday Music and Light Show
– Through Dec. 31, 5:30-11:30 p.m. Free. Experience 20 displays and a dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the area. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. 307-745-6161
Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park
– Through Jan. 7, 4-9 p.m. Free. A walking outdoor lights display for all residents and visitors to enjoy community involvement, nature, wonder and festivities while raising money for local charities. The event will include 29 specially selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights. Washington Park, 1916 E. Sheridan St. 307-745-9670
8th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
– Jan. 14, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. $45 adults. A yearly ice fishing tournament open to all three reservoirs in Curt Gowdy State Park, each of which contain several kinds of trout and bass. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1319 Happy Jack Road. wft@wyofishtourney.com
Buddy Ebsen Exhibition
– Through Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This exhibition features materials from all stages of the actor’s career, even exploring his playwriting and painting. American Heritage Center, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-4114
3rd Annual Jerky Competition
– Jan 28, 3 p.m. $25 to enter, $5 to taste and judge. Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category. Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St. 307-460-3385
Fort Collins, Colorado
The Rise of Reality
– Dec. 31, 8 p.m. A New Year’s Eve celebration with an early 2000s theme, featuring DJs and reality TV costume contest. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Caitlin Peluffo @ the Comedy Fort
– Jan. 13-14, 7 and 9 p.m. Caitlin Peluffo returns to the Fort to crush another weekend in Fort Collins. One of the Fort’s most requested headliners. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Theo Von @ The Lincoln Center
– Jan. 15, 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Rising star Theo Von makes a stop in Fort Collins for his “Return of the Rat” tour. Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Kei Ito: “The Beginning, in the land Around me”
– Jan. 18-April 2. A solo exhibition featuring the work of multimedia artist Kei Ito. The five individual projects presented span work Ito completed between 2020-23 that converge on and center around his own nuclear heritage as a third generation hibakusha – atomic bomb victim. CSU Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
The Secret Sisters @ Washington’s
– Jan. 21, 7 p.m. This is the Alabama-based duo’s second release for New West Records. Like its predecessor, 2017’s Grammy-nominated “You Don’t Own Me Anymore,” the record was produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-952
Samantha Fish @ The Aggie
– Jan. 22, 8 p.m. $27.50-$32.50. The award-winning singer/songwriter and blues guitarist brings power to her self-expression. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Sean Patton @ the Comedy Fort
– Jan. 26-28, 7 and 9 p.m. One of the first national headliners to visit the Fort when it opened. One of the best doing it. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Algiers @ Washington’s
– Jan 26, 7 p.m. Holed up in their native Atlanta, Algiers – who have built one of the most exciting catalogs and cult followings of recent years – gathered a posse of like-minded artists to create their fourth album, “SHOOK.” Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Clementine + Hospital Socks @ The Aggie
– Feb 3, 8 p.m. $15-$18. A pack of local bands show up for this showcase. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Taylor Fest @ the Aggie
– Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Taylor Fest is back. This is a party for Swifties by Swifties, where everyone is the main character. Taylor Fest will be playing through Taylor Swift’s extensive discography as you dance the night away. Everything from Debut to Midnights, as well as deep cuts and collaborations. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Boulder, Colorado
Erin Hyunhee Kang: A Home in Between
– Through Feb. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Painter, graphic designer and illustrator Erin Hyunhee Kang is driven by observed spaces of diaspora as metaphors for her life and identity. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St. 303-443-2122
Winter Craft Beer Festival
– Feb. 25, 1-5 p.m. $45. Come and drink some of the best beers in the world. This event hosts breweries from all over Colorado and the country that bring some of the best flavors around. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado, 2400 Colorado Ave. 303-748-3478
Denver
Houndmouth @ the Ogden
– Dec. 30, 9 p.m. Houndmouth is an American alternative blues band from New Albany, Indiana. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Denver Comes Alive
– Jan. 13-14, 6:30 p.m. $45-$99.50. This beloved marathon music event will expand to two nights for the very first time, keeping the focus on bluegrass for night one, followed by a funk-heavy evening on night two. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Colter Wall @ Mission Ballroom
– Jan. 19-20, 9 p.m. $32-$79.95. The Saskatchewan native has been a force in folk-country music for nearly a decade. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Velveteers @ the Bluebird
– Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $22.50. The Velveteers are an American Rock trio from Denver that is the epiphany of punk, with the aggressive sound of 21-year-old guitarist and lead singer Demi Demitro and her two drummers. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse
– Through Feb. 5, museum hours. Explores the aesthetic legacies and traditions of Black culture in the African American South, as seen through the lens of contemporary Black musical expression. This groundbreaking exhibition, lauded by critics from The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, argues for the importance of the American South and Black culture as critical to our understanding of America’s past, present, and future. Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 303-298-7554
JID + SMINO @ Mission Ballroom
– Feb. 10, 8 p.m. The critically acclaimed American rappers are teaming up for a must-see concert. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
The Roots and Big K.R.I.T. @ Mission Ballroom
– Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Rescheduled from Dec. 27. Formed in 1987 in Philadelphia, the legendary Roots Crew, consists of Black Thought, Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson, Kamal Gray, F. Knuckles, Captain Kirk Douglas, Damon Bryson and James Poyser. Having previously released 12 projects, The Roots have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Dressy Bessy/Waiting Room @ The Hi-Dive
– Feb. 24, 8 p.m. A lineup of big-time Denver outfits are taking the stage. Features Friends of Cesar Romero and Pink Lady Monster. Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway. 303-733-0230
Riley Green @ Mission Ballroom
– Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional country, bluegrass and Southern gospel music. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884